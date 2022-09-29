ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Heart of Louisiana: Acadian Memorial

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A small memorial and museum in St. Martinville has become something of a pilgrimage for people who feel they have a family connection to Louisiana’s earliest Acadian settlers. It’s a place to connect with ancestors and hear the personal stories of those exiled Acadians.
Deputies investigate report of shots fired at Juban Crossing

The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Saturday, Oct. 1, and said its suspect could be in the Baton Rouge area. McCray accounts for 5 TDs, as Southern routs Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Updated: 20 hours ago. Southern head coach Eric Dooley and his Jaguars picked...
Multiple fire departments respond to two-alarm house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple fire departments responded to a two-alarm house fire around noon on Sunday, Oct. 2. In a Facebook post, the East Side Fire Department (ESFD) stated crews were dispatched to the blaze on Rhonda Avenue, not far from O’Neal Lane. The Baton Rouge Fire...
3 die when plane hits Minnesota home, but 2 in house unhurt

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a home in northern Minnesota. The couple sleeping inside the house were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the plane crashed into the second floor of the home just south of the Duluth airport late Saturday. It came to rest in the backyard.
