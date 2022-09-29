Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Biden's mental sharpness is increasingly doubtful, and it's a serious issue
How do you know President Joe Biden is genuinely losing the mental faculties required to govern? One way is to look at his White House staff scrambling to cover up every clue that this is the case. At a recent event, Biden called for Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) to come...
Washington Examiner
Latinos say Democrats care more about them and work harder to earn their vote: Poll
Latino adults in the United States overwhelmingly believe the Democratic Party cares more about them and works harder to earn their support in elections than the Republican Party, according to a poll released Thursday. The nonpartisan Pew Research Center in Washington found that 71% of Latinos polled in early August...
KCBY
New poll paints bleak picture for Dems heading into midterm elections
WASHINGTON (TND) — A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll painted a bleak picture for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterm elections. According to the poll, among likely voters, Republicans hold a five-point lead over Democrats in generic congressional balloting. Furthermore, the polling indicated just 35% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning...
Even Bill Clinton says there's a 'limit' to how many migrants US can take: Ex-President breaks with Dems - but slams Republican 'stunts' of sending migrants north
Former President Bill Clinton said the U.S. has a 'limit' to how many migrants it can take into the country and said there are are some who 'game' the system. 'There is a limit to how many migrants any society can take without severe disruption and assistance, and our system is based much more on an assumption that things would be more normal,' the former president said, referencing record border crossings.
White House says Biden wasn't to blame for Puerto Rico shipping waiver delay
The White House pushed back on suggestions that it was slow-walking a decision to lift a union-backed century-old shipping rule to speed fuel transport to Puerto Rico in the hours before "a temporary and targeted" waiver was ultimately granted.
Joe Biden Signs Order Relaunching President’s Committee On The Arts And The Humanities
Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday to relaunch the President’s Committee on The Arts and the Humanities, an advisory group that has been dormant since a highly publicized standoff between its members and Donald Trump. The purpose of the committee will be “to inform and support the national engagement with Americans necessary to advance the arts, the humanities, and museum and library services,” according to the text of the order. (Read it here). The committee will include the chairs of the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, the director of the Institute...
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: ‘Where’s Jackie’ is a problem
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden muttering through another week that didn’t help his party’s chances in the 2022 congressional midterm elections just about five weeks away. The highlights of the week were continued increasing inflation, a surprise decision to rip 770,000 students...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Harris confronted over 'equity' comments at Congressional Black Caucus gala
Vice President Kamala Harris was seen ignoring what appears to be a rogue reporter at a gala over the weekend after he asked her to clarify her comments on "equity" affecting the Biden administration's distribution of Hurricane Ian relief. The video, released Saturday evening by the Republican National Committee's research...
New Polls Confirm August Mid Term Projections Were Inaccurate | Opinion
Polls that once tried to convince America that Biden and Dems were surging are now walking back those proclamations. The most recent poll taken by ABC News and The Washington Post, suggests Republicans are gaining ground on Democrats after a difficult summer just weeks before the midterm elections.
Could an October Surprise Change the Course of Midterms?
The term appears to have been coined in 1980 by a Ronald Reagan campaign manager, and originally related to U.S. hostages held in Iran.
White House girds for turnover after midterm elections as Democrats fear losses
The White House is preparing for turnover among senior-level staff after the November elections, looking to shuffle personnel into position as Democrats eye a path to 2024.
Republicans gain ground in midterm elections as Biden's approval slumps: Poll
A poll suggests Republicans are gaining ground on Democrats after a difficult summer just weeks before the midterm elections.
Washington Examiner
Trump fired Peter Strzok. Now Biden is defending that decision
TRUMP FIRED PETER STRZOK. NOW BIDEN IS DEFENDING THAT DECISION. There have been endless news reports about the Biden Justice Department's pursuit of former President Donald Trump. There is, of course, the Mar-a-Lago classified documents affair. There is the Jan. 6 investigation. And lately, there have been reports that the department is also investigating some unspecified aspect of Trump's post-presidential fundraising.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Judge Takes A Wrecking Ball To Special Master Order In Trump Warrant Case
In her own order appointing the special master, Judge Cannon tasked him with “verifying that the property identified in the ‘Detailed Property Inventory’ [ECF No. 39-1] represents the full and accurate extent of the property seized from the premises on August 8, 2022, including, if deemed appropriate, by obtaining sworn affidavits from Department of Justice personnel.”
Democrats are lagging among Black voters, and that could cost them in November
The 2022 midterm elections have already begun, with voters casting early ballots in some states. With Americans so closely divided -- see the tight Senate races and the tied generic congressional ballot -- even the slightest change in voter sentiment can make a big difference.
Washington Examiner
Nowhere left to hide: Neither White House nor common man can evade recession data
Newly released data from the Commerce Department show what some people have been saying for months: The nation is in recession . Furthermore, the Biden administration’s cherry-picking of data has come back to bite it, with even its selected data points now being revised to indicate a recession. And while these numbers confirm the economy shrank in the first half of the year, the rest of this year holds little promise of recovery.
Washington Examiner
Fetterman spurns Democratic anti-fracking message in bid for rural support
ERIE, Pennsylvania — John Fetterman gives Democrats what is perhaps their best chance this November to flip a red seat blue and help them hold on to the Senate. But he'll have to convince enough Pennsylvania voters that he can serve both Democrats' aggressive climate change agenda and support the state's prolific natural gas sector — something that, to many, represents a complete contradiction in terms.
Kevin McCarthy attends White House bill signing after Biden's Jackie Walorski gaffe
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) joined Rep. Jackie Walorski's (R-IN) family and friends at the White House for a bill signing that caused the late congresswoman to be at the "top" of President Joe Biden's mind earlier this week.
'My Dad Is a Republican Politician, I Stopped Talking to Him'
I miss my dad all the time, but I don't know how to mend that bridge.
