Ian aftermath: At least 47 dead in Florida as long recovery begins
Dozens were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina were assessing damage from its strike there. In central Florida, swollen rivers from Ian are expected to bring major to record flooding through...
North Texans who recently moved to Florida thankful they avoided worst of Hurricane Ian
BRADENTON, Fla. - One North Texas family just moved to the west coast of Florida at the beginning of September. At first, forecasters were saying Hurricane Ian was headed straight for them in the Sarasota/Bradenton area, so they evacuated with their 5-month-old child. "This is right in the middle of...
2 Valley women talk about surviving Hurricane Ian
Florida is in clean up mode after Hurricane Ian, and it will likely take years to repair and rebuild. We're keeping track of two Arizona natives caught in the middle of the storm – and both are getting a crash course in hurricane survival.
Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone
A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
Hurricane Ian: Arizona woman says her senior parents can't get needed medication in Florida
Florida is in clean up mode after Hurricane Ian, and it will likely take years to repair and rebuild. We're keeping track of two Arizona natives caught in the middle of the storm – and both are getting a crash course in hurricane survival. It's been three days since...
NASA to practice moonwalks, conduct rover tests in Arizona for future Artemis missions
As NASA eyes November as the next opportunity to launch its Artemis I mission to the moon from Kennedy Space Center in Florida – the first in a series of missions – NASA said it would conduct analog missions – simulated missions -- in Arizona to practice moonwalks, and to test the capabilities of its rovers.
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98th birthday with family, baseball in Georgia hometown
PLAINS, Ga. - It's a special day for the oldest-living former U.S. president and Georgia native Jimmy Carter. Carter is celebrating yet another milestone Saturday - his 98th birthday. The former president will celebrate his birthday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his...
See ya, triple digits: Phoenix area forecast calls for patio outings as temps cool down
PHOENIX - Arizona may finally be able to say summer is behind us as triple-digit temperatures are not in our 10-day forecast. This is great news as many are looking to head outside for dinner on the patio, or maybe a few drinks. While it's not fall in the same...
Phoenix canal murders trial begins Oct. 3
A bench trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a man accused of sexually attacking and fatally stabbing two young women in separate killings nearly 30 years ago near a metro Phoenix canal system. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
The Issue Is: Abortion, inflation and other top midterm issues
This week on The Issue Is, the countdown to 2022 midterms continues. First, Elex Michaelson is joined by Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee. Their exclusive conversation during McDaniel’s campaign stop in Southern California, where she knocked on doors alongside Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R-Surfside). Steel is locked in a tight re-election race, one of many close races in Orange County, and the state of California, that could help determine the future of the House of Representatives.
Arizona Photo of the Day - October 2022
Take a look at some of Arizona's beautiful landscapes sent in by FOX 10 viewers. The mountain ranges, sunrises, sunsets, wildlife, parks, canyons, cacti, and even cityscapes have amazing views. If your photo is chosen, it will be showcased on TV during FOX 10 Arizona Morning (weekdays) during the 6:00...
New California law legalizes jaywalking
LOS ANGELES - Starting in January, it will no longer be illegal to jaywalk in California, after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill decriminalizing it and legalizing safe street crossings. This means pedestrians can now cross the street outside an intersection or crosswalk without being ticketed as long as it...
