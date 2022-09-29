ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now

Back when Netflix was still writing fat checks to tastemakers and big-name creators, the streamer was handing over gobs of money to showrunners like Shonda Rhimes and the Game of Thrones creators — thinking that, by locking them into output deals, the streaming version of the Midas touch would theoretically follow. Shondaland, for example, delivered massive hits in the form of Bridgerton and Inventing Anna. The #1 show on this week’s global Netflix Top 10 chart data, meanwhile, comes from another such creator and another such deal with the streaming giant.
Variety

Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘The Rings of Power’ Face Off for the First Time

The two buzziest genre projects on TV right now are finally having their first viewership battle. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings” expansion “The Rings of Power” both appeared on Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, with “The Rings of Power” coming out on top — taking the No. 1 position with 1.3 billion minutes viewed. “House of the Dragon” was behind it, ranking as No. 5 and being watched for 781 million minutes, 61% less than its rival. (Note: Nielsen measures only U.S....
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 22

Reacher hasn't been this high on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list since Amazon began making this information public back in July. The crime drama starring Alan Ritchson is No. 2, right behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which enters its twentieth day on top. Reacher moves up because The Boys slid all the way to No. 6, the first time it's slid out of the top 5. With no major new Prime Video shows or movies this weekend, I don't expect the top 10 to change much until next weekend, when the music-based crime drama series Jungle and the horror-comedy film My Best Friend's Exorcism have a chance to shake things up.
TVGuide.com

The Ultimate Guide to What's Worth Watching on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and More in October 2022

Have you figured out your Halloween costume yet? If you really want to show off your up-to-the-minute pop culture taste, you could be one of the vampires from AMC's hot new Interview with a Vampire, or one of the Derry Girls, who make their big Netflix return this month, or Hellraiser's Pinhead, or a spoiled rotten resort guest from The White Lotus. And no, we will not entertain the idea of a Halloween costume not inspired by TV or movies. A ghost in a sheet? Only acceptable if it's a reference to Willow's costume in that Season 2 episode of Buffy.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Mystery of the Yellow Room Free Online

Cast: Denis Podalydès Jean-Noël Brouté Claude Rich Scali Delpeyrat Sabine Azéma. Joseph Rouletabille, a reporter for a local newspaper, investigates the attempted killing of Mathilde Stangerson, who uses the yellow room of the title as her bedroom. At the time of the revolver shots her room was locked and the windows were barred, but when her father enters after having forced the door, there is no-one there except for Mathilde. So who did it and how did he get away?
Variety

‘Law & Order’ Crossover Premiere Ratings Beat Out Previous Seasons As Streaming on Peacock Increases (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC’s three-hour “Law & Order” crossover premiere event was the most-watched and highest-rated program the night that it aired, according to Live + 3 data exclusively obtained by Variety. Airing from 8-11 p.m. on Sept 22, the crossover marked the premiere of Season 22 of the “Law & Order” flagship series, Season 24 of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and Season 3 of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” When accounting for three days of viewing, each of the three season premieres matched or exceeded the average rating and total viewership of the last four episodes of their previous seasons,...
TechRadar

100% on Rotten Tomatoes: 7 new critically-acclaimed dramas you may have missed

There is just so much TV. Not just TV, but good TV. It feels like a new prestige series (shows with A-list talent and enormous budgets) launches every single week. Between Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and the myriad of more conventional broadcasters, it feels impossible to keep up with it. So how do you decide what to watch? Just how do you narrow this vast selection down? Well, there's one easy way, you can lean on the critics. And helpfully, all their responses are collated and averaged out by Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).
Decider.com

Is ‘Bros’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Billy Eichner is challenging the straight-ification of queer stories with Bros, a new romantic comedy opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall filmmaker Nicholas Stoller—who also co-wrote the script with Eichner—this meta-comedy finds Eichner playing a screenwriter named Bobby Lieber, a gay man who is hired to write a rom-com about a gay couple. As he struggles with the expectations of straight studio executives, he falls into a love story of his own—with a hunky, macho lawyer named Aaron (played by Luke Macfarlane). You can expect to laugh, cry, swoon, and cringe at the awkwardness of it all with...
technewstoday.com

How to Add HBO Max to Hulu

With the premium Add-ons on Hulu, you can now add HBO Max to your Hulu Account. So, if you are someone who loves watching both HBO Max and Hulu content, you can stream everything from a single account. You could even use Hulu credentials to stream the HBO Max app....
The Verge

Reminder: Hulu’s going up in price next week

Hulu’s raising its prices on October 10th. First announced in August, the price increase means you’ll have to pay $7.99 / month instead of $6.99 / month (or $79.99 / year) for the ad-supported version of Hulu and $14.99 / month instead of $12.99 / month for the ad-free plan.
