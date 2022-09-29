Sometimes I wonder if Kia remembers that it still sells the Rio, one of the cheapest new cars you can buy in America. For 2023, the Rio changes almost nothing at all, except for being $400 more expensive when you tally up hikes to MSRP and destination. Oh, and it gets a new oil level sensor this year, ostensibly for reasons. If I just bought a 2022 Rio, I’d feel like quite the chump right now.

BUYING CARS ・ 11 HOURS AGO