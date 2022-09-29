Denial of air permit recommended Following lengthy local and expert testimony, the Air Quality Board Hearing Officer recommended denial of Roper Construction's Air Quality permit to construct a cement batch plant 35 miles east of Hwy. 48 on the north side of Airport Road. An approved Air Quality permit is a necessary early step in construction of such a plant.That recommendation was sustained by the Deputy Secretary of the New Mexico Environment Department. The Department issued a...

POLITICS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO