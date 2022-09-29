Read full article on original website
Gatorland temporarily closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Gatorland is temporarily closed because of extensive flooding caused by Hurricane Ian says it swept across the state of Florida last week, leaving a trail of destruction. A spokesperson for Gatorland said all animals at its park are safe and are being cared for. The park plans...
Orlando's Leu Gardens remains closed due to damage from Ian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Orlando's Harry P. Leu Gardens remains closed as the property sustained damage to plants and downed trees due to Ian. Officials on Monday announced that the gardens will remain temporarily closed until staff and volunteers can clear debris and the pathways throughout the gardens. All private events, classes, and weddings will proceed as scheduled.
VIDEO: Flooding from Hurricane Ian around Orange County, Florida
Video from the Orange County Sheriff's Office's helicopter shows the extend of the flooding and damage following Hurricane Ian. The video was captured on Sept. 30, and released on Oct. 3. OCSO said it was taken near Alafaya Trail, Dean Road, Lake Underhill Road and Rouse Road.
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
Flooding devastates parts of Seminole County
Seminole County is reeling from flooding caused by Ian. Dozens of residents near Lake Harney are unsure if they will have to evacuate as the water keeps rising.
Seminole County residents dealing with record breaking floodwaters that are expected to rise
GENEVA, Fla. - Homes near Lake Harney in Geneva are experiencing massive flooding and many needed to evacuate as water is expected to continue to rise. FOX 35 Orlando got an exclusive look at the flooding near Lake Harney in Seminole County on Sunday. Homes have feet of water inside them, and mailboxes are completely covered as the streets are flooded. Some people who didn't evacuate are now using kayaks to get to their homes.
Flooding forces Florida college students out of home, cars
Excessive flooding from Ian forced several University of Central Florida students out of their apartments. Many are sleeping in their cars but in some cases, even their cars were flooded.
'It's nerve-racking': Residents of Florida town anxious as floodwaters keep rising
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents in Geneva, Florida continue to see flooding and the worst is yet to come. FOX 35 News rode with a Geneva resident in the neighborhood near Mullet Lake Park to see how high the floodwaters were in Seminole County. As of Monday morning, some parts of Geneva were experiencing more than 12 feet of floodwaters, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.
Osceola County flooding expected to peak next weekend, city officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County officials warn that flooding caused by Hurricane Ian will continue to impact residents well into next weekend. On Sunday, city officials urged residents to alert and informed as flooding caused by Ian will continue to torment neighborhoods over the next couple of days. Flooding...
Dozens of Seminole County school bus stops moved due to Hurricane Ian aftermath
As a result of flooding from Hurricane Ian's trek across Florida, several Seminole County bus stops have been temporarily moved. Officials said the stops have been moved due to not only flooding, but road damage. The stops have been moved beginning Monday, October 3. Students who live in Altamonte Springs...
Hurricane Ian destroys turtle eggs that now litter Florida beaches
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Turtle eggs laid on the beach ahead of Hurricane Ian are scattered for miles, destroyed. Betty Gonzalez photographs wildlife in her free time. She lives in Brevard County and focuses her efforts there. She says she's always had a soft spot for turtles and used to volunteer with the park service at Playalinda Beach, caring for them. So she was devastated the first time she went out after Ian passed through.
Weather Forecast: Oct. 3, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see cooler days, with highs around 80 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly dry with some passing showers primarily along the coast.
Police: Person skydiving at Skydive DeLand killed after parachute failed to open
DELAND, Fla. - A skydiver in Central Florida has died after their parachute failed to open, according to the DeLand Police Department. Spokesperson Ava Hanner said someone was skydiving at Skydive DeLand on Monday when their parachute failed to open. In a later tweet, DeLand police said a male skydiver died after a "parachute malfunction and hard landing."
Orlando Weather Forecast: Cooler, drier air for Central Florida mid-week
Tonight's Low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 80 degrees | Rain: 20% at coast. Main weather concerns: Rip current risk remains along the Atlantic Coast due to waves anywhere from 3 to 5 feet and a 20 mph northeast, onshore wind. Also, water levels will continue to rise along the St. Johns River and the lakes that feed it. Otherwise, it will be gorgeous weather with low humidity and highs around 80 degrees, making conditions ideal for getting recovery and cleanup efforts.
OUC warns customers to limit water use through Hurricane Ian recovery
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) said the city has sustained "multiple damages" to sewer lift stations due to Hurricane Ian. Officials are asking customers to use water sparingly while repairs are made. "Continue to limit water usage until further notice. We are continuing the water usage...
Voluntary evacuation issued for Shingle Creek Reserve as Hurricane Ian floodwaters rise in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Due to rising waters from Hurricane Ian, The City of Kissimmee says there is a voluntary evacuation for Shingle Creek Reserve at The Oaks. "If evacuation assistance is needed, dial 911. When evacuating, no wake when driving," the city tweeted on Saturday. Top Heart Surgeon: This Simple...
Orlando Weather Forecast: Dry skies and sunshine expected in Central Florida
Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 84 degrees | Rain: 0%. Main weather concerns: pleasant weather for the afternoon. Dry conditions continue into the night. Lows drop down into the mid 60s. However, major river flooding will continue along the St. Johns River making many roads impassable. Major flooding...
2 workers hurt by electric shock while trying to restore power in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Two linemen working to restore power knocked out by Hurricane Ian in the Venetian Bay neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach are hurt from potential electric shock, according to city officials. Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, units of the New Smyrna Beach fire department responded to...
Alligators, sharks spotted in Florida streets as neighbors band together in Hurricane Ian recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The City of Edgewater is in recovery mode right now. The Edgewater Police Department and National Guard evacuated 75 people from their homes Friday. Crews worked to drain water, clear trees, and restore power. But it isn’t just the flooding the community has to worry about,...
