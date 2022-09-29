ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki

Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renee Paquette
Person
William Regal
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Josh Segarra
Person
Veda Scott
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Davey Richards
Fightful

Luther And Serpentico Have Been Helping Coach Backstage In AEW

AEW has added a couple of coaches. Many know about the coaches listed on the AEW roster -- Jerry Lynn, Pat Buck, as well as Dean Malenko, Madison Rayne, and active wrestlers like QT Marshall, Ariya Daivari, among others. We've also learned of some more active wrestlers that have been helping out.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mvp#Dc
Fightful

More Behind The Fireball Spot On 9/23 WWE Smackdown

If you couldn't tell, the flash paper segment on the September 23 episode of Smackdown did not go as planned. We're told that very clearly, the flash paper was not ready for live TV and didn't work in a moment where it needed to catch enough of someone's face to sell. Word got delivered to Karrion Kross to keep going. He and Drew McIntyre improvised the rest of what happened. We're told that all things considered, everything went as best as possible considering the change. Drew McIntyre was also working through food poisoning.
WWE
Fightful

Seth Rollins: Working With The Bray Wyatt Character Is Difficult, I'd Like Another Crack At That One

Seth Rollins reflects on working with Bray Wyatt. When Bray Wyatt morphed into "The Fiend" character in 2019, a Universal Championship program with Seth Rollins was one of the first angles this new iteration of the Wyatt character was involved in. Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt would enter Hell in a Cell together, competing in the titular gimmick match which ended in a disqualification that was widely loathed by audiences. Eventually, Bray Wyatt would defeat Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in 2019 before they would go their separate ways. Following that rivalry, Seth Rollins descended on a character transformation of his own that resulted in the wacky, sharply-dressed, maniacal version of Seth Freakin' Rollins that fans see today.
WWE
Fightful

Seth Rollins Recalls Being Ambushed By A Fan During The 11/22/21 Episode Of Monday Night Raw

Seth Rollins recalled being attacked by a fan on the night after Survivor Series 2021 in Brooklyn, New York. On Monday, November 22, 2022, Seth Rollins was ambushed by a fan following his match against Finn Balor that night. Seth Rollins was able to quickly get a handle on the situation before security apprehended the 24-year-old assailant, whom it was later revealed was catfished by a fake Seth Rollins account online.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
Fightful

Producers, Backstage News For WWE Raw 9/19/22 And Smackdown 9/23/22

Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Raw 9/19:. - Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble. - Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony: Michael Hayes. - Sam Zayn, Ricochet, Madcap Moss & Solo Sikoa backstage: Abyss. - New Day vs. Maximum Male Models: Abyss. - Braun Strowman vs....
WWE
Fightful

MJF On Eddie Kingston: I'll Never Wrestle That 'Slob', Kingston Responds

MJF says he'll never wrestle Eddie Kingston, and his comment sparked a heated exchange between the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner and the fan-favorite. When a fan took to Twitter and stated that they want to see MJF face Kingston, "The Salt of the Earth" stated that he'll never wrestle "that slob". In response, Kingston shared a meme to show that he only thinks of acting whenever MJF says anything.
WWE
Fightful

Drew McIntyre Names Who Would Induct Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

Drew McIntyre is on the path to being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame given how his career has played out thus far. He's a multi-time WWE Champion, a Royal Rumble winner, a WrestleMania main eventer, and more. While he shows no signs of slowing down in the ring, McIntyre does have an idea of who would induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame should he get the nod.
WWE
Fightful

TNT Championship Match Announced For 10/5 AEW Dynamite

The TNT Championship will be defended on the October 5 episode of AEW Dynamite. Wardlow issued an open challenge via Twitter on October 3, daring someone to challenge him for the gold on the anniversary show. AEW President Tony Khan subsequently announced that Brian Cage answered the call, so Wardlow...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy