Gonzaga Bulletin
Potters take the wheel: Pottery thrives in Spokane's small business scene
In the Spokane community, there are many types of small businesses that started from the ground up out of sheer passion and commitment. For Lori Bradeen and Autumn Bunton, they molded their creativity and drive into small pottery businesses where they turned dreams into a reality. Bradeen opened her local...
Thor-Freya Project expected to wrap up by November
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Thor-Freya construction project has been underway since March. For drivers, it’s a headache to get around, and local businesses say it’s killing them as they adapt to try to reach their customers. Mudslingers Coffee is located near Freya and Sprague. Its owner says they rely on people driving by for a majority of their business, and...
inlander.com
Iron Maiden at the Spokane Arena
1988 - The year that I purchased my first Iron Maiden record and, as it turns out, the last time Iron Maiden played in Spokane. A few songs into their set, lead singer Bruce Dickinson pointed this date out while playing a game he called “who’s your daddy?”. By a show of hands, the age-eclectic crowd responded to Bruce’s survey with delight as he joked about his own age and established how a few of those in attendance were most likely a by-product of Iron Maiden’s last performance in Spokane.
‘Not going to be tolerated’: Camp Hope fencing damaged over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — New pictures sent to the 4 News Now Facebook page shows damage to the Camp Hope fence, which occurred this past weekend. The camp also has a new curfew: people can’t come and go from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Washington State Department of...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Satire in the park: Local production reimagined Shakespeare tragedies
Was the Spokane Shakespeare Society’s production of “Goodnight Desdemona (Good Morning Juliet)” worth seeing? That is the question. The Spokane Shakespeare Society, in partnership with Spokane Parks and Recreation, put on a play titled “Goodnight Desdemona (Good Morning Juliet)” by Anne-Marie Macdonald from Sept. 8-25.
FOX 28 Spokane
Local business jumps in on TV dinner trend
SPOKANE, Wash. – In 1925 TV dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans. Recently, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian TV dinners have made a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade TV dinner that got over 500,000 likes. But you don’t have to be on...
KXLY
Weather stays gorgeous and warm for Sunday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s weather on repeat for a while as we get a long string of beautiful and warm October days ahead. High pressure is sitting over the Northwest and is going to stick around for the next eight to 10 days more or less. That means lots of sun and lots of warm temperatures.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Time for a new home
A new building for Anthem Pacific Homes is being constructed at Highway 41 and 16th in Post Falls. Three of the four suites of 1,800 to 2,000 square feet are available for office warehouse flex lease through owner Jeremy Voeller at www.anthempacific.com. Phone 208-981-0448. Email Stacey@anthempacific.com. Back Pocket Bakery opens...
Once A Year Amazing Nature Event Happens Soon Near Tri-Cities
I grew up in the northwest. One of the coolest things my dad used to bring us to go see only happens once a year for month or two. If you want to see what I'm talking about, it is about to start but will be over before you know it.
Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
Coeur d'Alene Press
'It's been a great tool'
COEUR d’ALENE — Ignite cda’s original redevelopment district, the Lake District formed by the Coeur d'Alene City Council in 1997, was a success. That’s how Councilwoman Christie Wood sees it. “We’ve done a lot of tremendous, really good things with urban renewal,” she said. “I think...
Flett Middle School sorts students into four houses
SPOKANE, Wash. — Like a page out of Harry Potter, Flett Middle School sorted its students into one of four houses on Friday. As one of Spokane Public School's newest middle schools, it's using a Housing System as a new approach to build relationships and a sense of community within its halls.
Fencing now up at Camp Hope, curfew goes into effect Friday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at Camp hope could see more changes in the coming weeks, and new fencing is just the start. “So we moved the perimeter in three feet all around the entire camp, that meant moving RVs, and rows of tents,” said Julie Garcia, Executive Director of Jewels Helping Hands.
WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
KHQ Right Now
Bike gets anchored to former bridge post on Spokane River
A bike mysteriously appeared on a former bridge post on the Spokane River. You can see the bike from High Bridge Park.
Iran Freedom Rally takes place in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Many people rallied in solidarity with Iranian protestors in Spokane and across the country Saturday morning. Protests in Iran have been going on for the past few days after a 22-year-old woman died in police custody. Iranian police say she allegedly wore her hijab incorrectly. The woman, Mahsa Amini, was held by Iranian morality police for a...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Antonio 'Tony' Bonine
Antonio “Tony” Bonine was born to Alicia Rutledge and Antonio Deserley on Oct. 31, 2000, in Great Falls, Mont. He was a registered member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe out of Box Elder on the Rocky Boy Reservation. Due to multiple substances in his bloodstream, Tony was placed with the Bonine family who already had custody of his biological brother, Trenton. Tony’s first weeks at home were difficult, but Tim and Erin lovingly cared for him.
You can now use your phone to pay and get on the bus in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — You can now pay to get on the bus using your phone. Spokane Transit Authority has introduced the virtual eConnect card on the STA Connect App. The eConnect card allows you to pay for the bus without needing a physical card. Here’s how it works. Simply download the STA Connect App on your IOS or Android device....
Warnings of 'imminent damnation', armed board meeting attendees and harassment: Former Idaho library director to share experience
SPOKANE, Wash. — One month after she announced her resignation, former Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden will host an event to discuss the threats, extreme requests for censorship, and resistance that led to her resignation. The event "When Freedom of Expression is at Risk" will take place at...
Gas prices continue to rise across the country
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gas prices are continuing to grow across the country. According to AAA, the national average price of gas per gallon increased by seven cents over the last week. The national average is now $3.79 a gallon. You shouldn’t expect to pay anywhere near that here in the Inland Northwest. In Idaho, you can expect to pay around...
