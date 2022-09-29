Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Burlington works towards a new Police Station
BURLINGTON - Putting off a new Police Station for another decade likely is a bad idea. The Burlington Police Department’s headquarters has existed at 45 Center St. for much of the last 40+ years in a structure that was built in the 1890s. Town Meeting heard the department’s concerns...
Select Board votes, 3-2, on town marketing tagline
WILMINGTON — After not garnering enough support in the previous meeting, Economic Development Committee Chair Mike Champoux and Stirling Brandworks’ Tom Stirling returned to the Select Board on Monday night with new ideas for a town marketing tagline. Champoux explained that Stirling Brandworks started over with the tagline...
From the Winchester Archives: Lynch School outwears its Space Age beginnings
WINCHESTER — Space and age are two of the factors behind the proposal going to Town Meeting in November and a special election in January to replace the Lynch School. Space – specifically an urgent need for more classrooms – also drove the decision to construct the Lynch School back in 1960-1961 — as did the Space Age.
School Committee hears Wildwood programs relocation study
WILMINGTON — As part of the superintendent’s report for the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand shared an update on the study for relocating the students and programs at the Wildwood School. He reminded the community that this activity is separate from the MSBA process to build or renovate a school to replace the current Wildwood building with an aim of school consolidation.
Woburn controls clock, Arlington; Reading up next
ARLINGTON — Woburn shook off the loss from a week ago and got back to doing what it does best and that is controlling the football with a punishing, old-school rushing attack. The Tanners also in essence played a game of keep away from Arlington in their 35-7 win...
Road improvements continue in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY — The season of construction continues with a variety of road upgrade projects underway. And while residents might be encountering detours from time to time, enduring some short-term inconveniences will ultimately lead to longer term improvements in the quality of your ride and infrastructure resiliency for the town.
Horn Pond Memorial Lantern Walk is Sunday, Oct. 9
WOBURN - The 16th annual Horn Pond Memorial Lantern Walk will be held Sunday, October 9 at 6 p.m. People are urged to join the group this year and carry a handmade lantern around Horn Pond in Woburn. Promoters of of the event encourage individuals to walk, sit on a bench and watch the lights around the pond, or light a candle and be with us in spirit.
New mattress regulations
TEWKSBURY — As part of Massachusetts’ updated solid waste initiative, mattresses are now being taken out of the trash collection stream and must be disposed of separately, and at a cost to consumers. The state’s 2023 Solid Waste Masterplan stipulates that mattresses and textiles can no longer be...
Educational assistants speak in favor of higher wages
WILMINGTON — During the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, the committee received the superintendent’s report and updates on PAWS before they recognized public comments and other reports. Among their items they approved that night were a DECA overnight field trip, the updated Wilmington Middle School handbook, and...
Longtime Town Crier sportswriter, our friend Mike Ippolito, has passed away
On Monday morning, longtime Town Crier sportswriter Mike Ippolito unexpectedly passed away at the age of 54. All of us here at the Town Crier and our Wilmington and Tewksbury communities are completely devastated with his passing. For the past two decades Mike has been a contributing writer for the...
Into Action Recovery’s 5K event once again a success
TEWKSBURY – On Sunday morning, well over 100 hundred runners and walkers took the streets in Tewksbury for some healthy exercise, all while raising money for a great cause. Into Action Recovery foundation of Tewksbury held its fifth annual 5K Road Race which started and ended at the high school.
Both Cross-Country teams rush past Watertown
WATERTOWN — On Tuesday afternoon, the Wilmington High School Boys and Girls Cross-Country teams were certainly “rushed” when they traveled to face Watertown in a Middlesex League Freedom Division meet. “Things did not start well for us. Our bus did not get to the high school to...
Get into the season with fall decorating classes
As the calendar turns to October, we find ourselves fully immersed in the fall season. In recent years, fall and Halloween decorating has become as popular as Christmas decorating, and this fall season is no exception. Many front doors and porches are already boasting pumpkins and fall colored wreaths, and...
WHS Sports Round-Up: Girls Soccer and Field Hockey also winners — Boys Soccer team earns first win ... in a while
WILMINGTON – If you exclude the 2020 abbreviated COVID season with all of the rule changes, the last win for the Wilmington High School Boys Soccer team came on September 18th of 2019, a 1-0 decision over Burlington. Wilmington closed out the rest of that season with an 0-11-1...
Red Rangers rule the pool against Central Catholic
ANDOVER – For the second week in a row, the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op/co-ed swim-and-dive team dominated the first place finishes which led the team to another victory. This past Friday afternoon at their home pool at Greater Lawrence Tech, the Red Rangers won 10 of the 12 events which was the difference in the 104-80 victory over Merrimack Valley Conference rival Central Catholic.
Coach Turner has crazy 24-hour period: Indians’ experience too much for young ‘Cats team
BILLERICA — Wilmington High football coach Craig Turner had two special deliveries in a span of 24 hours. On Thursday night, Turner and his wife welcomed their second child into the world at approximately 9 p.m. It was the couple’s first boy. Almost 24 hours later to the...
Kwartler, McCorry receive Hat’s Off award
TEWKSBURY — On Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at TJ Callahan’s Restaurant, the Tewksbury Rotary Club honored TMHS members of the Class 2023 Hannah Kwartler and Robert McCorry for receiving the September Hat’s off Award. The Hat’s Off Award is a joint initiative of the Tewksbury Rotary Club...
Boys Cross-Country knocks off pair of opponents
TEWKSBURY – It was a big week for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Cross-Country team. Last Wednesday, the Redmen knocked off both Dracut (15-48) and Haverhill (19-40) to improve to 3-1 on the young season. In the tri-meet, senior Nick Alvarado once again led the way by taking...
Lexington one-ups struggling Winchester in football
WINCHESTER — It was not the best brand of football ever seen at Knowlton Stadium, but the Winchester High game was competitive and compelling throughout as Lexington held on for a 7-6 victory, Friday night. The Minutemen, who recorded their first win of the season, scored the only touchdown...
Redmen Volleyball firing on all cylinders
TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High volleyball team improved to 5-1 on the season with a pair of victories, the second of which came Monday evening in a 3-0 decision over Lowell at Riddick Field House. The match of the week, however, came on Wednesday when the Redmen overpowered Merrimack Valley...
