ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Gatorland temporarily closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gatorland is temporarily closed because of extensive flooding caused by Hurricane Ian says it swept across the state of Florida last week, leaving a trail of destruction. A spokesperson for Gatorland said all animals at its park are safe and are being cared for. The park plans...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando's Leu Gardens remains closed due to damage from Ian

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Orlando's Harry P. Leu Gardens remains closed as the property sustained damage to plants and downed trees due to Ian. Officials on Monday announced that the gardens will remain temporarily closed until staff and volunteers can clear debris and the pathways throughout the gardens. All private events, classes, and weddings will proceed as scheduled.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Seminole County residents dealing with record breaking floodwaters that are expected to rise

GENEVA, Fla. - Homes near Lake Harney in Geneva are experiencing massive flooding and many needed to evacuate as water is expected to continue to rise. FOX 35 Orlando got an exclusive look at the flooding near Lake Harney in Seminole County on Sunday. Homes have feet of water inside them, and mailboxes are completely covered as the streets are flooded. Some people who didn't evacuate are now using kayaks to get to their homes.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'It's nerve-racking': Residents of Florida town anxious as floodwaters keep rising

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents in Geneva, Florida continue to see flooding and the worst is yet to come. FOX 35 News rode with a Geneva resident in the neighborhood near Mullet Lake Park to see how high the floodwaters were in Seminole County. As of Monday morning, some parts of Geneva were experiencing more than 12 feet of floodwaters, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.
GENEVA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Overflow#Downtown Orlando
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian destroys turtle eggs that now litter Florida beaches

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Turtle eggs laid on the beach ahead of Hurricane Ian are scattered for miles, destroyed. Betty Gonzalez photographs wildlife in her free time. She lives in Brevard County and focuses her efforts there. She says she's always had a soft spot for turtles and used to volunteer with the park service at Playalinda Beach, caring for them. So she was devastated the first time she went out after Ian passed through.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Oct. 3, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see cooler days, with highs around 80 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly dry with some passing showers primarily along the coast.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
fox35orlando.com

Police: Person skydiving at Skydive DeLand killed after parachute failed to open

DELAND, Fla. - A skydiver in Central Florida has died after their parachute failed to open, according to the DeLand Police Department. Spokesperson Ava Hanner said someone was skydiving at Skydive DeLand on Monday when their parachute failed to open. In a later tweet, DeLand police said a male skydiver died after a "parachute malfunction and hard landing."
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Cooler, drier air for Central Florida mid-week

Tonight's Low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 80 degrees | Rain: 20% at coast. Main weather concerns: Rip current risk remains along the Atlantic Coast due to waves anywhere from 3 to 5 feet and a 20 mph northeast, onshore wind. Also, water levels will continue to rise along the St. Johns River and the lakes that feed it. Otherwise, it will be gorgeous weather with low humidity and highs around 80 degrees, making conditions ideal for getting recovery and cleanup efforts.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

OUC warns customers to limit water use through Hurricane Ian recovery

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) said the city has sustained "multiple damages" to sewer lift stations due to Hurricane Ian. Officials are asking customers to use water sparingly while repairs are made. "Continue to limit water usage until further notice. We are continuing the water usage...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Dry skies and sunshine expected in Central Florida

Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 84 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: pleasant weather for the afternoon. Dry conditions continue into the night. Lows drop down into the mid 60s. However, major river flooding will continue along the St. Johns River making many roads impassable. Major flooding...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy