Cadillac Man Donates $100k for Proposed Pickleball Court

By Katie Birecki
 4 days ago

A man in Cadillac has made it his goal to give his money away and make others smile.

Cliff Sjogren, 94, donated $100,00 to the city of Cadillac to put up a pickleball court along Lake Cadillac.

Cliff said he and his wife went on a vacation in Arizona 10 years ago, and saw people playing pickleball.

He said it was the only sport that made people happy.

“That stuck with me all this time,” he said.

He walks the pathway along the lake each day, and thought it would be perfect to put a pickleball court in the area across the street from the Cadillac High School football stadium.

“I had some money left over, I’ve already given my children their inheritance and I’m encouraging them to spend it,” Cliff said. “I don’t want any money left, I want to be a poor man when I die.”

Cliff said he, his son Steve, and Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace put together the project and presented it to the Cadillac City Council.

They unanimously voted ‘yes’.

“That made me feel good including the site we had picked,” Cliff said. “We need something where people do more smiling. I like my smiles, and it just makes my day.”

Cliff said he was happy to hear the excitement around the project, and hopes to see it come to fruition.

IN THIS ARTICLE
9&10 News

