KCBY
Bicyclist from Germany dies after being hit by truck on Highway 101 outside Reedsport
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A driver struck a bicyclist from Germany on Hwy 101 near milepost 209 in Gardner Thursday afternoon, Oregon State Police reports. The bicyclist died from her injuries the next day. Just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 29, a southbound Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 40-year-old...
KCBY
Jury selected for hit and run case at North Bend Mall
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A jury has been selected in the trial of the woman accused of the hit and run death of a man in a North Bend Mall parking lot. On March 22, police say 31-year-old Kelsey Culver allegedly struck and killed 41-year-old Kyle Hagquist while exiting the Mini Pet Mart parking lot at Pony Village Mall.
KCBY
Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
KCBY
Downtown Coos Bay Halloween Trick or Treat
COOS BAY, Ore. — For Halloween, the Coos Bay Downtown Association (CBDA), along with downtown businesses, are opening their doors for the Downtown Coos Bay Halloween Trick or Treat on Monday, October 31st from 3:00-5:00p.m. in Downtown Coos Bay. CDBA says Trick or Treaters should look for the large...
KCBY
Rod Taylor to use ballot measures to undo county policies
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On November 8, candidates for Coos County Commissioner position 3 will once again face off at the polls. Candidate Rod Taylor says he's the leader the county needs to bring change. Rod Taylor and Melissa Cribbins came out of the May election as Coos County's...
KCBY
Oregon State throws four interceptions for the second game in a row vs Utah
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State kicked off Pac-12 play hosting #6 USC last week and although the Beavers couldn't pull out the win, they definitely had chances to. And this week it didn't get much easier for OSU as the Beavs traveled to take on #12 Utah. The Beavers...
