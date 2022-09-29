ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Opelika Police investigate house hit by gunfire on Wittel Avenue

Opelika police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday on the 400 block of Wittel Avenue, near Southview Primary School. No one was injured, but a resident posted on social media that her home was hit by about 25 rounds from a high-powered automatic rifle. The drive-by shooting...
Suspect arrested after murder on Crawford Road in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested after a Saturday murder in Opelika. On October 1, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park along Crawford Road. 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem, was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police investigating shooting in Lanett, suspect at large

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lanett Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday. According to officials, on Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:30 p.m., police responded to North 14th Court, the Old Jackson Heights Community, after reports a person had been shot. Police said the individual was treated by Lanett Fire and EMS, […]
Great forecast for the start of October

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’ve got a great forecast for the first full week of October! Lots of sunshine today with temperatures nearing 80 degrees, a little breezy with winds occasionally gusting up to 15 mph. Our forecast will remain the same over the next few days with...
Lanett police searching for suspect after person injured in shooting

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are searching for a suspect after injuring a person in a shooting. On October 1, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers with the Lanett Police Department responded to North 14th Court in reference to a subject suffering from a gunshot wound. The subject was treated...
Midday Dee Time: The Importance of Forgiveness

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Forgiveness. An action that is hard for some to do. We’re going in deep on the subject of forgiving your parents for the mistakes they made raising you. Our Dee Armstrong spoke with Alexis Jarrett on her free master class on forgiveness. More on that...
Weekend crash claims life of Auburn resident

A single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Lee County took the life of an Auburn man. The crash happened at approximately 12:34 a.m. on Sunday on Lee County Road 54, approximately four miles south of Opelika. According to a press release sent out by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Victor...
Man dies after early morning crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said 37-year-old Victor A. Buchanan was critically injured when the 2006 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. ALEA officials...
Robber shoots 2 rounds into ceiling as he robs Dollar General store, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Troup County deputies said they have caught a man they said robbed a Dollar General store Monday morning. Surveillance cameras inside the store caught images of the man that deputies said walked into the store along Pyne Road dressed all in black, demanded money from one of the store clerks and then shot off two rounds into the store’s ceiling.
Pedestrian killed on Victory Drive

UPDATE – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the pedestrian killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle. According to Bryan, Nyteish Adeogum, age 33, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 7:40 a.m. Bryan said she died from blunt force trauma. ORIGINAL: COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A person has […]
Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Nyteish Adeogum. Adeogum was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m. It’s...
