I recently gave a one-star review for a Belmont oil company. Three days later, someone started to spread out dirty masks, napkins, toilet paper with feces on it, empty fast food containers and more. This went on for six weeks. It went on so long, it gave me time to order security cameras and install them. I caught who was doing this to my property. It was a local oil driver, I have him on my security camera and have warned him to stay away from my property or I will obtain a civil restraining order against him. All of this over a bad review. This guy is obviously mentally sick.

BELMONT, NH ・ 21 HOURS AGO