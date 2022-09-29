ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jury spares life of man who killed four, including two children, in Cleveland’s Slavic Village

By Cory Shaffer, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Man found stabbed to death in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood; suspect taken into custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was found stabbed to death in a stairwell Monday in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood, police said. Henry Johnson, 62, of Cleveland was found dead around 9:40 p.m. in a stairwell in the 1700 block of West 25th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Johnson had suffered from multiple stab wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland says cross-agency sweep nets 50 violent fugitives

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A monthlong joint investigation by city, state and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the apprehension of 50 fugitives accused of violent crimes, city officials announced during a press conference Monday. The arrests were the culmination of “Operation Clean Sweep,” which focused on suspects in Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Teen, Youngstown man dead in separate shootings in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old male and a 33-year-old man are dead after separate shootings, both on the city’s East Side. Police say officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at about 5:39 p.m. Thursday after they were notified by a caller and by ShotSpotter of shots fired on the 12700 block of Signet Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds next to a motorcycle.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
North Royalton, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cousin
Person
Mike Dewine
Cleveland.com

When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Inmates#Sentencing#Defense Attorneys#Legislature#On Death Row#Violent Crime
Cleveland.com

Neighbors argue over parking space: Brunswick Police Blotter

A man was cited for disorderly conduct at 8:33 p.m. Sept. 9 after officers responded to a disturbance in a parking lot on Maiden Court. Police found a group of people arguing about a neighbor not parking his vehicle in accordance with homeowners’ association guidelines. HOA board members were attempting to have the vehicle towed.
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

Goods Bank NEO opens to bridge the gap, stretch the impact for Greater Cleveland nonprofits

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Attention Greater Cleveland nonprofits: You need it, you name it -- they just might have it in stock at the newly opened Goods Bank NEO. Call it “semi-retirement” for two Shaker Heights residents, who got the keys in mid-August to a 15,000-square-foot warehouse near Gordon Park with the idea of “filling the need, bridging the gap and stretching the impact” for thousands of organizations, schools and faith-based groups in Cuyahoga County.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

OVI suspect ends up in Detroit Road yard: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Detroit Road. Officers at 5:15 a.m. on Sept. 18 arrived at a Detroit Road home in response to a call from a concerned resident. Officers arrived to find a Chevrolet Silverado had run over large landscaping rocks in the yard. When the police went to talk to the driver, they noted that there was an open bottle of Bud Light in the center console alongside a cup filled with a brown drink. The driver appeared lethargic.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Speakeasy ‘raided’ at Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House

MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy