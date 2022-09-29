Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Apple Korean Office Raided by Regulator Probing App Store Fees, Report Says
An Apple office in Seoul was raided last week by investigators from the Korea Fair Trade Commission, looking into claims Apple charged developers excessive App Store fees, according to local publication Chosun Biz. Apple said in a statement that it "is fully cooperating" with the commission during its investigation. "We...
How pound slump could spark £3bn film and TV investment boom
The UK’s film and TV production industry could receive an almost £3bn increase in investment by Hollywood studios and streaming companies annually by 2025, as the pound’s decline against the dollar in recent months makes Britain a bargain location for shooting big-budget movies and TV series. The...
CNET
Amazon Astro Robot: Is It Kid Friendly? Your Big Questions Answered
Amazon's Astro is the first robot designed for your home to be powered by the voice assistant Alexa (although it's got its own little personality, too). While the idea of "Alexa on wheels" might freak a lot of people out -- and I'm right there with you -- this little robot is competent, smart and cute as a button.
CNET
Kim Kardashian Agrees to Pay $1.26M to Settle Crypto Instagram Ad Charges
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle charges after failing to disclose how much she was paid to endorse a cryptocurrency on Instagram. The US Securities and Exchange Commission announced in a press release Monday that it had charged Kardashian for touting EthereumMax to her social media followers without saying she had been paid to do so. The reality star received $250,000 for the ad, which she has agreed to repay as part of the $1.26 million settlement.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
Disney Channels Like ESPN, FX Pulled Off of Dish, Sling TV
Disney television channels have been blacked out on Dish TV and Sling TV in the US after Disney and Dish failed to hammer out a deal to extend their contract, which lapsed at midnight PT on Friday. The affected Disney networks Include the Disney Channel, ESPN, FX, National Geographic and...
Comments / 0