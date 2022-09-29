Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors
Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
Peyton Manning Could Reportedly Be Seeking Another Big Job
Former NFL quarterback turned media personality Peyton Manning could reportedly be seeking another big job. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, hasn't landed any official football gigs since stepping away from his playing days. However, Front Office Sports believes that Manning could be looking into ownership... "Now,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video
A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
Nick Saban Criticized for Postgame Interview With Reporter
The Alabama coach appeared to criticize Jenny Dell of CBS for not asking about the team, although she did exactly that.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jerry Jones Had Message For Mike McCarthy After Sunday's Win
Jerry Jones is a big fan of the job Mike McCarthy has done so far this season. The Dallas Cowboys owner met with the media following his team's 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders and wants people to give McCarthy more credit for what he's done since Dak Prescott got hurt.
Vikings Have Announced Devastating Postgame Injury News
The Minnesota Vikings have announced brutal news on injured rookie defensive back Lewis Cine. Cine, who was the Vikings' first-round pick back in April, suffered a fracture of his lower leg during today's 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London. The gruesome-looking injury occurred while Cine was participating...
Ravens coach John Harbaugh defends late fourth-down decision in loss to Bills: ‘The best chance to win the game’
The Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon will be remembered for many things. But Baltimore’s decision to forgo a chip-shot field goal that would’ve broken a 20-20 tie and instead go for it on fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line with 4:45 remaining left many at M&T Bank Stadium scratching their heads. After having second-and-goal from the 1, and after Jackson’s scramble up ...
Report: NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Tua Tagovailoa Vs. Bills
Report: NFLPA fires doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to clear Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unaffiliated specialist who helped clear Tua Tagovailoa in Bills game reportedly fired
The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who participated in the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to play the second half of last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple reports Saturday. That decision is at the center of a controversy after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. ...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Relationship News
NFL fans continue to hope for the best for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, though it's not sounding too good right now. Brady, 45, and his wife, Bundchen, have reportedly been fighting over the past couple of months. The couple is reportedly not living together at the moment. According to reports, the fighting doesn't really have to do with Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s.
Ravens release final injury report for Week 4 matchup vs. Bills
The Baltimore Ravens tour of playing AFC East opponents will come to an end on Sunday when the team welcomes the Buffalo Bills into M&T Bank Stadium in Week 4. Both teams will look to improve on their current 2-1 overall record and continue their strong starts to the 2022 season.
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
The Ravens went up 20-3 with 3:39 to go in the first half against the Buffalo Bills. They did not score the rest of the way as they let another game slip away in front of their home fans. They did not capitalize on opportunities to widen their margin and for the second time in three weeks, their defense did not hold with the game on the line. Here are five things we learned from the Ravens’ ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tavon Austin brings ‘energy’ to Bills, embracing Lamar Jackson role in practice to prepare for Ravens
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The last two times the Buffalo Bills faced the Baltimore Ravens, Sean McDermott asked speedy wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to do his best Lamar Jackson impression on the scout team offense to help simulate a look for the Buffalo defense. But now that McKenzie is...
Latavius Murray scores in return; SU alum gets pick-six (Syracuse, CNY in the NFL)
Two football players with Syracuse ties both scored touchdowns on Sunday. Syracuse native and former Onondaga Central High School football star Latavius Murray made his 2022 season debut after signing with the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad two weeks ago. The 32-year-old running back, who spent the past two years with the Baltimore Ravens, proved he’s still got gas in the tank by running for a touchdown and 57 yards on 11 carries, plus caught a pass for 8 yards in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings at London’s Tottenham stadium.
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens fan who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hit on a fan who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened a fan who ran on the field with a device letting out pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
‘Super soldier’ Josh Allen proves no lead is safe in comeback win over Ravens, Lamar Jackson (instant takeaways)
BALTIMORE — When Josh Allen led a game-tying drive in the third quarter Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN’s Mina Kimes summed it up:. “That was a Josh Allen Super Soldier drive,” Kimes wrote on Twitter. That drive anchored a come-from-behind victory for the Bills, who...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0