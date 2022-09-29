EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like the Sunshine Award to be given to Kyle Linzmeier, the manager at Applebee’s in Eau Claire. Kyle and I have never met but we have a young lady named Amber that has connected us. She is my student teacher this quarter and she has worked for Kyle for a few years. Kyle has proven to be a huge support for Amber over the years and she appreciates being able to work for him. He also surprised me two weeks ago by sending Amber to school with a big bucket of goodies for me and my classroom therapy dog. He wrote a nice note voicing thanks and appreciation to me for being a teacher. For bringing the sunshine, I want Kyle to have the Sunshine Award. Thanks Kyle and I do hope to meet you soon.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO