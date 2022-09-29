Read full article on original website
Sporting News
NRL Grand Final Streaming: How to watch Penrith v Parramatta if you can’t get to a TV
If you can’t get to a TV on Sunday night, when bragging rights for Sydney’s west will be up for grabs, you can still watch Penrith defend their title against Parramatta. Unlike the AFL Grand Final, you can stream the NRL Grand Final if standard FTA isn’t an option.
David beats Goliath: Aussie basketball team becomes the first-ever to beat an NBA side in one of the biggest upsets in sporting history
The Adelaide 36ers have fired a warning shot to the rest of the Australian National Basketball League [NBL] by becoming the first Aussie team to beat an NBA side in history on Monday. Playing in the annual NBLxNBA pre-season tournament in the United States, few gave the 36ers any hope...
NBA・
MAD Lions, DFM stay alive, reach Worlds Play-In finals
MAD Lions and DetonatioN FocusMe survived the elimination round Monday and advanced to the Round 2 finals of the League
Sporting News
Penrith Panthers great Mark Geyer defends premiers over controversial grand final celebrations
Panthers great Mark Geyer has defended the current crop over their grand final celebrations, refusing to condemn the premiers for their controversial antics. A number of players have caused a stir on social media and during the Penrith fan day on Monday, leading to plenty of fans and pundits criticising their behaviour.
Sporting News
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for 2022 Singapore Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc takes pole position again
Around the tight and technically challenging corners of the Marina Bay Circuit, it was Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who took the all-important pole position for Sunday's 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. In an exhilarating final qualification session, eight of the final 10 drivers on track held the lead at some point but...
