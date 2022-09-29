ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

numberfire.com

Brian O'Keefe starting for Mariners on Saturday

Seattle Mariners catcher Brian O'Keefe is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. O'Keefe is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project O'Keefe for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor starting Saturday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Odor is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. Our models project Odor for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Andrew McCutchen in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. McCutchen is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project McCutchen for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.5...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Eugenio Suarez batting third for Mariners on Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Suarez will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Brian O'Keefe returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suarez for 11.0 FanDuel points on Sunday....
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks leave Jordan Luplow off Sunday lineup

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Jordan Luplow in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Luplow will sit out Sunday's game against the Giants while Corbin Carroll covers left field and Daulton Varsho bats leadoff as the team's centerfielder. Luplow has made 229 plate appearances this...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Sam Huff in Rangers' Sunday lineup

Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Huff is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. Our models project Huff for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's David Peralta leading off on Saturday night

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Peralta will man left field after Randy Arozarena was shifted to right and Manuel Margot was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Cristian Javier, our models project Peralta to score 11.2 FanDuel points at the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Will Smith in Dodgers' Sunday afternoon lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Smith is getting the nod behidn the plate, batting third in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Smith for 1.3 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Joey Wendle in Marlins' Sunday lineup

Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Wendle is getting the nod at shortstop, batting leadoff versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Wendle for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.9 FanDuel points.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Rob Refsnyder in Boston's Saturday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Refsnyder is getting the nod in center field, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Refsnyder for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu batting third on Sunday

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at second base on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Avisail Garcia starting for Miami on Sunday

Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Garcia is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Garcia for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Hunter Dozier in Royals' Saturday evening lineup

Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dozier is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. Our models project Dozier for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Evan Longoria in Giants' Sunday afternoon lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Longoria for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Geraldo Perdomo batting last for Arizona Sunday

The Arizona Diamondbacks will start Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Perdomo will bat ninth and handle shortstop in Sunday's game while Sergio Alcantara moves to third base and Buddy Kennedy takes a seat. Perdomo has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jose Abreu batting third for White Sox on Sunday

Chicago White Sox infielder Jose Abreu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Abreu will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. Eloy Jimenez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Abreu for 9.0 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Pirates' Ben Gamel not in Monday lineup

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not list Ben Gamel in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will take the night off while Diego Castillo starts at first base and bats seventh against the Cardinals. Gamel is batting .232 with a .697 OPS this season, with 9...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Javier Baez starting Monday night for Tigers

Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Baez is getting the nod at shortstop, batting third in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Baez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Jesus Sanchez starting for Miami on Sunday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Sanchez is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Jacob Stallings and Lewin Diaz are also in the lineup. Our models project Sanchez...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart starting Monday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.4 FanDuel...
DETROIT, MI

