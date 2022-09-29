ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Ian aftermath: At least 47 dead in Florida as long recovery begins

Dozens were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina were assessing damage from its strike there. In central Florida, swollen rivers from Ian are expected to bring major to record flooding through...
FLORIDA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2 Valley women talk about surviving Hurricane Ian

Florida is in clean up mode after Hurricane Ian, and it will likely take years to repair and rebuild. We're keeping track of two Arizona natives caught in the middle of the storm – and both are getting a crash course in hurricane survival.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone

A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
PEORIA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Williams
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix canal murders trial begins Oct. 3

A bench trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a man accused of sexually attacking and fatally stabbing two young women in separate killings nearly 30 years ago near a metro Phoenix canal system. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

The Issue Is: Abortion, inflation and other top midterm issues

This week on The Issue Is, the countdown to 2022 midterms continues. First, Elex Michaelson is joined by Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee. Their exclusive conversation during McDaniel’s campaign stop in Southern California, where she knocked on doors alongside Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R-Surfside). Steel is locked in a tight re-election race, one of many close races in Orange County, and the state of California, that could help determine the future of the House of Representatives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Photo of the Day - October 2022

Take a look at some of Arizona's beautiful landscapes sent in by FOX 10 viewers. The mountain ranges, sunrises, sunsets, wildlife, parks, canyons, cacti, and even cityscapes have amazing views. If your photo is chosen, it will be showcased on TV during FOX 10 Arizona Morning (weekdays) during the 6:00...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

New California law legalizes jaywalking

LOS ANGELES - Starting in January, it will no longer be illegal to jaywalk in California, after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill decriminalizing it and legalizing safe street crossings. This means pedestrians can now cross the street outside an intersection or crosswalk without being ticketed as long as it...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy