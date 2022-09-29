Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Watch Kendrick Lamar's Medley SNL Performance
Yesterday, Kendrick Lamar stopped by SNL to perform a few hits from his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, including “Rich Spirit,” “N95” and “Father Time.”. Set in a minimal square room with a light blue spotlight and a white oscillating floor...
hypebeast.com
Livestream the YEEZY SEASON 9 (YZYSZN9) Show
After opening Balenciaga’s Summer 2023 “The Mud Show,” Ye is now set to take over Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 once again. Following rumors earlier this week, the YEEZY head is now set to present his “YZYSZN9” show in the capital of France. According to...
hypebeast.com
Sacai SS23 Saw Chitose Abe Redefine Officewear With Hybrid Manipulations
Holding its ground through a hybrid design language, Sacai is recognized for its distinct approach to modern tailoring merged with streetstyle influences for a modern edge. Founder Chitose Abe presented her Fall 2022 collection at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, showcasing her first collection since the start of the pandemic. The range celebrated Sacai’s return to the runway, presenting a bold offering rich in silhouette diversification, impeccable craftsmanship and material manipulation.
hypebeast.com
A Closer Look at Ye's YEEZY Season 9 Ready-to-Wear Collection
Whether he’s tied to a corporate company or not, Ye is always going to find a way to create within the fashion realm. And in the midst of a buzzing Paris Fashion Week, the creative genius took time to host a runway show to showcase his latest YEEZY Season 9 ready-to-wear collection.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Phaidon’s New “Turntable” Book Explores the History of Vinyl Technology
As Millennials and Gen Z’ers continue the trend of acquiring more analog music and throwback audio devices, the popularity of record players and DJ turntables has increased. As a result, Swedish House Mafia and IKEA recently collaborated on a record player release, and in the world of publishing, Phaidon’s new “Turntable” book explores the history of vinyl technology.
hypebeast.com
AMBUSH® SS23 Is for Rave Kids Only
Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH® has been busy lately. Just this past week, the brand released a lunar-inspired campaign for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Now, the Tokyo-based brand is calling out all of the club kids to play with its new Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Inspired by Tokyo’s club culture and...
Charlie Hunnam front and center at LA premiere of new AppleTV+ series Shantaram
Charlie Hunnam was pictured at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Shantaram in Los Angeles on Monday evening at the Regency Village Theatre. The 42-year-old English actor donned a navy blue suit with a stone blue tie and dark brown shoes at the glitzy event. He sported a...
hypebeast.com
Jeffrey Dahmer's Prison-Worn Glasses Goes on Sale for $150,000 USD
The eyeglasses that serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer wore in prison is going up for sale for $150,000 USD. The item is being sold by Taylor James of Cult Collectibles in Vancouver, Canada who claims that he acquired the glasses and several other items of the Milwaukee Cannibal from the former housekeeper of Dahmer’s father, Lionel. The collection, which also includes Dahmer’s cutlery, bible, family photos and several paperwork, is now being managed and sold by James for a portion of the profit. TMZ reports that although the website does not feature the glasses, those who are interested can contact Taylor directly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Junya Watanabe Mixes Business With Pleasure for SS23
Junya Watanabe women’s returns to the Paris runway for Spring/Summer 2023 RTW — last seen in 2020. This show was a showing of duality in business and pleasure. With bits of the ’70s and ’80s tied in, it was all glam rock-meets-office with colorful and eccentric coiffure contrasting billowy and draped on formal wear in muted tones.
96 Things Literally Every Millennial Experienced As A Kid That Are Just Now Wonderfully Nostalgic
If you recognize these, sorry, you're old now.
KIDS・
hypebeast.com
An Inside Look at Balenciaga's Summer 2022 "The Mud Show" Collection
Yesterday, Demna presented Balenciaga‘s Summer 2022 collection — “The Mud Show” — with a bang. With Ye opening the show (who is now showing his own brand at Paris Fashion Week) we saw the rapper-turned-fashion mogul don a security jacket, along with a cap reading “2023” all while marching through thick, stodgy mud. Likewise, others models were subjected to getting their feet dirty as they dragged garments through puddles and slush, and now Hypebeast has gotten to see the aftermath at the Balenciaga re-see.
