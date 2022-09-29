Read full article on original website
Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now
Back when Netflix was still writing fat checks to tastemakers and big-name creators, the streamer was handing over gobs of money to showrunners like Shonda Rhimes and the Game of Thrones creators — thinking that, by locking them into output deals, the streaming version of the Midas touch would theoretically follow. Shondaland, for example, delivered massive hits in the form of Bridgerton and Inventing Anna. The #1 show on this week’s global Netflix Top 10 chart data, meanwhile, comes from another such creator and another such deal with the streaming giant.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘The Rings of Power’ Face Off for the First Time
The two buzziest genre projects on TV right now are finally having their first viewership battle. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings” expansion “The Rings of Power” both appeared on Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, with “The Rings of Power” coming out on top — taking the No. 1 position with 1.3 billion minutes viewed. “House of the Dragon” was behind it, ranking as No. 5 and being watched for 781 million minutes, 61% less than its rival. (Note: Nielsen measures only U.S....
How to watch Rick and Morty season 6, episode 5 for free – Final Desmithtation available now
Everything you need to know to watch Ep 5 "Final Desmithtation" free online – preview, cast, air dates and more.
TechRadar
14 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more in October 2022
Spooky season has arrived. That's right, the month of October has muscled September out of the way and, with it, comes a slew of Halloween-inspired content on the world's biggest streamers. From new Netflix movies to highly anticipated Disney Plus shows, there's plenty to get excited about in October 2022....
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
What's new on Hulu in October 2022
Check out a full list of what's arriving on Hulu this October.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 22
Reacher hasn't been this high on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list since Amazon began making this information public back in July. The crime drama starring Alan Ritchson is No. 2, right behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which enters its twentieth day on top. Reacher moves up because The Boys slid all the way to No. 6, the first time it's slid out of the top 5. With no major new Prime Video shows or movies this weekend, I don't expect the top 10 to change much until next weekend, when the music-based crime drama series Jungle and the horror-comedy film My Best Friend's Exorcism have a chance to shake things up.
How to watch ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Night 5: Free live streams (10/3/22)
The Blind Auditions continue on Night 5 of “The Voice” Season 22, Monday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Watch as pop sensation Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani join John Legend and Blake Shelton in the coach chairs as more hopefuls audition for a chance to join a team.
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What's Worth Watching on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and More in October 2022
Have you figured out your Halloween costume yet? If you really want to show off your up-to-the-minute pop culture taste, you could be one of the vampires from AMC's hot new Interview with a Vampire, or one of the Derry Girls, who make their big Netflix return this month, or Hellraiser's Pinhead, or a spoiled rotten resort guest from The White Lotus. And no, we will not entertain the idea of a Halloween costume not inspired by TV or movies. A ghost in a sheet? Only acceptable if it's a reference to Willow's costume in that Season 2 episode of Buffy.
Rick and Morty Season 6, full Episode 5 free live stream, release time, TV channel, how to watch online, on demand (10/2/2022)
Rick and Morty is back with its fifth episode of the already wild and wacky season six! The incredibly popular adult animated series returns to your TV tonight with Episode 5 of Season 6 premiering on Sunday, October 2 at 11 p.m., only on Adult Swim. • Watch for FREE:...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Mystery of the Yellow Room Free Online
Cast: Denis Podalydès Jean-Noël Brouté Claude Rich Scali Delpeyrat Sabine Azéma. Joseph Rouletabille, a reporter for a local newspaper, investigates the attempted killing of Mathilde Stangerson, who uses the yellow room of the title as her bedroom. At the time of the revolver shots her room was locked and the windows were barred, but when her father enters after having forced the door, there is no-one there except for Mathilde. So who did it and how did he get away?
‘Law & Order’ Crossover Premiere Ratings Beat Out Previous Seasons As Streaming on Peacock Increases (EXCLUSIVE)
NBC’s three-hour “Law & Order” crossover premiere event was the most-watched and highest-rated program the night that it aired, according to Live + 3 data exclusively obtained by Variety. Airing from 8-11 p.m. on Sept 22, the crossover marked the premiere of Season 22 of the “Law & Order” flagship series, Season 24 of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and Season 3 of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” When accounting for three days of viewing, each of the three season premieres matched or exceeded the average rating and total viewership of the last four episodes of their previous seasons,...
TechRadar
100% on Rotten Tomatoes: 7 new critically-acclaimed dramas you may have missed
There is just so much TV. Not just TV, but good TV. It feels like a new prestige series (shows with A-list talent and enormous budgets) launches every single week. Between Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and the myriad of more conventional broadcasters, it feels impossible to keep up with it. So how do you decide what to watch? Just how do you narrow this vast selection down? Well, there's one easy way, you can lean on the critics. And helpfully, all their responses are collated and averaged out by Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).
Is ‘Bros’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Billy Eichner is challenging the straight-ification of queer stories with Bros, a new romantic comedy opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Forgetting Sarah Marshall filmmaker Nicholas Stoller—who also co-wrote the script with Eichner—this meta-comedy finds Eichner playing a screenwriter named Bobby Lieber, a gay man who is hired to write a rom-com about a gay couple. As he struggles with the expectations of straight studio executives, he falls into a love story of his own—with a hunky, macho lawyer named Aaron (played by Luke Macfarlane). You can expect to laugh, cry, swoon, and cringe at the awkwardness of it all with...
technewstoday.com
How to Add HBO Max to Hulu
With the premium Add-ons on Hulu, you can now add HBO Max to your Hulu Account. So, if you are someone who loves watching both HBO Max and Hulu content, you can stream everything from a single account. You could even use Hulu credentials to stream the HBO Max app....
Old Show, New Network! Here's Everything to Know About Netflix's Reboot of 'The Mole'
Netflix has used the 2020s to bring new reality series to fans around the world. But its latest show is actually a revival of a concept that started all the way back in 2001: The Mole. Here's everything to know about the reboot of the classic reality show, including its premiere and release schedule, the sabotage-filled concept, and who's playing.
The Verge
Reminder: Hulu’s going up in price next week
Hulu’s raising its prices on October 10th. First announced in August, the price increase means you’ll have to pay $7.99 / month instead of $6.99 / month (or $79.99 / year) for the ad-supported version of Hulu and $14.99 / month instead of $12.99 / month for the ad-free plan.
