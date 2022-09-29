ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles injuries: Updates on Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Mailata

Though the Philadelphia Eagles have done all that they can to protect their starters and key players from injuries, it’s an ugly fact of life that, regardless of how teams try to manage them, they will occur at some point. The NFL is a war of attrition, and the Birds have some roster holes to fill for the time being. As a result, we’ve all been on our cell phones every 15 minutes looking for updates.
Fun facts about new Eagles offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson

With Jordan Mailata and Isaac Seumalo both leaving Week 4’s game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars with injuries, the Philadelphia Eagles moved swiftly on the following Monday to provide themselves some insurance. They announced the signing of interior lineman Tyrese Robinson on Monday. The six-foot-three, 324-pound guard joins Philly’s practice...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
