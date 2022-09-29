Read full article on original website
Rapid City has babies covered with diaper drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The seventh annual diaper drive has come to an end with 10,000 diapers collected to help parents cover their babies. Unfortunately, inflation is still rising, and that includes the cost of diapers; averaging up to $100 per month. That adds up when average child will run through 11,000 diapers.
Ellsworth conducts anti-terrorism exercise Oct. 3-6.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Anti-terrorism exercise at Ellsworth kicked off on Monday. The exercise that is intended to evaluate the ability of the 28th Bomb Wing to respond to potential terrorist activity will continue through Thursday. According to a release form Ellsworth, residents may hear announcements over the “giant...
Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the westbound on-ramp at exit 37 will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The ramp will be closed to allow crews to construct a new, longer ramp in its place. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Traffic using Pleasant Valley Road to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to eastbound I-90 to exit 44, where they will exit and access the westbound lanes of I-90.
Volksmarchers once again trek to Crazy Horse Memorial
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The sound of footsteps can be heard on the trails as people walked in one of the region’s largest Volksmarching events at the Crazy Horse memorial. With over 10,000 people from all over the world joining in on the walk. The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation and the Black Hills Volkssports Association hosted their 10th annual fall volksmarch.
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates debate for first and only time
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s incumbent governor faced her challengers in the only gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith and Independent Tracey Quint squared off Friday, Sept. 30 in the Rapid City debate sponsored by KOTA Territory News, KEVN Black Hills Fox and Dakota News Now.
Typical Early October Weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level low will drift across the area today, triggering more scattered showers and isolated thundershowers. The system moves east Tuesday, but lingering instability in the atmosphere will allow for a few more showers to pop up. Dry weather is expected Wednesday along with...
Friday Night Hike, September 30, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In game one of the Prospector Bowl, the Belle Fourche Broncs showed off some horsepower in their win over Lakota Tech. Plus, a comeback victory at Lyle Hare Stadium after Spearfish trailed by double-digits against Mitchell. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
Yellow Jackets win 137th Black Hills Brawl
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Homestake Trophy is headed to Spearfish as the Black Hills State defeated South Dakota Mines in the 137th edition of the Black Hills Brawl. Ben Burns has the highlights from Saturday’s exciting matchup.
