Florence, OR

KCBY

Jury selected for hit and run case at North Bend Mall

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A jury has been selected in the trial of the woman accused of the hit and run death of a man in a North Bend Mall parking lot. On March 22, police say 31-year-old Kelsey Culver allegedly struck and killed 41-year-old Kyle Hagquist while exiting the Mini Pet Mart parking lot at Pony Village Mall.
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
CRESWELL, OR
KCBY

Downtown Coos Bay Halloween Trick or Treat

COOS BAY, Ore. — For Halloween, the Coos Bay Downtown Association (CBDA), along with downtown businesses, are opening their doors for the Downtown Coos Bay Halloween Trick or Treat on Monday, October 31st from 3:00-5:00p.m. in Downtown Coos Bay. CDBA says Trick or Treaters should look for the large...
COOS BAY, OR
Florence, OR
Florence, OR
KCBY

Rod Taylor to use ballot measures to undo county policies

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On November 8, candidates for Coos County Commissioner position 3 will once again face off at the polls. Candidate Rod Taylor says he's the leader the county needs to bring change. Rod Taylor and Melissa Cribbins came out of the May election as Coos County's...
COOS COUNTY, OR

