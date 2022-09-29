ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MO

SWEET SPRINGS AMBULANCE DISTRICT BOARD DISCUSSES FINANCIAL STATUS OF HOSPITAL BUILDING AND TAX RATE

The Sweet Springs Ambulance District Board met recently and discussed the financial status of the hospital building and the tax rate for debt service to the hospital building. The financial report for the month of August showed the district expenses totaling $23,216.05, with revenue at $3,747.24. One rental payment from a lessee was included in the revenue amount for both August and September. During the meeting, Director Ron Vogelsmeier stated that the district is in the process of organizing an advisory group to assist in ideas and efforts to get more of the building occupied.
SWEET SPRINGS, MO
FAYETTE BOARD OF EDUCATION APPROVES SCHEDULE SCHEDULE CHANGES AND ADDITIONAL SPECIAL EDUCATION TEACHER

In a recent meeting of the Fayette Board of Education, schedule changes and the hiring of an additional Special Education Teacher were approved. School Board members approved a resolution to address the demand to listen to the Fayette High School Band at the annual Missouri Musical Educators Conference at the Lake of The Ozarks on Friday, January 23, 2023. Only seven bands from the state of Missouri are scheduled for the event each year. Eleven teachers are planning to attend and the district does not have enough substitutes to cover that day of school. Fayette works on a four day a week from Tuesdays through Fridays. The schedule that week will be Monday through Thursday to accommodate the conference.
FAYETTE, MO
MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES FROM OCTOBER 3-9

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of October 3-9. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -U.S. Route 24 has a resurfacing...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
Marshall, MO
Marshall, MO
TWO INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

Two Lafayette County residents were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Saturday, October 1. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 51-year-old David Hill of Concordia, crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Heather Poynter of Higginsville. Hill’s vehicle ran off the roadway and came to rest facing west, while Poynter’s vehicle overturned and came to rest on the roadway.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
SEPTEMBER WEATHER DRY WITH MODERATE TEMPERATURES

The month of September turned out to be dry with moderate temperatures. According to statistics provided by the National Weather Service, measurable rainfall occurred on only two days, with .62 inches recorded in Marshall on September 11 and .38 inches on September 19. The average high was 83 with the...
ENVIRONMENT
Ken Bryant
BETTY HOWERY

Betty Howery, 81, of Marshall, MO, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia, MO. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Union Cemetery in Saline County, MO. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association or Union Baptist Church in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
MARSHALL, MO
HOUSTONIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Houstonia man has been charged with three felonies in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Jason James allegedly struck a vehicle parked at a residence in Hughesville. According to the vehicle’s owner, James appeared intoxicated and became irate when the resident declined to let him in the residence. James fled the area in his vehicle.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
ANNA MAE AVERSMAN

Anna Mae Aversman, 87, of Higginsville, MO, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Meyer Care Center in Higginsville, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Concordia, with William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Waverly Cemetery in Waverly, MO. Memorials are suggested to Lafayette County Cancer Coalition. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO

