Read full article on original website
Related
Racine, Fellow AGs Embrace New Credit Card Measures to Stem Gun Violence
D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine led a coalition of 11 attorneys general favoring the decision of global credit card companies to adopt a new merchant category code for the sale of firearms and ammunition that will support law enforcement efforts to fight gun violence. The post Racine, Fellow AGs Embrace New Credit Card Measures to Stem Gun Violence appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Norton Unhappy Senate Doesn’t Deal with D.C. Judicial Vacancies
D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton is not happy that the U.S. Senate adjourned until Nov. 14 without addressing the problem of judicial vacancies in the District of Columbia’s court system. The post Norton Unhappy Senate Doesn’t Deal with D.C. Judicial Vacancies appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Black Amazon Executives Talk to Ballou Students
Some top African American executives at Amazon visited Ballou Senior High School in southeast D.C. to offer professional and personal tips to a group of student leaders. The post Black Amazon Executives Talk to Ballou Students appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. Officials Celebrate Groundbreaking on The Asberry at Barry Farm
The Barry Farm redevelopment project in Ward 8 took a major step forward this week. The post D.C. Officials Celebrate Groundbreaking on The Asberry at Barry Farm appeared first on The Washington Informer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Karim Marshall Seeks to Lead D.C. and Move the Council to New Heights
Independent at-large candidate Karim Marshall said he wants to serve on the D.C. Council to both improve the lives of District residents and to change the procedures under which the legislative body currently operates. The post Karim Marshall Seeks to Lead D.C. and Move the Council to New Heights appeared first on The Washington Informer.
ALLEN: TD Bank is Evolving to Help More Diverse Communities Reach Financial Goals
A recent opinion-editorial featured here stated that TD Bank needs to better serve diverse communities. We agree ― and we've acted. The post ALLEN: TD Bank is Evolving to Help More Diverse Communities Reach Financial Goals appeared first on The Washington Informer.
JESSE JACKSON: RIP, Frank Watkins
With the passing of Frank Watkins this month, RainbowPush lost one of the greatest of its heroes — and I lost a piece of my soul. The post JESSE JACKSON: RIP, Frank Watkins appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Bill for $100 Monthly Metro Stipend for Residents Passes D.C. Council Committee
A D.C. Council bill providing city residents with $100 a month for the area’s Metro transit system and a dedicated $10 million fund annually passed a committee Monday. The post Bill for $100 Monthly Metro Stipend for Residents Passes D.C. Council Committee appeared first on The Washington Informer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ALLEN-HERRING: Project Community Connect Addresses Inequities in Health, Education and Economic Opportunity
On average, in the DMV region, less than half of our households earn above the Federal Poverty Level yet are not eligible for assistance and cannot afford the basic household necessities such as housing, childcare, food, transportation, health care, and even a basic smartphone plan. The post ALLEN-HERRING: Project Community Connect Addresses Inequities in Health, Education and Economic Opportunity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
JEALOUS: The Cruelty of Exploiting Vulnerable People for Political Advantage
There is always a new low for Trump Republicans. And that is pretty frightening. The post JEALOUS: The Cruelty of Exploiting Vulnerable People for Political Advantage appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Health, Gun Violence and a Black Women’s Roundtable Help Kick Off CBCF Conference
The 51st Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Annual Legislative Conference in Washington. The post Health, Gun Violence and a Black Women’s Roundtable Help Kick Off CBCF Conference appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. Exempt from Federal Government Shutdowns: Norton
The federal government could shut down Friday if Congress doesn’t come up with the funding to keep it going, but D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton says the District itself is exempt from such federal shutdowns. The post D.C. Exempt from Federal Government Shutdowns: Norton appeared first on The Washington Informer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
D.C. Agency Publishes Plan on Keeping Cool in the City
Officials with the D.C. Department of Energy and the Environment announced Friday the publication of Keep Cool DC, a strategy designed to address extreme heat in the city. The post D.C. Agency Publishes Plan on Keeping Cool in the City appeared first on The Washington Informer.
New York Attorney General’s Suit Exposes Trump’s Presidency as Most Controversial
When New York Attorney General Letitia James laid out the “staggering fraud” she alleged Donald Trump and his family committed for more than a decade, it illustrated how the former president remains entangled in both civil and criminal probes. The post New York Attorney General’s Suit Exposes Trump’s Presidency as Most Controversial appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Norton Introduces Resolution for Mary Church Terrell Day
D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton has introduced a resolution recognizing the achievements of the late civil rights and feminist leader Mary Church Terrell by supporting the designation of Sept. 23, 2022, as Mary Church Terrell Day. The post Norton Introduces Resolution for Mary Church Terrell Day appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Critical Disparity Study Provides Roadmap to Equity in Opportunity
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks shared the findings of the County’s Utilization and Availability Study, also known as a Disparity Study. The results of the Disparity Study, released on […] The post Critical Disparity Study Provides Roadmap to Equity in Opportunity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
GAP Community Child Development Center Marks 40 Years of Service
Since its inception, GAP has provided child care for youths between the ages of 6 months and 5 years old, garnering the attention of the Office of the State Superintendent of Education and the National Association for the Education of Young Children. The post GAP Community Child Development Center Marks 40 Years of Service appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Nation’s Leading Public Policy Conference Set to Begin in D.C.
Moving the Ball, a panel discussion on driving diversity in sports management, and a session touting statehood for the District of Columbia are scheduled during this year’s Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference. The post Nation’s Leading Public Policy Conference Set to Begin in D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Global Peace Foundation Launches Safer Maryland Campaign
More than 50 community leaders from across Maryland met this week to hold its first webinar and training designed to raise awareness of targeted violence, build resilience and strengthen community safety under the Global Peace Foundation’s Safer Maryland campaign. The post Global Peace Foundation Launches Safer Maryland Campaign appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Ward 8’s Cedar Hill Medical Center Set for Expansion
Officials with the Bowser administration and Universal Health Services announced Wednesday that plans to expand the new Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, GW Health on the campus of St. Elizabeths East in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Ward 8. The post Ward 8’s Cedar Hill Medical Center Set for Expansion appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Washington Informer
Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT
The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.https://www.washingtoninformer.com/
Comments / 0