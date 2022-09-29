ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Washington Informer

Racine, Fellow AGs Embrace New Credit Card Measures to Stem Gun Violence

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine led a coalition of 11 attorneys general favoring the decision of global credit card companies to adopt a new merchant category code for the sale of firearms and ammunition that will support law enforcement efforts to fight gun violence. The post Racine, Fellow AGs Embrace New Credit Card Measures to Stem Gun Violence appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Washington Informer

ALLEN-HERRING: Project Community Connect Addresses Inequities in Health, Education and Economic Opportunity

On average, in the DMV region, less than half of our households earn above the Federal Poverty Level yet are not eligible for assistance and cannot afford the basic household necessities such as housing, childcare, food, transportation, health care, and even a basic smartphone plan. The post ALLEN-HERRING: Project Community Connect Addresses Inequities in Health, Education and Economic Opportunity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Washington Informer

New York Attorney General’s Suit Exposes Trump’s Presidency as Most Controversial

When New York Attorney General Letitia James laid out the “staggering fraud” she alleged Donald Trump and his family committed for more than a decade, it illustrated how the former president remains entangled in both civil and criminal probes. The post New York Attorney General’s Suit Exposes Trump’s Presidency as Most Controversial appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Washington Informer

Norton Introduces Resolution for Mary Church Terrell Day

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton has introduced a resolution recognizing the achievements of the late civil rights and feminist leader Mary Church Terrell by supporting the designation of Sept. 23, 2022, as Mary Church Terrell Day. The post Norton Introduces Resolution for Mary Church Terrell Day appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Washington Informer

Global Peace Foundation Launches Safer Maryland Campaign

More than 50 community leaders from across Maryland met this week to hold its first webinar and training designed to raise awareness of targeted violence, build resilience and strengthen community safety under the Global Peace Foundation’s Safer Maryland campaign. The post Global Peace Foundation Launches Safer Maryland Campaign appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Washington Informer

Ward 8’s Cedar Hill Medical Center Set for Expansion

Officials with the Bowser administration and Universal Health Services announced Wednesday that plans to expand the new Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, GW Health on the campus of St. Elizabeths East in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Ward 8. The post Ward 8’s Cedar Hill Medical Center Set for Expansion appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

