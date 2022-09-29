Read full article on original website
John Bradley
3d ago
suicide is so common but train suicide is a messy cleanup the people who do this cleanup are probably covered in blood and mud if you need answers to suicide call 911 first dont do it with trains
Syracuse police identify Carbon Street homicide victim: 25-year-old Syracuse man
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police have identified a man shot and killed Sunday night as 25-year-old Isaiah Hudson. Hudson, of Syracuse, was shot in the head while driving a Jeep on Carbon Street, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Hudson tried to drive away after he was shot, but instead crashed into a home at 211 Carbon St., Malinowski said.
localsyr.com
Syracuse Police investigating a shooting that led to a man’s death
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When police arrived, they located a 25-year-old male who was shot in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
25-year-old man dead after being shot in the head, crashing into Syracuse house, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head and crashed a vehicle into a house in Syracuse on Sunday night. A resident called 911 at 10:38 p.m. to report someone had been shot and drove into their home on Carbon Street, according to 911 dispatches.
cnycentral.com
Police: Man, 25, shot in head while sitting in car, crashes into house trying to escape
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man, 25, has died after being shot in the head on Carbon Street , police said. The man was sitting in a vehicle in the area when he was shot, police said. After the shooting, the victim tried to drive away and crashed into a residence on the 200 block of Carbon Street. The victim was brought to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Syracuse man wanted by police found with handgun at Skyline Apartments, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been charged with possessing a handgun at Skyline Apartments, police said. Two officers were patrolling the apartment building at 753 James St. on Sept. 24 when they saw Will D. Diaz, 22, in the parking lot, according to a Syracuse Police Department post on its Facebook page Monday.
Update: 13-year-old is one of 2 Syracuse shooting victims dropped off at hospital, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say they were called to Upstate University Hospital Sunday night after a 20-year-old and 13-year-old arrived with gunshot wounds. The 20-year-old Syracuse man was shot in the nose and the 13-year-old Syracuse boy was shot in the hip, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
13-year-old shot in Syracuse, taken to Upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man and a 13-year-old teen were both shot on October 2 around 7:11 p.m., according to Syracuse Police Department. Officers found the 20-year-old was shot in the nose and the 13-year-old was shot in the hip after they arrived at Upstate Hospital. They were both taken to the hospital […]
A Central NY bar fight led to fatal shooting of a Texas man, arrest of man in Florida, police say
Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men are facing murder charges after the fatal shooting of a Texas man following an altercation at a bar in Seneca County, police say. William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, a former Waterloo resident, was visiting Upstate New York for a wedding when he was fatally shot at a Waterloo home, according to Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
Jamesville woman crashes SUV into mailbox, tree; vehicle catches fire, police say
Pompey, N.Y. — A Jamesville woman was injured Sunday after she crashed a sport utility vehicle into a mailbox and tree, state police said. The SUV caught fire after the crash, around 2 p.m., in front of 3584 Sweet Road in the town of Pompey, Trooper Jack Keller said.
Two men in critical condition after Geneva shooting; home with kids also shot at, police say
Geneva, N.Y. — Two men are in critical condition after a shooting Sunday and police are searching for two cars involved in another shooting when a house with children in it was fired at, police said. The first shooting was reported to 911 at 12:10 a.m. at the Courtyard...
Accused Syracuse killer jailed again after breaking home confinement, letting ankle bracelet go dead
Syracuse, NY ― A Syracuse man, previously ordered to home confinement on a murder charge, is back in jail after leaving home and letting his ankle bracelet go dead last month. Kenneth Kinsey, 35, is facing a murder trial in the June 2021 shooting death of Bobby Fort Jr....
Central NY student charged with making threat of mass harm, police say
Verona, N.Y. - A Madison County student has been arrested after authorities say he made a threat on a school bus Friday. Around 3:20 p.m., Oneida County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of threat on a bus from the Madison Oneida BOCES at 4937 Spring Road, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Office post on its Facebook page Monday.
WETM
Man arrested for home invasion in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police arrested one man for breaking into a home with a knife and robbing three victims on October 1. According to Ithaca Police, officers responded to a home on South Plain Street for a report of a home invasion in progress at 6:02 a.m. Police say three people woke up to a man inside their home armed with a knife demanding money and property. The victims complied with the suspect’s orders. After taking property from the victims, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. Police say the victims and suspect did not know each other.
Two separate shootings in Geneva, two men in critical condition, house with kids shot at
(WSYR-TV) — Two men were shot in an area of the Courtyard Apartments on October 2 at 12:10 a.m., City of Geneva Police say. Police say when they arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots in the area and found two men in their 30’s who both had gunshot wounds. The men were taken to […]
localsyr.com
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
Brewerton man arrested again, now faces burglary and arson charges
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– New York State Police say 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers of Brewerton was arrested Thursday night for burglary and arson after unlawfully entering an abandoned gas station in the town of West Monroe and intentionally setting it on fire. State Police say the incident happened sometime between 7 to 9 p.m. when […]
WKTV
Man involved in Utica barbershop murder case arrested following domestic dispute in Remsen
REMSEN, N.Y. – A man who was sentenced in April for his involvement in a murder at a Utica barbershop in 2021 was arrested over the weekend following a domestic dispute in Remsen. Christian Rodriguez, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in the murder of Lemeke Pittman and was sentenced...
Texas man fatally shot in Waterloo, two NY men arrested, deputies say
Waterloo, N.Y. -- Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Texas man in Seneca County Friday. The man killed was William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, according to a news release from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office. Around 1:08 a.m., a 911...
CNY man who police say crashed truck into jail and cars, caused mom to crash car arrested again
West Monroe, N.Y. — A Brewerton man who has been arrested three times times this month has now been charged with arson in Oswego County, according to State Police. Kevin J. Somers, 32, was arrested Thursday after breaking into an abandoned gas station in West Monroe and setting a fire that got out of control, according to a state police news release Saturday.
Judge dismisses Syracuse Police Officer Hanks’ lawsuit alleging ‘Jim Crow culture,’ cites lack of proof
Syracuse, N.Y. — A federal judge has dismissed Syracuse Police Officer Brandon Hanks’ discrimination lawsuit which alleged the police department cultivated a “Jim Crow” racist culture. Senior U.S. District Judge Gary L. Sharpe issued his 18-page decision Friday, ruling that one of the department’s most recognizable...
