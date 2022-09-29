ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford’s BMO Harris Bank Center will debut new renovations in a month

By Nikelle Delgado
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There’s less than one month to go until hockey season begins and multimillion-dollar renovations to the BMO Harris Bank Center are underway, which include new bathrooms and club boxes.

“It’s really seeing the progression of what was announced a couple of years ago. of a great multi-million dollar plan coming to fruition,” said Joseph Zakrzewski, the manager of broadcasting and communications for the Rockford IceHogs.

The Chicago Blackhawks bid to buy the IceHogs is translating to big improvements for the BMO arena.

Zakrzewski says the behind-the-scenes renovations began soon after the announcement.

The makeover will add the latest technology to enhance the fan experience, he said.

“You’re going to start seeing changes to the ice itself,” Zakrzewski said. “The lighting, the score board, the suites, even on the concourse, the bathrooms, the concession stands, how fans approach and enter the actual building itself, it’s going to have a refreshed appeal.”

Crews started painting the ice ahead of the IceHogs home opener on October 22nd.

Zakrzewski helps the venue improvements will help lure more top entertainment to Rockford.

“The BMO is home for so many IceHog fans, concertgoers, that [have] grown up here … and coming to events here since the 80s, since the building has been around,” he said.

He also can’t wait to see fans’ reactions to the new updates.

“This is something that the Chicago BlackHawks, the IceHogs, City of Rockford and the State of Illinois invested in, [to bring the] BMO Harris Bank Center and the Icehogs and just the entertainment here in the stateline up to another level.”

The IceHogs pre-season starts next week.

The BMO hopes to have all the renovations completed next year, in the off season.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

