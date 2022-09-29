Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New YorkFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
Deontay Wilder makes his comeback in New YorkAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
These Applications Are Open In October For NYC Civil Service ExamsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants to Use Cruise Ships to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
numberfire.com
Brian O'Keefe starting for Mariners on Saturday
Seattle Mariners catcher Brian O'Keefe is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. O'Keefe is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project O'Keefe for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Astros on Saturday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maldonado will take over the catching position after Christian Vazquez was rested against left-hander Shane McClanahan. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Rougned Odor starting Saturday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Odor is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. Our models project Odor for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier in Royals' Saturday evening lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dozier is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. Our models project Dozier for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Jose Ramirez starting for Guardians Sunday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Jose Ramirez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Ramirez is getting the nod at third base, batting third in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Ramirez for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7...
numberfire.com
Andrew McCutchen in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. McCutchen is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project McCutchen for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.5...
numberfire.com
Sam Huff in Rangers' Sunday lineup
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Huff is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. Our models project Huff for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Joey Wendle in Marlins' Sunday lineup
Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Wendle is getting the nod at shortstop, batting leadoff versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Wendle for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.9 FanDuel points.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Will Smith in Dodgers' Sunday afternoon lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Smith is getting the nod behidn the plate, batting third in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Smith for 1.3 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu batting third on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at second base on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Matt Thaiss starting for Los Angeles Sunday
The Los Angeles Angles listed Matt Thaiss as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Thaiss will bat fifth and start at first base for Sunday's game while Matthew Duffy takes a seat. Thaiss has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.7...
numberfire.com
Avisail Garcia starting for Miami on Sunday
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Garcia is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Garcia for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Alejandro Kirk in Blue Jays' Monday lineup
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is starting Monday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kirk is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Orioles starter Dean Kremer. Our models project Kirk for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Ben Gamel not in Monday lineup
The Pittsburgh Pirates did not list Ben Gamel in their lineup for Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will take the night off while Diego Castillo starts at first base and bats seventh against the Cardinals. Gamel is batting .232 with a .697 OPS this season, with 9...
numberfire.com
Geraldo Perdomo batting last for Arizona Sunday
The Arizona Diamondbacks will start Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Perdomo will bat ninth and handle shortstop in Sunday's game while Sergio Alcantara moves to third base and Buddy Kennedy takes a seat. Perdomo has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Jonah Bride not in Monday lineup
The Oakland Athletics did not list Jonah Bride in their lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Bride will sit out Monday's game while Sean Murphy takes over at designated hitter and bats third against LA. Bride has hit .206 with a .554 OPS in his first 185...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Javier Baez starting Monday night for Tigers
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Baez is getting the nod at shortstop, batting third in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Baez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Jesus Sanchez starting for Miami on Sunday
Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Sanchez is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Jacob Stallings and Lewin Diaz are also in the lineup. Our models project Sanchez...
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers starting Monday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Rafael Devers is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Devers is getting the nod at third base, batting second in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project Devers for 1.2 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.3 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Cavan Biggio starting Monday for Toronto
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Biggio is getting the nod at first base, batting ninth in the order versus Orioles starter Dean Kremer. Our models project Biggio for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
Comments / 0