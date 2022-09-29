ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, ME

Comments / 18

Womb Raider
4d ago

I'm from Maine and I don't have anything from LL bean. It's for rich out of staters who come or move to Maine to make them feel like "Mainers" When you where LL bean we automatically know your not from around here.

Josh Black
4d ago

Goodwill and Salvation Army marks LLBean clothing that comes in so people can't refund for cash at the retail stores.

94.9 HOM

A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Waterville, Maine

It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Wild blueberry harvest in Maine suffered in this year’s drought

ROQUE BLUFFS, Maine — Cool sea breezes off Englishman Bay graced the fields of Welch Farm on a piercing blue, mid-September day, revealing nothing of the heaving, dry summer months before. It was the third straight season of drought for the state’s midcoast and Down East coastal region — wild blueberry country. With the mighty harvester resting in the field, 52-year-old farm owner Lisa Hanscom drops into a chair in the boxing room, allowing herself a pause to consider the bleak tally of this year’s harvest.
ROQUE BLUFFS, ME
102.9 WBLM

Maine’s Fall Foliage Is Pretty Boring So Far, But the Peak is Coming

The colors are a bit hard to find, but they're getting there. Lately, I feel like the cool air has made it seem like the leaves should be farther along in the changing process than they are. To the point that it's gotten me to put the dog in the car and go cruising around out in the willy-whacks to see if there's any substantial change. I may look scary enough, but I'm a big softy on the inside.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?

So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Despite Near-Tragedy, Weekend Maine Motorcycle Ride Was an Unreal Experience

It could've been bad. It could've been so bad. Thankfully, it wasn't. More on that later. This past Saturday was not only my first-ever Bikers for Boobies -- an annual motorcycle ride to raise money for Maine Cancer Foundation and help our local neighbors and family members in their cancer battle -- but also my first-ever motorcycle ride in general. And while I wasn't on a bike, I was still part of the massive motorcade, following behind the bikes in my truck along with a couple other trucks and SUVs.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History

Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them

Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
RANDOLPH, ME
The Maine Monitor

This week in Maine politics: Oct. 2, 2022

The race for the Blaine House intensifies ahead of the first debate with gubernatorial candidates this week. Photo by Andrew Howard. Today, we continue a periodic compilation of reporting on the state’s politics leading up to the Nov. 8 elections. Maine Public’s Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller, in this...
MAINE STATE
themainemag.com

Mainers of the Year 2022

The leaders who have shaped the state over the past year. Photography by Coco McCracken, Ben Macri, Heidi Kirn, Dave Dostie, Nicole Wolf, Andy Gagne, and Ek Han Tan. After many years working in local nonprofit administration, in 2018 Nan Cumming, former executive director of Portland Trails and then director of institutional advancement at the Maine Historical Society, joined land advocate Lucas St. Clair and a board of trustees to found the Portland Parks Conservancy. The mission of the conservancy is to enhance Portland’s parks and recreational programs by raising philanthropic capital and guiding community engagement efforts. One of the group’s most exciting accomplishments happened this past year, when they planned, approved, and funded advancements to Riverton Trolley Park. The park’s land has a rich history: it was a fishing area for Maine’s Wabanaki tribe, the site of an early corn canning factory, and a Victorian amusement park at the end of the trolley line from downtown Portland. While the land on the Presumpscot River has been a public park since 1947, it is woefully underused today. “That’s especially unfortunate because the Riverton neighborhood is one of Portland’s fastest growing and lowest income areas,” says Cumming. “It is also remarkably diverse: the students at the local Gerald E. Talbot Community School speak at least 11 different languages. Those families need a local park that meets their needs.” This past year the Portland Parks Conservancy began working with the community to create a Riverton Trolley Park improvement plan, which includes wayfinding and interpretive signage, improved accessibility, new plantings to attract pollinators, a covered picnic pavilion, and Portland’s first mountain bike flow trail. With initial approval from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Parks Conservancy expects the city to be able to break ground this fall. “I’ve loved this park since my days at Port-land Trails and the Maine Historical Society,” says Cumming. “It’s exciting to be able to help realize its potential!”
MAINE STATE
NECN

Aurora Borealis Captured Over Northern Maine

Some lucky people in the northern reaches of Maine got to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. The National Weather Service bureau out of Caribou tweeted out images Sunday night captured by one of its employees, which show the lights glowing in the skies over Castle Hill, Maine. The...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?

It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
MAINE STATE
