Ohio State

Cleveland.com

When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

Ohio Burn Ban in effect through November; How these rules may affect you

Enon-Mad River Township Fire and EMS is reminding everyone of the upcoming Burn Ban that is in effect until the end of November, according to their social media page. People who plan to conduct open burning should be aware of the rules that might affect them, ODNR said. Individuals could be held liable for damages caused by a fire they started themselves.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County

Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio on track for another new milestone in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting it on course for levels unseen in around five months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the previous week. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken […]
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
WHIZ

Governor Announces Funding for ODVN

Transitions in Muskingum County will share part of $6.7m going to support the work of of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network. Governor Mike DeWine announced the funding on Monday. ODVN will use $5.1m of the grant funding to implement a mobile advocacy and health care project in partnership with the...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
10TV

LIST: 2022 trick-or-treat dates & times around central Ohio

OHIO, USA — Halloween is around the corner and that means it's almost time for children to dress up in their spookiest costumes and go around the neighborhood trick-or-treating. Below is a list of dates and times for trick-or-treating across central Ohio. *The following list of events is accurate...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

