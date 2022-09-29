Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle charges after failing to disclose how much she was paid to endorse a cryptocurrency on Instagram. The US Securities and Exchange Commission announced in a press release Monday that it had charged Kardashian for touting EthereumMax to her social media followers without saying she had been paid to do so. The reality star received $250,000 for the ad, which she has agreed to repay as part of the $1.26 million settlement.

