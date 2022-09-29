Jury spares life of man who killed four, including two children, in Cleveland’s Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Attention Greater Cleveland nonprofits: You need it, you name it -- they just might have it in stock at the newly opened Goods Bank NEO. Call it “semi-retirement” for two Shaker Heights residents, who got the keys in mid-August to a 15,000-square-foot warehouse near Gordon Park with the idea of “filling the need, bridging the gap and stretching the impact” for thousands of organizations, schools and faith-based groups in Cuyahoga County.

