Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Law & Order’ Crossover Premiere Ratings Beat Out Previous Seasons As Streaming on Peacock Increases (EXCLUSIVE)
NBC’s three-hour “Law & Order” crossover premiere event was the most-watched and highest-rated program the night that it aired, according to Live + 3 data exclusively obtained by Variety. Airing from 8-11 p.m. on Sept 22, the crossover marked the premiere of Season 22 of the “Law...
This "SNL" Parody Of Nicole Kidman's Viral AMC Ad Is One Of The Funniest Sketches I've Seen In Years
If this is what heartbreak feels like, then sign me up!
SFGate
Steve Burns, Original ‘Blue’s Clues’ Host, Reprises Role Alongside Successors In First ‘Blue’s Big City Adventure’ Trailer
Fan-favorite “Blue’s Clues” host Steve Burns will reunite with his furry sidekick in Nickelodeon’s upcoming feature “Blue’s Big City Adventure.”. Nickelodeon Jr. dropped the official trailer for the upcoming film Oct. 3, which confirmed the reprisal of Burns’ role about half-way through in a surprise reveal.
SFGate
Will Smith's 'Emancipation' gets release date, post-slap
NEW YORK (AP) — After holding “Emancipation” in limbo following Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March, Apple will release the actor's next big project this December. In the fallout of Smith's smack of the comedian, the fate of “Emancipation” — a...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Who is Salley Carson?
Bachelor in Paradise just delivered the most dramatic suitcase in Bachelor history. During Season 8, Episode 2 of the reality series, Lace returned to the women’s rooms and found a suitcase labeled “SALLEY.” The only problem? No one named Salley arrived alongside the luggage. Lace went to consult with her fellow Paradise pals, and we got the deeply unhinged story about Season 8 contestant Salley Carson, her abandoned suitcase, and her confusing history with the Bachelor franchise. Wondering who Salley Carson is? What her suitcase is doing in Mexico? If she’s joining the Paradise cast? And what her general deal is? We’ve got the answers. But...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Recap: Who Went Home on Season 8, Episode 2? And Who Arrived at the Beach?
Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is officially underway, and Episode 2 significantly dialed up the drama. As contestants are getting settled on the beach, putting themselves out there, and starting to form connections, new arrivals and inconvenient date cards threaten to shake things up. Wondering who went home on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 2? Who joined the cast? Who snagged a date card? Or who’s coupled up ahead of tomorrow’s rose ceremony? We’ve got you covered. But be warned, spoilers for Episode 2 are ahead. Who went home on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Episode 2? The Bachelor in Paradise premiere...
SFGate
‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Gets Digital and Blu-ray Release
The furry friends of the Justice League can now be enjoyed on 4K. After arriving on HBO Max last month, “DC League of Super-Pets” will finally be released on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on Oct. 4. The superhero comedy smashed the box office in July, beating out...
SFGate
Barry Keoghan Shares Riddler Audition Tape for ‘The Batman,’ Waits to Reprise Joker in Sequel: When Call Comes, ‘I’m There’
Barry Keoghan showed up at the very end of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” to show off a laugh that heavily suggested he was a new iteration of the Joker. Then came the official release of an extended deleted scene from the film that confirmed his Joker casting. But it turns out Keoghan never planned to become the new Joker. Instead, he sent in an unsolicited audition tape to Reeves’ team to play the Riddler when he heard about “The Batman” for the first time. The audition tape has finally been released in an official capacity online, courtesy of Keoghan via GQ UK (watch it in the video below).
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘House of the Dragon’: Does Viserys Have a Dragon? Why Fans Never See Him Ride One
Unlike many Targaryens, King Viserys isn't shown riding a dragon in 'House of the Dragon.' Here's why.
‘Gilmore Girls’ star, Keiko Agena, Thinks There Was a Better Way to End Lane and Dave’s Relationship, and We Agree
Adam Brody left 'Gilmore Girls' to pursue a different role. While Amy Sherman-Palladino sent him to college, the relationship could have ended differently.
SFGate
Madame Wu, restaurateur to Hollywood's elite, dies at 106
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood's biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106, according to a news report. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
Comments / 0