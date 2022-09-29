Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Brian O'Keefe starting for Mariners on Saturday
Seattle Mariners catcher Brian O'Keefe is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. O'Keefe is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project O'Keefe for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's David Peralta leading off on Saturday night
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Peralta will man left field after Randy Arozarena was shifted to right and Manuel Margot was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Cristian Javier, our models project Peralta to score 11.2 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Rougned Odor starting Saturday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Odor is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. Our models project Odor for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Jonah Bride not in Monday lineup
The Oakland Athletics did not list Jonah Bride in their lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Bride will sit out Monday's game while Sean Murphy takes over at designated hitter and bats third against LA. Bride has hit .206 with a .554 OPS in his first 185...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Jose Ramirez starting for Guardians Sunday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Jose Ramirez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Ramirez is getting the nod at third base, batting third in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Ramirez for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7...
numberfire.com
Avisail Garcia starting for Miami on Sunday
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Garcia is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Garcia for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Andrew McCutchen in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. McCutchen is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project McCutchen for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.5...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Astros on Saturday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maldonado will take over the catching position after Christian Vazquez was rested against left-hander Shane McClanahan. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Will Smith in Dodgers' Sunday afternoon lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Smith is getting the nod behidn the plate, batting third in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Smith for 1.3 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks leave Jordan Luplow off Sunday lineup
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Jordan Luplow in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Luplow will sit out Sunday's game against the Giants while Corbin Carroll covers left field and Daulton Varsho bats leadoff as the team's centerfielder. Luplow has made 229 plate appearances this...
numberfire.com
Eugenio Suarez batting third for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Suarez will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Brian O'Keefe returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suarez for 11.0 FanDuel points on Sunday....
numberfire.com
Sam Huff in Rangers' Sunday lineup
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Huff is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. Our models project Huff for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Matt Thaiss starting for Los Angeles Sunday
The Los Angeles Angles listed Matt Thaiss as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Thaiss will bat fifth and start at first base for Sunday's game while Matthew Duffy takes a seat. Thaiss has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.7...
numberfire.com
Jesus Sanchez starting for Miami on Sunday
Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Sanchez is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Jacob Stallings and Lewin Diaz are also in the lineup. Our models project Sanchez...
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez catching for Houston on Sunday
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Vazquez will catch for right-hander Luis Garcia on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Martin Maldonado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vazquez for 7.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Reese McGuire in Boston's Monday lineup
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is starting Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. McGuire is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project McGuire for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Cavan Biggio starting Monday for Toronto
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Biggio is getting the nod at first base, batting ninth in the order versus Orioles starter Dean Kremer. Our models project Biggio for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Ben Gamel not in Monday lineup
The Pittsburgh Pirates did not list Ben Gamel in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will take the night off while Diego Castillo starts at first base and bats seventh against the Cardinals. Gamel is batting .232 with a .697 OPS this season, with 9...
numberfire.com
Javier Baez starting Monday night for Tigers
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Baez is getting the nod at shortstop, batting third in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Baez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Alejandro Kirk in Blue Jays' Monday lineup
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is starting Monday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kirk is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Orioles starter Dean Kremer. Our models project Kirk for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
Comments / 0