Kinston, NC

Kinston’s ‘Welcome Home’ initiative helping restore the area

By Sarah Gray Barr
 4 days ago

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Lending a hand to restore homes and clean up areas of Kinston is the goal of the ‘Welcome Home’ initiative.

“A meaningful impact to our community. We start to talk about the cleanup, how we restore homes, and trying to help folks in our community, especially those that need it most,” said Mayor of Kinston Don Hardy.

Event organizers said costs and instability make it difficult for some to find affordable housing in the area. Wells Fargo, along with different government and non-profit groups, met Thursday to do their part to make East Kinston a better place by painting homes, picking up litter, installing fire alarms and completing restoration projects.

“I’m super excited about the community coming together, all focused on this East Kinston neighborhood where we are focused on creating more sustainable, affordable, safe homes for individuals in our community,” said Wells Fargo Senior Community Relations Consultant Suzie Koonce.

Hope Restorations, a local non-profit in the area, is involved with the event. The organization employs people recovering from addiction or incarceration and helps them get jobs and steady incomes. They said this is their biggest event yet, and they could not have done it without the support of Wells Fargo and their grant funds.

“We wanted to do something bigger, and have some volunteers and community activity, community building, bringing people together. All different folks from all different career choices coming together, bringing what they’ve got to make a difference,” said Executive Director of Hope Restorations Chris Jenkins.

“I dream of a day when we all act like we’re all in the same community together, and so maybe practicing it today helps us get ready for it again tomorrow.”

The groups are currently working on three homes, but they said they look forward to bigger projects in the future.

