Champaign, IL

Escape room raises money for foster children

By Christy Jankowski
 4 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With more than 500 children in the foster care system in Champaign County, many supplies are needed to support the children.

The Family Room, founded in 2019 to answer the need for supplies and donations for foster children in the county, is hosting its first fundraiser to support the children. They began by providing “New Home Kits” to case workers at Department of Children and Family Services and other agencies in 2019. The kits include two to three days worth of clothing, school supplies, hygiene items, and a book and comfort items for children.

“The Family Room has been growing to service this ever-expanding need. By building partnerships with agencies like DCFS and CYFS (Center for Youth and Family Solutions), they aim to maintain a pipeline of urgently needed supplies for youth in care,” said organizers.


The Escape Room in Champaign is holding a formal fundraiser Thursday evening. “Mystery at Cityview” is what they call it, and organizers said it is “a fun evening out, including heavy appetizers and cash bar, plus a secret challenge.”

A silent auction will showcase backpacks from sponsored local companies and organizations.

“Our goal is to be a resource for supplies and support to foster parents in our area and bring comfort and joy to the children in transition,” says Jenette Jurczyk, president and co-founder of the nonprofit organization.

“We are taking on the task of managing donations and inventory, so the case workers can focus on taking care of the youth in care. We are so grateful for how this community has supported us as we work towards achieving this goal.”

The event is at Cityview in downtown Champaign, 45 East University Avenue, above the train station.

