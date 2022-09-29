Read full article on original website
When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio announces leadership shift in attempt to accelerate growth
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. In a move aimed at drastically accelerating its growth, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio has announced a shift in the non-profit's leadership. Effective immediately, BGCNEO CEO Jeff Scott will take over...
Ohio woman among victims killed in Hurricane Ian in Florida, reports say
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton woman who traveled to Florida with family members and a friend last week to celebrate her 40th birthday was killed when Hurricane Ian made landfall, according to reports. The roof of the Fort Myers home where Nishelle Harris-Miles was staying with her sister, cousin...
Ohio Burn Ban in effect through November; How these rules may affect you
Enon-Mad River Township Fire and EMS is reminding everyone of the upcoming Burn Ban that is in effect until the end of November, according to their social media page. People who plan to conduct open burning should be aware of the rules that might affect them, ODNR said. Individuals could be held liable for damages caused by a fire they started themselves.
Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County
Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
Ohio on track for another new milestone in COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 12,101 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting it on course for levels unseen in around five months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the previous week. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken […]
What comes next for central Ohio family in Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cleanup continues in Florida, especially in the southwestern portion of the state, where Hurricane Ian left behind some of the worst damage. Some families with ties to central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after riding out the storm. At this point, the Federico family and all the […]
Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Frost advisory issued for parts of NE Ohio Monday
It'll be cloudy to start on Sunday but clouds will gradually decrease through the day as the remnants of Ian slip to the East coast.
Ohio organizations mobilizing to provide assistance following multiple hurricanes
CLEVELAND — Hurricane Ian may be on the move, and the storm's devastation not yet over, but that hasn't stopped Ohioans from helping in relief efforts right now. Be it Fiona or Ian, the United States has seen two significant storms over the last two weeks. Now comes the hard part, rebuilding those affected areas.
Governor Announces Funding for ODVN
Transitions in Muskingum County will share part of $6.7m going to support the work of of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network. Governor Mike DeWine announced the funding on Monday. ODVN will use $5.1m of the grant funding to implement a mobile advocacy and health care project in partnership with the...
Utility resource fair offers financial assistance to NE Ohioans as rates continue to rise
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Experts say home heating costs are expected to skyrocket, but the good news is there’s help available, and utility companies are holding events to make it easier than ever. Energy experts are expecting families to pay an average of more than 17% more this year...
LIST: 2022 trick-or-treat dates & times around central Ohio
OHIO, USA — Halloween is around the corner and that means it's almost time for children to dress up in their spookiest costumes and go around the neighborhood trick-or-treating. Below is a list of dates and times for trick-or-treating across central Ohio. *The following list of events is accurate...
Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
What you need to know about mushroom poisonings in Northeast Ohio
Mushroom poisoning is real – and it can cause liver failure and even death. And yes, deadly mushrooms grow in Northeast Ohio.
3News Investigates: Failing school bus inspections and Northeast Ohio districts that don't have passing grades
CLEVELAND — SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel we need to be aware of? Share it with our 3Investigates team by emailing investigate@wkyc.com. A 3News investigation into school bus inspections found there are some Northeast Ohio districts with a high percentage of failing inspections.
3News Investigates: State reports reveal dozens of Northeast Ohio school buses aren't passing inspections
CLEVELAND — SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel we need to be aware of? Share it with our 3Investigates team by emailing investigate@wkyc.com. School buses are everyday vessels we trust to take our children to and from the classroom, but have you ever considered how safe those buses really are?
Akron babysitter accused of raping several children in 3 different Northeast Ohio communities
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man is being accused of raping several children while babysitting in three Northeast Ohio communities. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 25-year-old Timothy Luna of Akron was indicted by a...
Diversity in cannabis: How do the demographics of Ohio cannabis owners and founders check out?
CLEVELAND — This weekend, the IX Center will be the place for resources and education about Ohio’s medical marijuana and hemp industry. In the midst of that, the Ohio Cannabis Health & Business Summit is also hoping to shed light on how to diversify the multi-billion dollar business.
