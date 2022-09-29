Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu batting third on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at second base on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points...
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON (AP) — When the Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start to the season, it was hard to imagine that Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and interim manager Rob Thomson would be dancing in a champagne shower come October. But this team persevered through the tough start and an injury that took Harper out for two months to do just that, beating the Houston Astros 3-0 Monday night to clinch its first playoff berth in 11 years. “This is the goal,” Harper said. “This is what you play for.” Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Schwarber homered to propel the Phillies to the victory Monday.
numberfire.com
Mariners leave Abraham Toro off Monday lineup
The Seattle Mariners did not list Abraham Toro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will sit out Monday's game while Julio Rodriguez returns to the lineup after missing the last week with a back injury. Rodriguez will bat leadoff as the team's designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez will take over for Toro at third base.
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras starting Saturday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting leadoff versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Contreras for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.5 FanDuel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis starting Saturday for New York
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Drey Jameson. Our models project Davis for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Cal Mitchell in Pirates' Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mitchell is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Mitchell for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Matt Duffy starting for Los Angeles on Saturday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Duffy is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. Our models project Duffy for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Sean Murphy starting Saturday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Murphy is getting the nod behind the plate, batting third in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Murphy for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
David Bote in Cubs' lineup on Saturday
Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Bote is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Bote for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.6...
numberfire.com
Aristides Aquino in Saturday lineup for Reds
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Aquino is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Aquino for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.8...
numberfire.com
AJ Pollock in lineup Saturday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Pollock is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Pollock for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Adam Frazier starting for Mariners Saturday afternoon
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Frazier for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Harold Ramirez in Rays' Sunday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Ramirez is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Ramirez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Jesse Winker in Mariners' lineup Saturday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Winker is getting the nod in left field, batting second in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Winker for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.3...
numberfire.com
Kody Clemens in lineup Monday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Clemens is getting the nod in third base, batting seventh in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Clemens for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.1...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna in Braves' lineup Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Ozuna is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Ozuna for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Max Muncy in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Muncy is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Muncy for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Saturday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting second in the order versus Giants starter Scott Alexander. In 225 plate appearances this season, Luplow has a .163 batting average with...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino catching for Yankees on Sunday
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Trevino will catch for right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. numberFire's models project Trevino for 9.6 FanDuel points on Sunday. His salary...
Comments / 0