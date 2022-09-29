Read full article on original website
KYLE LINZMEIER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like the Sunshine Award to be given to Kyle Linzmeier, the manager at Applebee’s in Eau Claire. Kyle and I have never met but we have a young lady named Amber that has connected us. She is my student teacher this quarter and she has worked for Kyle for a few years. Kyle has proven to be a huge support for Amber over the years and she appreciates being able to work for him. He also surprised me two weeks ago by sending Amber to school with a big bucket of goodies for me and my classroom therapy dog. He wrote a nice note voicing thanks and appreciation to me for being a teacher. For bringing the sunshine, I want Kyle to have the Sunshine Award. Thanks Kyle and I do hope to meet you soon.
CHARLES SIMPSON, QUINCY SMITH, AND RONALD LEE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Charles Simpson, Quincy Smith, and Ronald Lee for the Sunshine Award. They are great people and they all have birthdays coming up soon. Gina Simpson.
ANDREW WHITE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Andrew White at O’Reilly Auto Parts for the Sunshine Award. Andrew went above and beyond to help my daughter and I patch and change a tire. He used his lunch break to help in the pouring rain and wanted nothing in return. We are so grateful for the kindness and hard work of this young man. He is a rare gem. My thanks are not enough.
RICK & DIANE DICKSON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The “Neighbors of Wold Court” would like to nominate Rick and Diane Dickson for a WEAU Sunshine Award. Rick and Diane have worked tirelessly for many years to improve, beautify, and maintain our Wold Park neighborhood. They have worked with Eau Claire City Parks, Recreation, Forestry Department, and Arborist. Invasive species have been removed. Trees, shrubs, and wildflowers have been planted. Rick and Diane are generous, caring, and knowledgeable givers of their time as well as their endless energy. They have beautified our neighborhood and our city. We appreciate them so much!
Association of Altoona Emergency Services hosts spaghetti dinner fundraiser
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Association of Altoona Emergency Services hosted their a spaghetti dinner Saturday night. The fundraiser went on from 4p.m. to 8p.m. at their headquarters on Spooner Ave in Altoona. Sponsors made it possible to host the first spaghetti dinner in some years since the last.
DOVE HEALTHCARE OSSEO
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The family of Alan Chandler would like to thank Dove Healthcare staff for taking such good care of him during his final days. Everyone was always so kind and caring during those difficult times. The staff has gotten to know us well over the past few years and told us they thought of us as family. They truly made us feel that way. Thank you again for being the amazing, caring individuals that you are! Please give them the Sunshine Award.
Phoenix Park restroom closed for season due to vandalism
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A restroom at Phoenix Park will be closed for the rest of the season due to vandalism. In a release Monday, the City of Eau Claire said that it’s not the first time this year that there has been “extensive” vandalism at the Phoenix Park Trailhead Restroom near the Barstow Street bridge.
BEVERLY & DONALD SELLECK
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate Beverly and Donald Selleck for the Sunshine Award. They are such kind and awesome people and they are very hard working. I want them to know how much they are appreciated. Ryan Karls.
DR. BRENT JENSEN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Dr. Brent Jensen. Dr. Jensen is an absolutely amazing doctor. He is always there day or night and always takes this worried momma’s calls. He is such an amazing soul. Jenie Davis.
New convenience store opens on UW-Eau Claire campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at The University of Wisconsin Eau Claire no longer have to drive or even walk very far to get basic necessities as the T-Store had its grand opening Monday afternoon. The store has been in the works since 2021 with construction of the store...
BRENDA GILMARTIN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Brenda Gilmartin for the Sunshine Award. I retired in June after teaching for 32 years. The last couple of years were the most challenging. Brenda was one of the secretaries at my school and her bubbly personality and humor made each day bearable. Thank you, Brenda, for sharing your gift of laughter with the staff and students.
Rock the Dome for the “Y”
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 8th Annual Rock the Dome for the “YMCA” is Saturday, October 8 at Loopy’s Bar and Grill near Chippewa Falls. All ticket sales and a portion of the bar sales go towards benefiting the Chippewa Falls YMCA Annual Campaign that provides scholarship memberships to individuals and families in the Chippewa Valley who need financial assistance.
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
Eau Claire group holds emergency simulation test
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Amateur Radio Emergency Service, or ARES/RACES of Eau Claire held a simulated test to prepare for a potential emergency. Participants planned for disastrous droughts and flooding in the Eau Claire community. Emergency communicators exchanged messages to each other through a ham radio, as they would if this emergency was happening in real life.
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A long-running movie theater in Eau Claire is closing its doors for good Sunday. The AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre posted a sign on its door Sunday stating that at the end of the business day on Oct. 2, 2022, the location would be permanently closed.
1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County
HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 7:24 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on U. S. Highway 10 near County Road OO in Hager City, Wis.
Woman walks over 27 miles to honor mother killed in car crash
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One woman travels from Kansas City, Mo. to walk over 27 miles in honor of her mom who was killed in a car crash last year. Kathy Kocour used her grief to start the hike around the city of Eau Claire to all her mother’s favorite spots.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County
TOWN OF VANCE CREEK (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after crashing into a deer while driving a motorcycle Friday afternoon. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 72-year-old Raymond Teigen of Glenwood City was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Highway K south of Reeve, or about seven miles east of Clear Lake.
2 people hurt in Pepin County crash Thursday
TOWN OF WAUBEEK (Pepin County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a commercial truck crashed head-on into a pickup truck Thursday morning in Pepin County. According to a release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, the crashed happened at 8:23 a.m. on Highway 25 south of Ingram Road in the Town of Waubeek, or about two miles north of Durand near the Durand Rod & Gun Club, Thursday.
