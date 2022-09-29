ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)

By EJ Panaligan
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “ Yellowstone ,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows.

“Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri joining the cast.

Watch the trailer below.

Also in today’s television news:

EVENTS

Netflix and experience discovery platform Fever teamed up to deliver “ Stranger Things : The Experience,” a new immersive experience which launches at 1345 N Montebello Blvd, in Los Angeles on November 19.

Fans will be able to physically experience a new storyline, developed exclusively with the show’s creators, that throws them into a parallel universe where they must run the gauntlet of terrors lurking in the dark and unlock their secret powers to help save the town. After they escape from the Upside Down, fans will be free to explore Mix-Tape, where they can meet real-life characters from the Stranger Things world, grab ice cream at Scoops Ahoy, play at the Palace Arcade, try a unique cocktail at the first ever “Stranger Things” themed bar, buy exclusive merchandise and get up close and personal with a Demogorgon.

Sales will open to the general public starting October 6. Interested fans must purchase tickets in advance and can find more information through this website .

DATES

Apple TV+ has announced premiere dates for its fall slate of returning shows, including “ Mythic Quest ” and “Slow Horses.”

Season two of “The Mosquito Coast” will premiere on Friday, November 4 with one episode, followed by a new episode weekly through January 6, 2023.

Based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel and starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman, the second season is executive produced by Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer, Stefan Schwartz, Evan Katz, Rupert Wyatt, author Theroux, and series star Theroux. Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman serve as executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group. The series is created for television and executive produced by Neil Cross. Developed by Neil Cross & Tom Bissell, “The Mosquito Coast” is a Fremantle Production for Apple TV+.

Season three of “Mythic Quest” will premiere on Friday, November 11 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly through January 6, 2023. In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering.

“Mythic Quest” is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film and Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft.

Season two of “Slow Horses” will premiere on Friday, December 2 with two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly through December 30. Starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” season two is directed by Jeremy Lovering and finds long-buried Cold War secrets emerge which threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (“Veep”). Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. Saul Metzstein is set to direct the third season.

Season two of “Little America” will premiere in its entirety with eight new installments on Friday, December 9. The second season of the series will explore eight stories inspired by real people from around the world, including a Belizian woman (Stacy Rose) who works for a Hasidic family in New York and a Korean man (Ki Hong Lee) who makes hats for the Black church community in 1980s Detroit.

“Little America” is written and executive produced by Lee Eisenberg, who showruns along with Academy Award winner Siân Heder, and executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Alan Yang, Natalie Sandy, Epic Magazine’s Joshuah Bearman, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

GUEST STARS

The CW revealed the judges, host and celebrity guest lineup for their new alternative competition series “Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars,” premiering Saturday, October 22.

In each episode, two celebrities train with Angel to learn his magic tricks to compete and create series of magic performances. The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic which they perform in front of a panel of three judges: Angel, Loni Love and magician Lance Burton. Comedian and actor Eddie Griffin serves as host.

Celebrity guests slated to compete include model Cynthia Bailey, actor Brec Bassinger, actor Michael Ian Black, actor Corbin Blue, actor Miles Brown, choreographer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, UFC fighter Randy Couture, former NFL tight end Vernon Davis, musician Flavor Flav, singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson, R&B singer Ginuwine, Olympic athlete Lolo Jones, UFC fighter Frank Mir, actor Frankie Muniz, R&B singer Omarion, singer Donny Osmond, pop singer Jeff Timmons, actor Matt Walshand Olympic figure skaters Johnny Weir and gold medalist Tara Lipinski.

PROGRAMMING

Fox Television Stations has renewed “TMZ” and “TMZ Live” for two years through the 2024-2025 season. in an announcement from Frank Cicha, exec VP of Programming for FTS. These programs will continue to run on Fox-owned stations, including WNYW Fox 5 in New York and KTTV Fox 11 in LA.

“TMZ” is executive produced by Harvey Levin, Charles Latibeaudiere and Stuart Alpert. The program, which brings the gossip site’s news to television screens, first debuted in 2007 and is now cleared in 200 markets. “TMZ Live” later followed in 2013 and currently airs in 97 markets. “TMZ Live” is executive produced by Levin, Latibeaudiere, Alpert and Ryan Regan. Both programs are produced by EHM Productions Inc. Fox First Run oversees all distribution, program sales, marketing, and affiliate relations.

FIRST LOOKS

BYUtv has shared an exclusive clip from its upcoming animated series, “Saving Me.” The full 10-episode season will be available on BYUtv.org and app on October 1st and will premiere on October 3rd on BYUtv.

The series follows story of a grumpy tech billionaire, who has great regrets about his current life and goes back in time to team up with his eleven-year-old self to figure out together how to prevent their miserable future. Principal voice actors include Ivan Sherry, Adam Sanders, Jonathan Tan, Amariah Faulkner, Ana Sani, Dan Chameroy, Cory Doran and Jamie Watson. The series is produced by Sphere Animation and BYUtv.

EXECUTIVES

BBC Studios announced the appointment of Nicholas Oakley as senior vice president, unscripted development, Los Angeles Productions in a key leadership role for its U.S. production business. In his new role, Oakley will work with the LA unscripted team to develop original content ideas and build domestic and global formats,.

Oakley’s appointment will bolster the team working on unscripted business. He will report into Ryan O’Dowd, exec VP, music & entertainment. O’Dowd has led the LA unscripted team to develop, sell and produce U.S. adaptations of hit global formats including “Weakest Link” and “When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren.”

PODCASTS

Bunim/Murray Productions is launching its own podcast, “Reality Bites Back,” announced today by Bunim/Murray President Julie Pizzi.

The studio behind reality series like “The Real World,” “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and recent Emmy Award-winner “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Girrrls” will pull back the curtain on the unscripted TV industry and give listeners a behind-the-scenes look into the development and production of many of today’s top unscripted shows. Initial episodes will focus on series like “The Challenge,” “The Bachelor,” “Bad Girls Club” and more, with guests including TJ Lavin, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Tamaris Sepulveda and Tiffany Pollard. The weekly podcast launches this week and is available on all major platforms including Apple, Google and Spotify.

