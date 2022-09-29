ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Whitaker Center honors local women of STEM

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Whitaker Center in Harrisburg recently honored local women of STEM who are making a mark in their careers or their studies. These women are working in the field of science, technology, engineering, and math. A dozen women and one organization were honored at the dinner.
HARRISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are Pennsylvania Best Spas

Philadelphia, PA - For a luxurious spa experience, head to Pennsylvania. The state boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country. For the ultimate spa experience, try one of Pennsylvania's best spa hotels. Inns like the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa are perfect for a romantic getaway. It offers exclusive spa services and even special packages for bachelorette parties. Its facilities include monsoon showers, saunas, and steam rooms. Plus, you can receive a discount if you book a minimum number of services.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Antique Automobile Club of America to meet in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Car enthusiasts are preparing for the Antique Automobile Club of America’s (AACA) Eastern Division national fall meet in Derry Township, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. The event, which is one of the largest antique automobile shows and flea markets in the United...
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley

Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate woman working to help victims of Hurricane Ian

MECHANICSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — From inside her own home, Angie Woodburn is helping people in a disaster zone. She’s organizing a donation drive and collecting dozens of items to send directly to victims of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers. “I’ve been in contact with some of the local...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Fire destroys home in Peach Bottom Township

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home Monday morning in York County. Video above: Delta-Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company Station 57 photos from the fire scene. Crews were called to a house on the 300 block of Booker Road in Peach Bottom Township around 3:45 a.m. The fire...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next month

A beloved local artisan butcher shop in Pennsylvania recently announced that they would be closing their business next month. Read on to learn more. Smoke and Pickles has been a local favorite in the Mechanicsburg community for some time now. But unfortunately, the artisan butcher shop founded by Chef David T. Mills III, along with his wife Kelli, will be closing at the end of next month.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Annual walk to end Alzheimer’s held on City Island

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The rain didn’t stop hundreds of people from participating in the annual walk to end Alzheimer’s was held on City Island in Harrisburg on Saturday. The Alzheimer’s Association draws hundred of walkers and teams to the event each year. More than six...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Nonprofit purchases former grocery store

A nonprofit has announced it has purchased a former Darrenkamp’s store. Blessings of Hope has purchased the 52,000-square-foot facility at 191 Ridgeview Road South in Mount Joy Township. Blessings of Hope is a food bank that supplies other ministries, who in turn directly distribute food to the public. The...
MOUNT JOY, PA
lebtown.com

Target announces Nov. 6 grand opening of Lebanon store

Target will hold a grand opening of its Lebanon store (1745 Quentin Road) on Nov. 6, according to flyers posted on the store’s doors. The company has not yet officially confirmed an opening date through its public relations firm, but flyers posted on the doors of the new store indicate a Nov. 6 grand opening.
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident

DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