hypebeast.com
Jen Stark Enters the World of Stained Glass in 'Dichroic Mandala'
A new sculptural edition made in conjunction with Avant Arte. Enchanting lightboxes, parking lot murals, immersive projections — the next stop in Jen Stark’s hypnotic practice is the world of stained glass. Made in conjunction with Avant Arte, Dichroic Mandala is Stark’s first glass edition and continues on her exploration into optical seduction and perceptual engagement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Night Gallery Presents 'The Heavy Light Show'
A new group exhibition of sculptures and installations united through the effects of natural light. Night Gallery is currently showcasing a new group exhibition featuring the work of Sarah Braman, Carla Edwards, Olivia Erlanger, Laurie Kang, Anne Libby, Connor Marie, MPA, Eli Ping, and Davina Semo. Although each artist presents conceptually different approaches to sculpture and installation, their work is united through a silent collaborator — natural light.
hypebeast.com
Laura and Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov Prepares to Dominate SS23
Twin sister design duo Laura and Deanna Fanning are the masterminds behind Kiko Kostadinov‘s womenswear, and increasingly becoming influential figures in Kostadinov’s footwear and accessories world. The house’s Trivia bag has become a bit of a viral sensation, with everyone from fashion editors to Iris Law and Bella Hadid carrying one as of late, while teasers online have seen the duo step into the world of collaboration heavier than ever with the Kiko Kostadinov x HYSTERIC GLAMOUR x ASICS preview. These moments seem to inform the overarching taste level of Kiko Kostadinov’s output — you can rest assured menswear will follow the Fanning sisters’ path. Now, as part of Paris Fashion Week, the duo has presented their collection for Spring/Summer 2023.
hypebeast.com
It Was All a Dream at Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood SS23
“This collection is my dream. I couldn’t explain it to Vivienne, I didn’t know it, I just had to do it. I walked out the house and thought I was in Paris — something about the sky made me realize how much I wanted to be there.” That’s from Andreas Kronthaler, the Austrian Creative Director and design partner to Vivienne Westwood, who (under Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood) has just shown his Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week — and wasn’t it just fascinating.
hypebeast.com
Ye to Show YEEZY SEASON 9 at Paris Fashion Week
If you’ve been keeping a close eye on Paris Fashion Week, you might have seen that Ye just walked in Balenciaga’s Summer 2022 collection, “The Mud Show.” But, keener ears may have heard the murmurs of a YEEZY show, and it has been confirmed: YEEZY SEASON 9 arrives tomorrow in Paris.
hypebeast.com
Dr. Martens and The Clash Unite to Celebrate British Rock
Founded in 1976 by art school drop-outs Paul Simonon, Mick Jones and Joe Strummer, The Clash is a defining group in British rock culture. As a critical player in the UK punk rock scene, the band climbed to fame with its namesake album debut, followed by five studio albums which landed them in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. Several members came and went throughout its establishment, while its hiatus in the mid-’80s marked The Clash as one of the greatest bands in British history.
hypebeast.com
Tyler, the Creator Joins Season 6 of ‘Big Mouth’
Tyler, the Creator has joined the cast of Netflix’s Big Mouth for its sixth season. Tyler, the Creator’s role as a guest voice in the animated series expands his ventures in animated comedy series. This past August, the new season of Beavis and Butt-Head began with the Los Angeles-born rapper making a guest appearance. Alongside Tyler, the Creator, the forthcoming season of Big Mouth is set to include Adam Levine, Amber Ruffin, Brian Tyree Henry, Jeff Goldblum, Steve-O and more.
hypebeast.com
Ann Demeulemeester SS23 Melds Sharp Tailoring and Fluid Design Codes
After curating an anthology showcase in June as Pitti Uomo 102’s Guest of Honor, Belgian designer Ann Demeulemeester has returned to Paris Fashion Week’s runway to showcase her latest Spring/Summer 2023 cuts. From beginning to conclusion, the House’s latest offering disregards color codes, opting almost exclusively for all-black...
hypebeast.com
Eminem x Carhartt x Nike SB Collab Rumor
Back in 2015, Eminem released one of the most coveted takes on the Air Jordan 4 exclusively for Friends & Family. The three-way collaboration with Carhartt and. SB is now expected to continue with an upcoming release. Although no release info has surfaced, reports are now noting that Eminem, Carhartt,...
Comments / 0