Small group of Idahoans travel to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief
BOISE, Idaho — A small group of Idahoans are on in the ground in Florida helping people displaced from their homes. American Red Cross sent three Idahoans to Florida this past week, Red Cross spokesperson Matt Ochsner said. Longtime volunteer Jennifer Bivert, who is from Payette, flew in on Thursday.
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE, Idaho — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead, it...
The race for Idaho lieutenant governor: Part 2
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, November 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the general election to decide on who they want to represent them in key federal and state offices. This Viewpoint and the previous show focus on one of the big races in Idaho,...
New youth crisis centers, assessment centers planned for State of Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will soon have two new kinds of centers that will provide services and resources for youth. One new type of center will be the Youth Behavioral Health Community Crisis Centers (YBHCCC), which will “provide young people with a safe place to get help if they are having suicidal thoughts or [are] struggling with issues like drug abuse or domestic violence,” according to a press release from the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections.
Idaho Red Cross on standby as Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida
BOISE, Idaho — Hurricane Ian, one of the most-powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Ian slammed the coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, with destructive winds and a dangerous storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm hit near Fort Meyers with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph.
Hubble Hero House hits the market this Saturday; proceeds go to charities
KUNA, Idaho — To give a boost to Idaho charities, Hubble Homes, based in Meridian, sells a house each year and gives the proceeds away. This year's "Hubble Hero House" is located in Kuna and will go up for sale Saturday, Oct. 1, listed at more than $523,000. All the proceeds will go to seven Treasure Valley nonprofits: Advocates Against Family Violence, Kuna Food Bank, Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada and Canyon Counties, Camp Rainbow Gold, Idaho Humane Society, Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline, and the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.
Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 started with unattended campfire, investigators say
LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho — What is currently Idaho's largest wildfire was caused by an unextinguished, unattended campfire, investigators with the U.S. Forest Service have determined. The Moose Fire has burned 130,110 acres -- about 203 square miles -- since July 17. It started on a bank along the Salmon...
Former Idaho governor honored by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights with new building name
BOISE, Idaho — This iconic Idaho spot, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, is set for a big upgrade designed to be a beacon of light in the community. “We are so excited. We've received word that ground is breaking within a matter of weeks and the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights,” said Dan Prinzing Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.
Former lawmaker sentenced for raping an intern appeals to the Idaho Supreme Court
BOISE, Idaho — Aaron von Ehlinger, a former Idaho Representative convicted of raping a 19-year-old statehouse intern and sentenced to 20 years in prison, has appealed his conviction in the Idaho Supreme Court on Sept. 23. KTVB reached out to the court's clerk to obtain the full appeal, but...
‘What I Wish You Knew’: event addressing Idaho teens' mental health Tuesday night
NAMPA, Idaho — A recent Kids Count report shows 12.6% of Idaho Children ages 3 to 17 were diagnosed with anxiety or depression, and 10% of high school students in Idaho attempted suicide. More than half of those children did not receive any care in the last year, according...
Hispanic/Latinx in Idaho face 'wealth gap'
BOISE, Idaho — Building generational wealth is the dream for many Americans, including the Hispanic and Latinx communities in Idaho. “Invest in some way, the retirement plan. Have some life insurance in place and buy a house," said Cristian Sanchez, retirement specialist and wealth manager with Sanchez Financial Group.
Idaho a step closer to having largest research dairy in US
BOISE, Idaho — The University of Idaho’s plan to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm cleared a big hurdle on Tuesday. Idaho Gov. Brad Little and two other statewide-elected officials on the Idaho Land Board approved the university’s plan to use $23 million to buy roughly 640 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho, the heart of the state’s dairy industry.
CBD animal food products to be removed from shelves by Idaho State Department of Agriculture
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is asking all retail stores to remove hemp-derived animal food products - including CBD - from the shelf by Nov. 1. "We rely a lot on our partners at the FDA who have not recognized hemp as an approved...
Twin Falls native stars in episode of Law & Order
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho native is making her big acting debut on the crossover special of Law & Order, which premiered Thursday night at 7. Jaci Calderon has been acting and honing her craft for years doing local theater in Twin Falls. Now the Idaho native is taking her skills to television and making her dreams a reality.
Empowering Parents vendor applications open Thursday
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education announced people and businesses interested in donating their goods or services to students in need will get an opportunity to do so beginning Thursday, Sept. 22. Vender applications for the Empowering Parents grant open at 10 a.m. MT Thursday. The...
'We can't turn a blind eye': Idaho nonprofit delivers supplies to Ukrainians in need
BOISE, Idaho — Seven suitcases filled with medical supplies are headed to Ukraine Friday morning. “We’re going to deliver those to a hospital near the frontlines that a lot of scalpels and things that are being used to take out shrapnel,” Idahoan Rob Sturgill said. This will...
How much could student loan forgiveness cost Idaho taxpayers?
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little signed on with more than 20 governors to send a letter to President Joe Biden in regard to the Biden Administration’s student loan debt forgiveness plan. In short, the Biden Administration wants to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan...
Top candidates for Idaho governor decline statewide debates ahead of November general election
BOISE, Idaho — Are political debates in Idaho dead forever? The answer is likely no, but the new norm of not debating in major statewide races continues. Republican incumbent Governor Brad Little said he won't debate on statewide television ahead of the November general election. Little’s opponent from the Idaho Democrats, Stephen Heidt, told KTVB Tuesday he won’t debate either.
