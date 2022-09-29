Read full article on original website
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
Sami Zayn Believes He And Jey Uso Can Rebuild Trust, McIntyre Warns Kross, JONAH Update | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, October 1, 2022. - On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, Sami Zayn hypes Solo SIkoa, Drew McIntyre has a message for Karrion Kross, and more. You can see the interview portions of the show above. - On social media, Sami Zayn...
Producers, Backstage Talent Meeting Notes From AEW Rampage Grand Slam
Figthful Select has learned the following coaches for AEW Rampage Grand Slam matches. - House of Black vs. Darby Allin & Sting: BJ Whitmer & Luther. - Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Wardlow & Samoa Joe: Pat Buck & Ariya Daivari. - Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix: Sonjay Dutt.
Drew McIntyre: I'll Beat The Rock On His Doorstep To Get The Title Off Roman Reigns
Drew McIntyre isn't finished with Roman Reigns. McIntyre had the chance to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle, but was unsuccessful thanks to Solo Siokio, who cost McIntyre the match. McIntyre looks to regroup at WWE Extreme Rules when he faces Karrion Kross in...
Luther And Serpentico Have Been Helping Coach Backstage In AEW
AEW has added a couple of coaches. Many know about the coaches listed on the AEW roster -- Jerry Lynn, Pat Buck, as well as Dean Malenko, Madison Rayne, and active wrestlers like QT Marshall, Ariya Daivari, among others. We've also learned of some more active wrestlers that have been helping out.
News On Several Names That Have Changed Under New WWE Regime, And Ones That Haven't
Several WWE names have changed internally within WWE, and we've been asked to clarify some more. As seen, Matt Riddle and Austin Theory both got their full names back upon Triple H's regime taking over. We actually had heard that both were fine with proceeding with just one name, but we've got updates on some others.
White Rabbit News | WWE Raw 10/3/22 Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Will Washington
Sean Ross Sapp and Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) review WWE Raw!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the cereal you love without all the guilt, and with all the protein at MagicSpoon.com/Fightful. If you enjoy Will, check...
Dax Harwood: 'Tony Khan, We Still Work For You. Book Us, Brother'
Dax Harwood sends a message to Tony Khan at NJPW Royal Quest II. After FTR faced Aussie Open at NJPW Royal Quest II, Dax Harwood took the microphone and sent a message to Tony Khan, saying that AEW should book FTR more. FTR hasn't wrestled a standard two-on-two tag match...
More Behind The Fireball Spot On 9/23 WWE Smackdown
If you couldn't tell, the flash paper segment on the September 23 episode of Smackdown did not go as planned. We're told that very clearly, the flash paper was not ready for live TV and didn't work in a moment where it needed to catch enough of someone's face to sell. Word got delivered to Karrion Kross to keep going. He and Drew McIntyre improvised the rest of what happened. We're told that all things considered, everything went as best as possible considering the change. Drew McIntyre was also working through food poisoning.
Seth Rollins: Working With The Bray Wyatt Character Is Difficult, I'd Like Another Crack At That One
Seth Rollins reflects on working with Bray Wyatt. When Bray Wyatt morphed into "The Fiend" character in 2019, a Universal Championship program with Seth Rollins was one of the first angles this new iteration of the Wyatt character was involved in. Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt would enter Hell in a Cell together, competing in the titular gimmick match which ended in a disqualification that was widely loathed by audiences. Eventually, Bray Wyatt would defeat Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in 2019 before they would go their separate ways. Following that rivalry, Seth Rollins descended on a character transformation of his own that resulted in the wacky, sharply-dressed, maniacal version of Seth Freakin' Rollins that fans see today.
Seth Rollins Recalls Being Ambushed By A Fan During The 11/22/21 Episode Of Monday Night Raw
Seth Rollins recalled being attacked by a fan on the night after Survivor Series 2021 in Brooklyn, New York. On Monday, November 22, 2022, Seth Rollins was ambushed by a fan following his match against Finn Balor that night. Seth Rollins was able to quickly get a handle on the situation before security apprehended the 24-year-old assailant, whom it was later revealed was catfished by a fake Seth Rollins account online.
Rey Mysterio Credits Dean Malenko For His Pop-Up Entance, Discusses His 2002 WWE SmackDown Debut
Rey Mysterio recently reflected on his iconic pop-up entrance. In July 2002, Mysterio made his WWE SmackDown debut, popping out from under the stage, instantly creating an iconic moment and providing WWE with one of its best entrances, one that Rey would use for years to come. During an appearance...
Producers, Backstage News For WWE Raw 9/19/22 And Smackdown 9/23/22
Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Raw 9/19:. - Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble. - Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony: Michael Hayes. - Sam Zayn, Ricochet, Madcap Moss & Solo Sikoa backstage: Abyss. - New Day vs. Maximum Male Models: Abyss. - Braun Strowman vs....
MJF On Eddie Kingston: I'll Never Wrestle That 'Slob', Kingston Responds
MJF says he'll never wrestle Eddie Kingston, and his comment sparked a heated exchange between the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner and the fan-favorite. When a fan took to Twitter and stated that they want to see MJF face Kingston, "The Salt of the Earth" stated that he'll never wrestle "that slob". In response, Kingston shared a meme to show that he only thinks of acting whenever MJF says anything.
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/1): TV Title Tournament Qualifiers, Bully Ray In Action, More
NWA USA Results (10/1) - NWA Television Championship Qualifying Match #1: AJ Cazana def. Ricky Morton, Jax Dane, Marshe Rockett, Mayweather. - Mercurio and Magic Jake Dumas cut a promo. They're confronted by The Fixers. - Bully Ray def. Jamie Stanley. - La Rebellion cut a promo. - NWA Television...
Drew McIntyre Names Who Would Induct Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
Drew McIntyre is on the path to being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame given how his career has played out thus far. He's a multi-time WWE Champion, a Royal Rumble winner, a WrestleMania main eventer, and more. While he shows no signs of slowing down in the ring, McIntyre does have an idea of who would induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame should he get the nod.
Eric Bischoff Recalls Reuniting Muhammad Ali And Antonio Inoki One Year Before 'Collision In Korea'
Eric Bischoff played a key role in reacquainting two of combat sports' most iconic figures. After their infamous bout in 1976, Muhammad Ali and Antonio Inoki didn't speak for nearly twenty years. It wasn't until 1994 when Eric Bischoff arranged a meeting in a Denver hotel room that the two titans would reconnect.
TNT Championship Match Announced For 10/5 AEW Dynamite
The TNT Championship will be defended on the October 5 episode of AEW Dynamite. Wardlow issued an open challenge via Twitter on October 3, daring someone to challenge him for the gold on the anniversary show. AEW President Tony Khan subsequently announced that Brian Cage answered the call, so Wardlow...
Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan Inform WWE Employees Of Expanded Paid Holiday Scheduled
There are some more positive changes to WWE, specifically for their employees. Fightful Select has learned that on Tuesday, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H held an all-employee meeting that seemingly helped boost morale within the company, a concentrated effort from the trio. Employees were informed that their paid...
Maria Kanellis Names Health Insurance And Sponsorships Among Her Goals For Women's Wrestling Army
Maria Kanellis hopes to continue growing Women's Wrestling Army. In addition to being an on-screen talent for IMPACT Wrestling, Maria also runs Women's Wrestling Army alongside Bobby Cruise. The promotion launched earlier this year and has featured talents such as Taya Valkyrie, The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle), Tasha Steelz, and many more.
