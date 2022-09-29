ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

KCBY

New poll paints bleak picture for Dems heading into midterm elections

WASHINGTON (TND) — A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll painted a bleak picture for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterm elections. According to the poll, among likely voters, Republicans hold a five-point lead over Democrats in generic congressional balloting. Furthermore, the polling indicated just 35% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Even Bill Clinton says there's a 'limit' to how many migrants US can take: Ex-President breaks with Dems - but slams Republican 'stunts' of sending migrants north

Former President Bill Clinton said the U.S. has a 'limit' to how many migrants it can take into the country and said there are are some who 'game' the system. 'There is a limit to how many migrants any society can take without severe disruption and assistance, and our system is based much more on an assumption that things would be more normal,' the former president said, referencing record border crossings.
POTUS
Deadline

Joe Biden Signs Order Relaunching President’s Committee On The Arts And The Humanities

Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday to relaunch the President’s Committee on The Arts and the Humanities, an advisory group that has been dormant since a highly publicized standoff between its members and Donald Trump. The purpose of the committee will be “to inform and support the national engagement with Americans necessary to advance the arts, the humanities, and museum and library services,” according to the text of the order. (Read it here). The committee will include the chairs of the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, the director of the Institute...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: ‘Where’s Jackie’ is a problem

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden muttering through another week that didn’t help his party’s chances in the 2022 congressional midterm elections just about five weeks away. The highlights of the week were continued increasing inflation, a surprise decision to rip 770,000 students...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Trump fired Peter Strzok. Now Biden is defending that decision

TRUMP FIRED PETER STRZOK. NOW BIDEN IS DEFENDING THAT DECISION. There have been endless news reports about the Biden Justice Department's pursuit of former President Donald Trump. There is, of course, the Mar-a-Lago classified documents affair. There is the Jan. 6 investigation. And lately, there have been reports that the department is also investigating some unspecified aspect of Trump's post-presidential fundraising.
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

Trump Judge Takes A Wrecking Ball To Special Master Order In Trump Warrant Case

In her own order appointing the special master, Judge Cannon tasked him with “verifying that the property identified in the ‘Detailed Property Inventory’ [ECF No. 39-1] represents the full and accurate extent of the property seized from the premises on August 8, 2022, including, if deemed appropriate, by obtaining sworn affidavits from Department of Justice personnel.”
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Nowhere left to hide: Neither White House nor common man can evade recession data

Newly released data from the Commerce Department show what some people have been saying for months: The nation is in recession . Furthermore, the Biden administration’s cherry-picking of data has come back to bite it, with even its selected data points now being revised to indicate a recession. And while these numbers confirm the economy shrank in the first half of the year, the rest of this year holds little promise of recovery.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Fetterman spurns Democratic anti-fracking message in bid for rural support

ERIE, Pennsylvania — John Fetterman gives Democrats what is perhaps their best chance this November to flip a red seat blue and help them hold on to the Senate. But he'll have to convince enough Pennsylvania voters that he can serve both Democrats' aggressive climate change agenda and support the state's prolific natural gas sector — something that, to many, represents a complete contradiction in terms.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

