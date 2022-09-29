In a recent meeting of the Fayette Board of Education, schedule changes and the hiring of an additional Special Education Teacher were approved. School Board members approved a resolution to address the demand to listen to the Fayette High School Band at the annual Missouri Musical Educators Conference at the Lake of The Ozarks on Friday, January 23, 2023. Only seven bands from the state of Missouri are scheduled for the event each year. Eleven teachers are planning to attend and the district does not have enough substitutes to cover that day of school. Fayette works on a four day a week from Tuesdays through Fridays. The schedule that week will be Monday through Thursday to accommodate the conference.

