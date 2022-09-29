ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

John Bradley
3d ago

suicide is so common but train suicide is a messy cleanup the people who do this cleanup are probably covered in blood and mud if you need answers to suicide call 911 first dont do it with trains

localsyr.com

Syracuse Police investigating a shooting that led to a man’s death

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When police arrived, they located a 25-year-old male who was shot in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Police: Man, 25, shot in head while sitting in car, crashes into house trying to escape

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man, 25, has died after being shot in the head on Carbon Street , police said. The man was sitting in a vehicle in the area when he was shot, police said. After the shooting, the victim tried to drive away and crashed into a residence on the 200 block of Carbon Street. The victim was brought to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

13-year-old shot in Syracuse, taken to Upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man and a 13-year-old teen were both shot on October 2 around 7:11 p.m., according to Syracuse Police Department. Officers found the 20-year-old was shot in the nose and the 13-year-old was shot in the hip after they arrived at Upstate Hospital. They were both taken to the hospital […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A Central NY bar fight led to fatal shooting of a Texas man, arrest of man in Florida, police say

Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men are facing murder charges after the fatal shooting of a Texas man following an altercation at a bar in Seneca County, police say. William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, a former Waterloo resident, was visiting Upstate New York for a wedding when he was fatally shot at a Waterloo home, according to Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
WATERLOO, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WETM

Man arrested for home invasion in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police arrested one man for breaking into a home with a knife and robbing three victims on October 1. According to Ithaca Police, officers responded to a home on South Plain Street for a report of a home invasion in progress at 6:02 a.m. Police say three people woke up to a man inside their home armed with a knife demanding money and property. The victims complied with the suspect’s orders. After taking property from the victims, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. Police say the victims and suspect did not know each other.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
WATERLOO, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY man who police say crashed truck into jail and cars, caused mom to crash car arrested again

West Monroe, N.Y. — A Brewerton man who has been arrested three times times this month has now been charged with arson in Oswego County, according to State Police. Kevin J. Somers, 32, was arrested Thursday after breaking into an abandoned gas station in West Monroe and setting a fire that got out of control, according to a state police news release Saturday.
WEST MONROE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
