ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu batting third on Sunday

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at second base on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points...
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011

HOUSTON (AP) — When the Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start to the season, it was hard to imagine that Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and interim manager Rob Thomson would be dancing in a champagne shower come October. But this team persevered through the tough start and an injury that took Harper out for two months to do just that, beating the Houston Astros 3-0 Monday night to clinch its first playoff berth in 11 years. “This is the goal,” Harper said. “This is what you play for.” Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Schwarber homered to propel the Phillies to the victory Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Mariners leave Abraham Toro off Monday lineup

The Seattle Mariners did not list Abraham Toro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will sit out Monday's game while Julio Rodriguez returns to the lineup after missing the last week with a back injury. Rodriguez will bat leadoff as the team's designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez will take over for Toro at third base.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Willson Contreras starting Saturday for Chicago

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting leadoff versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Contreras for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.5 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis starting Saturday for New York

San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Drey Jameson. Our models project Davis for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
NFL
numberfire.com

Cal Mitchell in Pirates' Saturday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Cal Mitchell is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mitchell is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Mitchell for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Matt Duffy starting for Los Angeles on Saturday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Duffy is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. Our models project Duffy for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brusdar Graterol
Person
Brandon Dixon
numberfire.com

Sean Murphy starting Saturday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Murphy is getting the nod behind the plate, batting third in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Murphy for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

David Bote in Cubs' lineup on Saturday

Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Bote is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Bote for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.6...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Aristides Aquino in Saturday lineup for Reds

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Aquino is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Aquino for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.8...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

AJ Pollock in lineup Saturday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Pollock is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Pollock for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Padres#The Los Angeles Dodgers
numberfire.com

Adam Frazier starting for Mariners Saturday afternoon

Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Frazier is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Frazier for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Harold Ramirez in Rays' Sunday lineup

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Ramirez is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Ramirez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Jesse Winker in Mariners' lineup Saturday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Winker is getting the nod in left field, batting second in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Winker for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.3...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Kody Clemens in lineup Monday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Clemens is getting the nod in third base, batting seventh in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Clemens for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.1...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna in Braves' lineup Saturday afternoon

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Ozuna is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Ozuna for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Max Muncy in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Muncy is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Muncy for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting second in the order versus Giants starter Scott Alexander. In 225 plate appearances this season, Luplow has a .163 batting average with...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jose Trevino catching for Yankees on Sunday

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Trevino will catch for right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. numberFire's models project Trevino for 9.6 FanDuel points on Sunday. His salary...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy