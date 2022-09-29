Read full article on original website
Part of Chapman Hwy dedicated to WWII hero
Master Sergeant Roderick Edmonds fought during World War II and was a Knoxville native. His efforts saved somewhere between 200 to 300 Jewish-American soldiers.
‘We never lost hope’ Family of TN man released by Venezuela head to Texas for reunion
Matthew Heath, a Marine Corp veteran has been released as part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Venezuela.
KPD promotes 20 officers, reorganizes structure to bring back the Central District
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department on Monday announced major changes to its organizational structure after it promoted nearly two dozen officers. KPD has two new deputy chiefs: Susan Coker and David Powell. Coker is a 26-year veteran of the force who most recently served as a patrol captain over the East District, and Powell is a 24-year veteran who has spent the past 10 months as the acting deputy chief in the Management Services Division.
Jacksboro left with 2 police officers after chief, others quit
The city of Jacksboro is left with only two police officers after the chief and several other officers quit, according to Town Attorney Steve Hurst.
Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
Registration for Salvation Army Christmas Assitance now open in Sevier, Cocke Counties
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Families in need this Christmas in Cocke and Sevier Counties have until Friday, Oct. 7 to register for Christmas Assistance. There are required documents for those who need to register. You will need:. Your state-issued ID or passport. Original birth certificate or passport for all...
Cumberland Heights opens new outpatient recovery center
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cumberland Heights opened a new outpatient recovery center on Monday. The center, located at 1320 Papermill Ponte Way, is intended to expand outpatient services for East Tennesseans who struggle with substance use disorder. "Substance use disorder doesn’t impact one demographic, nor does it impact one area....
Crews work motorcycle crash along westbound I-40
Emergency crews are at the scene of a motorcycle crash Monday morning along westbound Interstate 40 north of Cherry Street in Knoxville.
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year.
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Knox County (Knox County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday. The officials stated that three female juveniles were traveling in a Volkswagen on West Beaver Creek Road and [..]
KFD responds to apartment fire in Sequoyah Hills
Firefighters have responded to a structure fire in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood according to the Knoxville Fire Depart
Teens injured in car wreck on Clinton Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens were seriously injured Friday after the car they were in crashed on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway. A preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol says a male driver was headed north on Clinton Highway when a female driver attempted to turn left from West Beaver Creek Road onto Clinton Highway.
Oneida physician Dr. Bruce Coffey to serve 3 years, 4 months in prison
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. | Dr. Bruce Coffey, the prominent Oneida physician at the center of an extensive investigation into the distribution of painkillers, has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison. Coffey, who was indicted last October, will serve a 40-month sentence in the custody of the Federal...
Tennessee will wear Smokey Grey uniforms against LSU
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will bring back the Smokey Grey jerseys when they play Saturday against LSU. Back in August, the program announced they would wear the fan favorites for the first time since 2017. They will wear them at least once through 2025. Tennessee first wore the...
Attorney: Jacksboro Police Department chief, multiple officers quit
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jacksboro Police Department’s chief and two officers turned in their guns and badges Monday, according to Town Attorney Steve Hurst. City Hall officials originally told WVLT News that Jacksboro “did not have a police department,” but the sudden resignation of Police Chief Jeremy Goins and two others left the department with one officer, Franklin Ayers, who was promoted to acting assistant chief.
Live inside the Sunsphere corn maze in greenback
Visit Knoxville partnered with maple Lane Farms to create a corn maze in the shape of the Sunsphere. Check it out!
THP: Three juveniles injured in crash on Clinton Hwy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three juveniles were injured in a car crash on Clinton Highway Friday night, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The female juveniles in the first car stopped at a stop sign on West Beaver Creek Road. The male juvenile in the second car was traveling northbound on Clinton Hwy in the fourth lane, THP said.
Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
UTK faculty reject 'divisive concepts' law and embrace teaching about inequalities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new state law targeting classroom conversations is seeing pushback from professors at the University of Tennessee. House Speaker Cameron Sexton introduced House Bill 2670 back in February. The General Assembly passed the bill and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed it into law in April. It targets "divisive concepts," preventing teachers in Tennessee from bringing up certain ideas in the classroom.
Lady Vol apparel store opening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Lady Vol fans have a new place to shop! Orange Mountain Designs will be opening its doors this weekend. Inside the store, fans can find Lady Vol swag for all of the university’s Lady Vol sports. Athletes like Kiki Milloy got to approve designs for her...
