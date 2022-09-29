ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri and Kansas advocates want more hospitals to offer human donor milk to newborns

Each day as a lactation consultant, Michelle Finn sees first-hand the benefits of human milk for infant health. Over the past decade or so, Finn, the lactation team lead at the University of Kansas Health System, says more and more evidence has emerged supporting human milk as the standard of care, especially for the most vulnerable babies, including those with very low birth weight.
Missouri has thousands of caves and caverns to explore. Here's where to start

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Missouri's unofficial sobriquet is the Show-Me State, but it begs a certain question. Allow us to suggest this answer: “Show me some caves!” Also known as the cave state, Missouri boasts nearly 7,500 caverns. That’s more than Arkansas, with 2,000 caves, but less than Tennessee, which has 10,000 caves — the most in the United States.
A chance conversation led this lawyer to winning $73 million for Sandy Hook families

Josh Koskoff was on his way to the airport a few weeks after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, when he and the driver began talking. Learning that his passenger was a lawyer, the driver asked Koskoff if he would be willing to speak with a friend who lost his child in the Sandy Hook shooting. Koskoff readily agreed and was put in touch with the father of first-grade teacher Victoria Soto. That was the start of an eight-year legal journey.
