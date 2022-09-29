ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Dana Chandler bond lowered by Shawnee County judge

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – New information has been released in the ongoing saga of the Dana Chandler case in Topeka.

A Thursday hearing for Chandler saw a Shawnee County judge grant the defense motion to lower Chandler’s bond down to $350,000. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Officer said they will try Chandler again. The trial date has been set for February 6, 2023.

‘Chaotic episode’: Topeka shooting suspect in critical condition, police say

The judge also granted the defenses’ motion to move the trial to Johnson County. Should Chandler post bail, she will reside with her nephew in Olathe. However, she is not allowed to contact witnesses, drink, use drugs, carry weapons, drive without a license or travel out of the state and would be monitored by GPS.

Chandler was accused of killing her husband Mike Sisco and his fiancé Karen Harkness in 2002. Both were found dead in their home after being shot at least five times in their bed. Chandler was convicted in 2012.

The retrial of Chandler ended in a hung jury on Sept. 1, 2022 .

