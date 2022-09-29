Read full article on original website
Brazos Valley Troupe premiering ‘Murder at Play’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Troupe is opening its 28th season with its second world premiere of the year, “Murder at Play.” It’s a family-friendly show that takes the audience behind-the-scenes of a murder mystery. “You don’t have to be a theatre lover, though there are...
Pumpkin spice hot or iced? Here’s the Brazos Valley’s outlook for October
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - First days of October kicked off with exceptional weather across the Brazos Valley. Morning lows dipped to the 40s and low/mid 50s for much of the area by sunrise of the 1st and 2nd. Typically, the first 50° temperatures do not show up until closer to mid-October. This fall brought the crisp feel to area thermometers in late September for only the third time in the past 10 years. A sign of fall to come...or is it false fall here to start the month with tricks?
Madisonville drops contest against Columbus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many area teams have already started district play, but some are still in the pre-district portion of their schedule. The Madisonville Mustangs fell to Columbus 56-28 at home in their final pre-district game. Columbus received the ball first and scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown by...
Time capsule from 1995 discovered during renovations at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Staff at St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School in Bryan made a fun and interesting discovery while doing some renovations and cleaning Wednesday. Students 27 years ago filled a time capsule with letters, predictions for the future, class pictures, mementos, and items to mark their history. School leaders...
Chamber to host Youth to Career Fair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s never too early to start thinking about your future. That’s why the B/CS Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Youth to Career Fair. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Glen Brewer joined News 3 at Noon and says participants could make a difference in a kid’s life.
Looking to get a COVID booster? Now’s the perfect time
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the arrival of the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters and questions swirling about what is ahead for the fall and winter season, Dr. Kia Parsi, the Chief Medical Officer at St. Joseph Health, joined First News at Four to clear up some of these questions. According...
Boonville Days Festival takes over Brazos County Museum of Natural History
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas History was on full display Saturday when the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History hosted its 17th annual Boonville Days Festival. Anyone that stopped by the festival had a chance to learn about Brazos County’s pioneer history, see war reenactments, participate in bull and horseback riding and more.
Christ Church in College Station celebrates expansion of new space
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station Church on Sunday celebrated the expansion of new space for its congregation. Christ Church hosted a grand opening event this morning for a new 500-seat contemporary worship space. Members also were given a tour of a new Children’s, Student, and Adult Education...
Celebrate music and nature with the Arts Council’s new gallery
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can explore the interplay of color, nature, and music in this compelling exhibit by artists Hailey Herrera, Nikki Smith and Patsy Supak. The Colors of Nature and Music is now on display in the main gallery at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley. You can visit the two-story gallery until December 17.
Classes canceled at Southwood Valley Elementary following water main break in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Monday’s classes have been canceled at Southwood Valley Elementary following a water main break on Deacon Drive. In a Facebook post addressed to parents, school leaders said they are canceling school for Monday “because it is unsafe and unsanitary to have school without water.”
Fisher: Feud with Saban is over
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Before the college football season started, October 8th was circled on just about every Aggie and Crimson Tide fan’s calendar. The big story in the offseason was the feud between Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban that began with accusations from Alabama’s head coach that Fisher “bought” his recruiting class.
Seven Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after Week Six
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings following Week Six of the season, and seven teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station moves up to No. 4 after beating Georgetown Eastview on the road 68-10. In...
A section of Copperfield Drive closing for sewer work
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Copperfield Drive in Bryan will be shut down on Wednesday, Oct. 5 between Meadow Park Lane and Coppercrest Drive. The closure will last until Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the city of Bryan. The city is partnering with the private developer of Park Hudson Senior Living...
Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
Montgomery loses in dogfight against Lake Creek
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was a tense game tonight with the sister school’s duking it out starting with the first big play of the game: Cade Tessier scoring for the Lion’s after steamrolling through the Bear’s defense. Later in the game the Lion’s would lose the ball in an interception by Kyler Wilson. The turnover would continue on to a deep pass from Bear’s Quarterback Nick Shivers to fellow teammate Jaden Williams. This 40 yard rush impacted the rest of the game with a score of 21-14. The Bear’s would push on to the very end, but the Lions were too much to handle with the final score being Lions 80- Bears 55.
Aggie Softball hosts Houston in fall exhibition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie fans were able to see Texas A&M softball in their second of three fall exhibition games this Sunday. The Aggies took Davis Diamond today hosting the Houston Cougars in a 5 inning match up. In the first inning, Julia Cottril sent a double to...
College Station Fire Department responds to structure fire
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters were able to put out a structure fire in a couple minutes Friday night in the 1800 block of Potomac Place near Southwest Parkway. Officials say they first received a call about a fire in the kitchen of an apartment building. When...
Bryan police investigating shots fired early Sunday morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating shots that were fired in a neighborhood in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 2nd. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance with someone armed with a weapon in the 3100 block of E. 29th Street. Police said someone...
Frankie Bell, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in connection with a double homicide in Bryan five years ago. The following is a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. Frankie Bell, Jr. was found guilty of Capital Murder...
Lednicky Turns in Career Day as Aggies fall short to Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. – The Texas A&M volleyball team fell in five sets (13-25, 27-25, 19-25, 25-20, 13-15) to the Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 2-1 SEC) at the Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday. Freshman Logan Lednicky led the Aggies (10-5, 2-2 SEC) with a career day in kills, as she finished with...
