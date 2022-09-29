Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Las Vegas police capture fugitive after days on the run
(The Center Square) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has captured an inmate who escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center. LVMPD tweeted Thursday morning that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was “taken into custody without incident.”. Duarte-Herrera, a 42-year-old immigrant from Nicaragua that had entered the U.S. illegally, was...
‘That’s betrayal,’ People living near prison of escaped murderer awaiting transparency from NDOC
Though the convicted murderer who escaped a prison northwest of Las Vegas was recaptured Wednesday night, those living closest to the facility fear it could happen again.
