Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
NFL・
Eagles injuries: Updates on Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Mailata
Though the Philadelphia Eagles have done all that they can to protect their starters and key players from injuries, it’s an ugly fact of life that, regardless of how teams try to manage them, they will occur at some point. The NFL is a war of attrition, and the Birds have some roster holes to fill for the time being. As a result, we’ve all been on our cell phones every 15 minutes looking for updates.
Toasty Buns: 5 college football coaches who will follow Paul Chryst, Karl Dorrell
With Paul Chryst and Karl Dorrell out, the seats are heating up for five college football coaches. While Karl Dorrell was a dead man walking at Colorado, nobody saw the Paul Chryst canning in Wisconsin coming after Week 5 of the 2022 college football season. Dorrell and Chryst now join...
Fun facts about new Eagles offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson
With Jordan Mailata and Isaac Seumalo both leaving Week 4’s game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars with injuries, the Philadelphia Eagles moved swiftly on the following Monday to provide themselves some insurance. They announced the signing of interior lineman Tyrese Robinson on Monday. The six-foot-three, 324-pound guard joins Philly’s practice...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
NFL・
Is Ron Rivera encouraging failure in the Washington Commanders?
I’m going to admit something. I didn’t watch this week’s Washington Commanders – Dallas Cowboys football game. At least, not the way I usually watch, all by myself, pen and paper in hand. I was traveling, and just caught a piece of the game, along with...
Paul Finebaum predicts when Auburn will part with Bryan Harsin
Paul Finebaum doesn’t expect Auburn football to keep head coach Bryan Harsin around much longer with games against Georgia and Ole Miss looming. When will Auburn fire Bryan Harsin? Paul Finebaum has a guess. The ESPN analyst and radio host. “If the end was near last week, the end...
Burning questions the fans need answered during Lakers preseason
Fans are getting a taste of Los Angeles Lakers basketball for the first time in nearly six months as the preseason is set to get underway. At the team’s core, not much has changed from last season but the messaging is that a new coach and new commitment will lead to better results. We will see about that.
FanSided
288K+
Followers
545K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0