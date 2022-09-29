Read full article on original website
‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Gets Digital and Blu-ray Release
The furry friends of the Justice League can now be enjoyed on 4K. After arriving on HBO Max last month, “DC League of Super-Pets” will finally be released on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on Oct. 4. The superhero comedy smashed the box office in July, beating out...
Barry Keoghan Shares Riddler Audition Tape for ‘The Batman,’ Waits to Reprise Joker in Sequel: When Call Comes, ‘I’m There’
Barry Keoghan showed up at the very end of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” to show off a laugh that heavily suggested he was a new iteration of the Joker. Then came the official release of an extended deleted scene from the film that confirmed his Joker casting. But it turns out Keoghan never planned to become the new Joker. Instead, he sent in an unsolicited audition tape to Reeves’ team to play the Riddler when he heard about “The Batman” for the first time. The audition tape has finally been released in an official capacity online, courtesy of Keoghan via GQ UK (watch it in the video below).
Elizabeth Olsen on Her ‘Embarrassing’ Marvel Scenes, Recovering From Panic Attacks and Whether She’s Still an ‘Aspiring Stoner’
During her career, Elizabeth Olsen has played a broad range of characters, from a damaged cult escapee in 2011’s “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” to an in-over-her-head FBI agent investigating a murder in “Wind River,” to a narcissistic influencer in “Ingrid Goes West” — and, of course, the tragic, terrifying Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Next year, she’ll star in “Love & Death,” an HBO Max limited series about Candy Montgomery, a Texas homemaker who in 1980 had an affair with her friend’s husband — and then murdered her friend, hitting her 41 times with an axe. It’s based on a true story.
Will Smith's 'Emancipation' gets release date, post-slap
NEW YORK (AP) — After holding “Emancipation” in limbo following Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March, Apple will release the actor's next big project this December. In the fallout of Smith's smack of the comedian, the fate of “Emancipation” — a...
