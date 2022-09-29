Read full article on original website
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Whitaker Center in Harrisburg recently honored local women of STEM who are making a mark in their careers or their studies. These women are working in the field of science, technology, engineering, and math. A dozen women and one organization were honored at the dinner.
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
Philadelphia, PA - For a luxurious spa experience, head to Pennsylvania. The state boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country. For the ultimate spa experience, try one of Pennsylvania's best spa hotels. Inns like the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa are perfect for a romantic getaway. It offers exclusive spa services and even special packages for bachelorette parties. Its facilities include monsoon showers, saunas, and steam rooms. Plus, you can receive a discount if you book a minimum number of services.
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Car enthusiasts are preparing for the Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) Eastern Division national fall meet in Derry Township, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The event, which is one of the largest antique automobile shows and flea markets in the United...
The countdown begins for the next Pennsylvania Farm Show. During a visit Friday at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in York County, state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding revealed some details about the 2023 show. “Each year, a theme is chosen for the Pennsylvania Farm Show to celebrate Pennsylvania agriculture....
Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health is making it more convenient for residents of Lancaster and York counties and the surrounding region to access its health care with the opening of its newest hospital. Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center welcomed its first patients on Monday. It is located near the intersection of State […]
MECHANICSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — From inside her own home, Angie Woodburn is helping people in a disaster zone. She’s organizing a donation drive and collecting dozens of items to send directly to victims of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers. “I’ve been in contact with some of the local...
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home Monday morning in York County. Video above: Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company Station 57 photos from the fire scene. Crews were called to a house on the 300 block of Booker Road in Peach Bottom Township around 3:45 a.m. The fire...
A beloved local artisan butcher shop in Pennsylvania recently announced that they would be closing their business next month. Read on to learn more. Smoke and Pickles has been a local favorite in the Mechanicsburg community for some time now. But unfortunately, the artisan butcher shop founded by Chef David T. Mills III, along with his wife Kelli, will be closing at the end of next month.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The rain didn’t stop hundreds of people from participating in the annual walk to end Alzheimer’s was held on City Island in Harrisburg on Saturday. The Alzheimer’s Association draws hundred of walkers and teams to the event each year. More than six...
When a 15-year-old is violently killed in any community, our leaders must stand up, collectively, and give voice to the sadness and trauma wrought by such violence and useless death. In such moments, our leaders must rise and tell us what they will do to seek out the causes of...
A nonprofit has announced it has purchased a former Darrenkamp’s store. Blessings of Hope has purchased the 52,000-square-foot facility at 191 Ridgeview Road South in Mount Joy Township. Blessings of Hope is a food bank that supplies other ministries, who in turn directly distribute food to the public. The...
For those looking for a spook around Halloween, here are some ghost stories from around Lancaster County.
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Pennsylvania, you might want to consider the following places.
One person from Harrisburg was killed and two others remained in the hospital Monday after a crash that killed three people on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening, according to Indiana State Police.
Target will hold a grand opening of its Lebanon store (1745 Quentin Road) on Nov. 6, according to flyers posted on the store’s doors. The company has not yet officially confirmed an opening date through its public relations firm, but flyers posted on the doors of the new store indicate a Nov. 6 grand opening.
Relationships really can be murder. Over the span of 22 years, three men ended up shot to death in Baltimore after getting involved with the same woman: Josephine Gray, a seemingly unassuming school custodian and church-goer, according to “Black Widow Murders,” airing Sundays at 7/6c on Oxygen. In...
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
