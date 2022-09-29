ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

BK man steals $194K check meant for NJ food pantry, cashes and spends it

By Emily Nadal
 4 days ago

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and money laundering, for intercepting a $194,000 check that was supposed to go to a New Jersey food bank, authorities said Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Cobble Hill man, ​​Adriano Aversano, allegedly stole a check made out to the Center for Food Action New Jersey, a non-profit organization in Englewood, authorities said.

Back in June, Aversano and a co-conspirator opened a TD Bank account in New York City under the name of the food bank. Two days later, Averzano deposited the stolen $194,289 check into the account, court documents show.

Days later, Aversano made a wire transfer for $80,000 from the TD Bank account to a Chase Bank account under the name “Scar Cab Corp of Brooklyn, New York,” according to officials. Aversano controls the Scar Cab Corp. bank account.

Aversano and other co-conspirators also withdrew funds and made wire transfers, depleting the funds. This scheme covered three states and involved multiple shell businesses.

The scammer was charged with second-degree money laundering, second-degree theft by deception, second-degree theft, fourth-degree identity theft and fourth-degree conspiracy. He was released on his own recognizance pending a court hearing.

Comments / 13

tony Brown
4d ago

The banker had to be in on it, cause no way your going to clear a ck that fast. 1 Love

Reply
13
BRICK, NJ
