Jalopnik
Tesla Third Quarter Sales Hit By Delivery Delays
American EV-maker Tesla posted smaller than expected sales for the third quarter of 2022, Toyota things America’s EV targets will be hard to meet and Stellantis says the chip shortage is here to stay, for now. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday October 3, 2022.
BMW Produces Six Millionth Vehicle at U.S. Manufacturing Plant
BMW just hit a big ol’ milestone down south. The decidedly German company has produced its six millionth vehicle in the U.S. since it opened its Greer, South Carolina factory in 1994. The historic, six millionth vehicle is an aggressively green BMW X6 M, but it won’t be heading...
Toyota Didn't Sell Any bZ4X Models Last Month Because It Still Hasn't Fixed a Recall
The start of October brings with it plenty of Q3 sales figures for automakers, but one of the most fascinating tidbits from Toyota’s release today is the fact that it sold no bZ4X models in September. None. Nada. Zero. That’s because Toyota still hasn’t found a way to fix the bZ4X’s runaway tires.
2023 Kia Rio Shows Us What $17,500 Gets You in Today's New Car Market
Sometimes I wonder if Kia remembers that it still sells the Rio, one of the cheapest new cars you can buy in America. For 2023, the Rio changes almost nothing at all, except for being $400 more expensive when you tally up hikes to MSRP and destination. Oh, and it gets a new oil level sensor this year, ostensibly for reasons. If I just bought a 2022 Rio, I’d feel like quite the chump right now.
Hyundai Finally Releases Fix to Stop Vehicle Thefts and it's Not Free
After a wave of Hyundai and Kia car thefts, and viral social media posts showing how to execute said car thefts, Hyundai has finally released a security fix for its vehicles. Millions of Hyundai/Kia owners can now feel some sense of safety knowing that their cars won’t be so easily stolen. But as Automotive News reports, that fix will have to be on the owner’s dime.
