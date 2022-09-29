The eyeglasses that serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer wore in prison is going up for sale for $150,000 USD. The item is being sold by Taylor James of Cult Collectibles in Vancouver, Canada who claims that he acquired the glasses and several other items of the Milwaukee Cannibal from the former housekeeper of Dahmer’s father, Lionel. The collection, which also includes Dahmer’s cutlery, bible, family photos and several paperwork, is now being managed and sold by James for a portion of the profit. TMZ reports that although the website does not feature the glasses, those who are interested can contact Taylor directly.

