Spokane, WA

Gonzaga Bulletin

Potters take the wheel: Pottery thrives in Spokane's small business scene

In the Spokane community, there are many types of small businesses that started from the ground up out of sheer passion and commitment. For Lori Bradeen and Autumn Bunton, they molded their creativity and drive into small pottery businesses where they turned dreams into a reality. Bradeen opened her local...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Thor-Freya Project expected to wrap up by November

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Thor-Freya construction project has been underway since March. For drivers, it’s a headache to get around, and local businesses say it’s killing them as they adapt to try to reach their customers. Mudslingers Coffee is located near Freya and Sprague. Its owner says they rely on people driving by for a majority of their business, and...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Iron Maiden at the Spokane Arena

1988 - The year that I purchased my first Iron Maiden record and, as it turns out, the last time Iron Maiden played in Spokane. A few songs into their set, lead singer Bruce Dickinson pointed this date out while playing a game he called “who’s your daddy?”. By a show of hands, the age-eclectic crowd responded to Bruce’s survey with delight as he joked about his own age and established how a few of those in attendance were most likely a by-product of Iron Maiden’s last performance in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Satire in the park: Local production reimagined Shakespeare tragedies

Was the Spokane Shakespeare Society’s production of “Goodnight Desdemona (Good Morning Juliet)” worth seeing? That is the question. The Spokane Shakespeare Society, in partnership with Spokane Parks and Recreation, put on a play titled “Goodnight Desdemona (Good Morning Juliet)” by Anne-Marie Macdonald from Sept. 8-25.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Local business jumps in on TV dinner trend

SPOKANE, Wash. – In 1925 TV dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans. Recently, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian TV dinners have made a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade TV dinner that got over 500,000 likes. But you don’t have to be on...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Weather stays gorgeous and warm for Sunday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s weather on repeat for a while as we get a long string of beautiful and warm October days ahead. High pressure is sitting over the Northwest and is going to stick around for the next eight to 10 days more or less. That means lots of sun and lots of warm temperatures.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Time for a new home

A new building for Anthem Pacific Homes is being constructed at Highway 41 and 16th in Post Falls. Three of the four suites of 1,800 to 2,000 square feet are available for office warehouse flex lease through owner Jeremy Voeller at www.anthempacific.com. Phone 208-981-0448. Email Stacey@anthempacific.com. Back Pocket Bakery opens...
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'It's been a great tool'

COEUR d’ALENE — Ignite cda’s original redevelopment district, the Lake District formed by the Coeur d'Alene City Council in 1997, was a success. That’s how Councilwoman Christie Wood sees it. “We’ve done a lot of tremendous, really good things with urban renewal,” she said. “I think...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Flett Middle School sorts students into four houses

SPOKANE, Wash. — Like a page out of Harry Potter, Flett Middle School sorted its students into one of four houses on Friday. As one of Spokane Public School's newest middle schools, it's using a Housing System as a new approach to build relationships and a sense of community within its halls.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Iran Freedom Rally takes place in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many people rallied in solidarity with Iranian protestors in Spokane and across the country Saturday morning. Protests in Iran have been going on for the past few days after a 22-year-old woman died in police custody. Iranian police say she allegedly wore her hijab incorrectly. The woman, Mahsa Amini, was held by Iranian morality police for a...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Antonio 'Tony' Bonine

Antonio “Tony” Bonine was born to Alicia Rutledge and Antonio Deserley on Oct. 31, 2000, in Great Falls, Mont. He was a registered member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe out of Box Elder on the Rocky Boy Reservation. Due to multiple substances in his bloodstream, Tony was placed with the Bonine family who already had custody of his biological brother, Trenton. Tony’s first weeks at home were difficult, but Tim and Erin lovingly cared for him.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gas prices continue to rise across the country

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gas prices are continuing to grow across the country. According to AAA, the national average price of gas per gallon increased by seven cents over the last week. The national average is now $3.79 a gallon. You shouldn’t expect to pay anywhere near that here in the Inland Northwest. In Idaho, you can expect to pay around...
WASHINGTON STATE

