WILMINGTON — As part of the superintendent’s report for the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand shared an update on the study for relocating the students and programs at the Wildwood School. He reminded the community that this activity is separate from the MSBA process to build or renovate a school to replace the current Wildwood building with an aim of school consolidation.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO