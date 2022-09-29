ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Floridian: ‘I don’t even know if I still have a house’

By Adriana Rozas Rivera, Brittany Schaefer
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WPRI) — While Hurricane Ian forced thousands in Florida to flee from their homes, some chose to stay and ride out the storm.

Narragansett resident Laurie Cianci lives part-time in Fort Myers and showed 12 News the devastation caused by the Category 4 hurricane during a video call.

Six carports in her condo complex were destroyed, while some vehicles were crushed by those structures or trees. Cianci said the storm surge uprooted street lights from the concrete and knocked down palm trees.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday , leaving millions without electricity and at least one person dead.

The Latest: Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina

Massachusetts native Debbie Boulay, who lives in the same complex, said the community is rallying through the crisis.

“Great community here,” Boulay said. “Everybody is pulling for each other and helping make sure everybody has been checked in their condos, taking food out of the freezers and cooking them up for everybody. We are really pulling together as a team.”

Donate to the Red Cross to help Hurricane Ian victims »

Cianci said they have continued to receive emergency alerts.

“They are sending us alerts, generators are emitting carbon monoxide gas,” she said. “Keep them at least 20 feet from your home.”

Tips for contacting loved ones impacted by Hurricane Ian

Eighty-year-old Sandy Sultar, who sought shelter with her grandson at the complex, said she’s worried about what she’ll find when she returns home.

“I thought I’d be here maybe a week by the time they restored power,” Sultar said. “Now, of course, the Causeway is gone, so I don’t even know if I still have a house.”

Watch: Aerial footage of damage in Florida from Lee County sheriff (story continues below)

Another Rhode Islander, 12 News editor Wendy Curtis, is currently in Florida, and it wasn’t the vacation she was expecting.

“It’s not beach weather, that’s for sure,” Curtis said. “Heavy, heavy heavy, winds, lots of torrential rain, lots of damage here in Bradenton. Branches down, trees down, street signs down.”

Most businesses are also down, according to Curtis.

“Sign here on the door says, ‘Closed due to weather,'” she added. “And as you can see, everything is closed.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

WPRI 12 News

Fla deaths rise to 47, struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers have evacuated stunned survivors cut off by Hurricane Ian on Florida’s largest barrier island, and the state’s death toll has risen sharply amid recovery efforts. Hundreds of thousands of people are still sweltering without power in the state, days after Ian’s rampage from Florida to the Carolinas. Florida now has 47 confirmed deaths. Ian was one of the strongest U.S. hurricanes on record when the Category 4 monster smashed ashore at midweek. Many storm victims were left isolated with limited cellphone service and lacking basic amenities like water and power. As of Saturday night, nearly 1 million customers in Florida still had not had electricity restored.
WPRI 12 News

Local Red Cross volunteers deployed to Florida

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Chapter of the Red Cross has dispatched two volunteers in an emergency response vehicle to Florida to help communities affected by Hurricane Ian. Kenneth Sliney and Laura Callahan left Providence around 9 a.m. Saturday. “Just prepare yourself for the worst and hope to see the best. In this […]
FLORIDA STATE
Turnto10.com

'It was horrifying': Fort Myers residents with Rhode Island ties recount Hurricane Ian

(WJAR) — As Hurricane Ian crashed ashore Southern Florida Wednesday afternoon, Laurie Thomas huddled in a closet with her husband, Mark, and three grandkids. "I go to the bathroom. I said, 'Let me look out my bathroom window,'" she recalled on a phone call with NBC 10 News. "I'm like holy s***. We have no more driveway. We have no more roads. The water is at my front door."
FORT MYERS, FL
islandernews.com

Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida

President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
FLORIDA STATE
WPRI 12 News

Donations collected for people impacted by Hurricane Ian

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Volunteers from a local non-profit are collecting donations for those impacted by Hurricane Ian to bring with them down to Florida next week. After Fire Victims Outreach, an organization out of Pawtucket, normally helps collect goods for those displaced by a fire but over the weekend switched its focus. “They’re pretty […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island warn after checks altered and stolen from mailboxes

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are warning the public after checks have been altered and stolen from mailboxes. Warwick Police have stated that they have seen an uptick in reported check fraud, originating from “mailbox fishing”. Individuals are “fishing” checks out of posted USPS mail bins, washing the checks, and cashing them, usually for thousands more than originally written.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

Car totaled after crash in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A car was totaled following a crash on Homestead Avenue in Rehoboth Saturday night.  Rehoboth’s Police and Fire departments responded to the scene around 11:30 P.M.  Firefighters from both Seekonk and Attleboro also responded.  No information about the driver has been released.  
REHOBOTH, MA
ABC6.com

Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
REHOBOTH, MA
Hudson Valley Post

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

