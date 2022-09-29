(The Center Square) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has captured an inmate who escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center. LVMPD tweeted Thursday morning that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was “taken into custody without incident.”. Duarte-Herrera, a 42-year-old immigrant from Nicaragua that had entered the U.S. illegally, was...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO