numberfire.com
Brian O'Keefe starting for Mariners on Saturday
Seattle Mariners catcher Brian O'Keefe is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. O'Keefe is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project O'Keefe for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rougned Odor starting Saturday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Odor is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. Our models project Odor for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Andrew McCutchen in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. McCutchen is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project McCutchen for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.5...
numberfire.com
Eugenio Suarez batting third for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Suarez will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Brian O'Keefe returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suarez for 11.0 FanDuel points on Sunday....
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks leave Jordan Luplow off Sunday lineup
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Jordan Luplow in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Luplow will sit out Sunday's game against the Giants while Corbin Carroll covers left field and Daulton Varsho bats leadoff as the team's centerfielder. Luplow has made 229 plate appearances this...
numberfire.com
Sam Huff in Rangers' Sunday lineup
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Huff is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. Our models project Huff for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's David Peralta leading off on Saturday night
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Peralta will man left field after Randy Arozarena was shifted to right and Manuel Margot was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Cristian Javier, our models project Peralta to score 11.2 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Will Smith in Dodgers' Sunday afternoon lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Smith is getting the nod behidn the plate, batting third in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Smith for 1.3 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Joey Wendle in Marlins' Sunday lineup
Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Wendle is getting the nod at shortstop, batting leadoff versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Wendle for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Rob Refsnyder in Boston's Saturday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Refsnyder is getting the nod in center field, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Refsnyder for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu batting third on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at second base on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Avisail Garcia starting for Miami on Sunday
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Garcia is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Garcia for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier in Royals' Saturday evening lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dozier is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. Our models project Dozier for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria in Giants' Sunday afternoon lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Longoria for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Geraldo Perdomo batting last for Arizona Sunday
The Arizona Diamondbacks will start Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Perdomo will bat ninth and handle shortstop in Sunday's game while Sergio Alcantara moves to third base and Buddy Kennedy takes a seat. Perdomo has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
numberfire.com
Jose Abreu batting third for White Sox on Sunday
Chicago White Sox infielder Jose Abreu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Abreu will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. Eloy Jimenez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Abreu for 9.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Ben Gamel not in Monday lineup
The Pittsburgh Pirates did not list Ben Gamel in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will take the night off while Diego Castillo starts at first base and bats seventh against the Cardinals. Gamel is batting .232 with a .697 OPS this season, with 9...
numberfire.com
Javier Baez starting Monday night for Tigers
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Baez is getting the nod at shortstop, batting third in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Baez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Jesus Sanchez starting for Miami on Sunday
Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Sanchez is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Jacob Stallings and Lewin Diaz are also in the lineup. Our models project Sanchez...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart starting Monday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.4 FanDuel...
