Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 125 service calls from last Thursday through Sunday. Two people were arrested.
Helen A. Philbrick, 66
LACONIA — Helen Alice Philbrick, 66, on Union Avenue, died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Concord Hospital – Laconia. Helen was born February 21, 1956, in Laconia, to the late Walter S. and Joan L. (Bean) Philbrick.
Jason C. West, 47
CENTER OSSIPEE — Jason C. West, 47, of Center Ossipee, passed away suddenly at home on September 21, 2022. He was born on July 4, 1975, to Steven and Jane (Thrippleton) West. He attended schools in Laconia and graduated from Laconia High School in 1994. Jason worked for 25+ years as a manufacturing machinist at companies including Aavid, NH Ball Bearing, Sig Saur and most recently Mitee Bite in Ossipee.
Juvenile killed, another hospitalized after motor vehicle crash involving dirt bike in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A teenager was killed and another seriously injured after an accident between a pickup truck and a dirt bike in Hudson. Hudson Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of 45 Wason Road around 12:15 p.m. for a report of an accident between a woman in a pickup and a teen on a dirt bike, which had another teen as a passenger.
Marion L. Brodtman, 98
LACONIA — Marion L. Brodtman, 98, of Washington Street, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center in Laconia. Marion was born on January 11, 1924, in Plattsburgh, New York, the daughter of the late Walter and Emma (Demarse) Light.
Crash on I-95 in New Hampshire leaves car partially submerged in river
HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after a crash on I-95 in Hampton left a car partially submerged in a river. Police arrived on scene at the Taylor River Bridge on I-95 in Hampton at around 12:54 a.m. Sunday to find a Honda Pilot partially submerged in the water below.
Tilton resident set to be sentenced for fatal overdose captured on video
LACONIA — A Tilton resident is due to be sentenced next week after being found guilty for selling fentanyl to someone who overdosed on the opioid drug and died, an event that was captured by a surveillance camera in the accused's apartment. Albert Lynch, 50, was found guilty of...
Hudson, N.H. police investigating dirt bike crash that killed one minor, hospitalized another
Hudson, New Hampshire police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one juvenile and injured another on Sunday afternoon. According to a statement from the Hudson Police Department, the two juveniles were riding a Kawasaki dirt bike on Wason Road when they collided with a Ford Ranger pick-up truck.
Vehicle Plummets Off NH I-95 Overpass Into River
EDITOR'S NOTE: This report was updated 10/2/22 with additional information and pictures. An SUV went off Interstate 95 early Saturday morning and into river below. The southbound vehicle went into the median, went airborne and landed on the passenger side between the overpasses in the Taylor River around 12:55 a.m., according to Hampton Fire Rescue and New Hampshire State Police. A female was removed from inside the heavily damaged vehicle and taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Hollis, NH police investigating possible home delivery scam
HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hollis, New Hampshire are searching for information about a possible home delivery scam. Hollis Police said in a statement that a resident on Silver Lake Road reported suspicious activity in front of his home around 10 a.m. Thursday. In a video of the incident...
NH man dies after crashing motorcycle off roadway
Police shut down one lane of the Exit 13 off ramp of F.E. Everett Turnpike South for nearly two hours after the incident. A man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle off a highway ramp in Bedford, New Hampshire. Craig Faulkner, 57, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, was ejected from his...
Investigators seek cause of fire at New Hampshire strip mall
NASHUA, N.H. — Investigators in the New Hampshire city of Nashua are trying to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a strip mall, the fire department said in a Saturday news release. The fire in the building on Amherst Street that contained a number of businesses...
Motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash
Bedford, NH — A Merrimack man was killed Wednesday when he was thrown from his motorcycle on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford. Officers said Craig Faulkner, 57, crashed at the Exit 13 off-ramp. Faulkner was taken to a local hospital, where he died from. his injuries. Investigators believe...
1 seriously hurt in crash in Weare
WEARE, N.H. — A multi-vehicle crash left at least one driver seriously hurt in Weare. Police responded to a crash on South Stark Highway by Martin Road on Thursday afternoon. Investigators said they believe a car going southbound crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and caused the crash.
Frank Bean: Stalked, harassed with trash for leaving a bad Google review
I recently gave a one-star review for a Belmont oil company. Three days later, someone started to spread out dirty masks, napkins, toilet paper with feces on it, empty fast food containers and more. This went on for six weeks. It went on so long, it gave me time to order security cameras and install them. I caught who was doing this to my property. It was a local oil driver, I have him on my security camera and have warned him to stay away from my property or I will obtain a civil restraining order against him. All of this over a bad review. This guy is obviously mentally sick.
Maine Woman Missing for ‘Several Weeks’ – Have You Seen Her?
South Berwick Police are looking for help to locate a woman who has not been seen in several weeks. The family of Alison Parker, 34, is concerned about her welfare, and turned to police for help finding her. South Berwick Police Lt. Jeff Upton told Seacoast Current that her family does not live in the immediate area.
Death at Sanford inn under investigation
Police believe the death of a woman who was found at a Sanford inn may have been drug-related. Police were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday. According to CBS 13 news, Lt. Matthew Gagne with the Sanford Police Department said Thursday they were talking to witnesses and that the investigation was still in the early stages.
Portland man sentenced to 15 years after Saco resident's fatal overdose
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to giving cocaine and fentanyl to a Saco resident who later overdosed and died. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine stated Hunter York, 23, was given a 15-year prison sentence, as well as five years of supervised release afterward. The convict was also ordered to forfeit $15,000 in drug proceeds and four firearms.
Woman found dead at Sanford motel
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
Rose Marie Hyslop, 91
LACONIA — Rose Marie Hyslop, 91, of Blueberry Lane, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Laconia Rehabilitation Center. Rose was born on August 23, 1931, in Brunson, South Carolina, daughter to the late William Shaw and Ethel (Churchill) Shaw. Rose was one of 14 children and spent the last 35 years or more in the Lakes Region.
