Petaluma, CA

santarosahistory.com

ROAD TO THE MALL: GREATEST EXPECTATIONS

By Christmas 1974, Santa Rosa City Hall was at war. Not good, but at least the bleak concrete architecture that made the government complex look like a fortified bunker now seemed fitting. The city was fighting its war on several fronts. The county was suing the city, accusing it of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomasun.com

Teachers vote to strike; homeless count; pool delayed, and more

Sonoma Valley Unified School District’s average wage for teachers is $74,043. The statewide teacher pay average last year was $85,856. The Valley of the Moon Teachers Association wants a raise for members. The district is holding out. The union says more than 95% of its members have authorized a strike. “The district does not value our teachers like the rest of California,” said Laura Monterosso, Sassarini teacher and VMTA co-president. “The priorities in the district are upside down, and those closest to the students are prioritized last.” SUVSD’s total available funds are the highest in at least five years, the union contends, and have increased by more than $26.5m in the last five years. Bernadette Weissman, Sonoma Valley High School teacher, is the VMTA bargaining chair. “With a catastrophic teacher shortage facing our profession, and after two horrific years of pandemic that were met with sacrifice and flexibility, the district’s actions towards teachers are unnecessary and disrespectful.” Though a strike is authorized, the union has not set a deadline, and negotiations continue. Play nice, everyone, and make good choices!
SONOMA, CA
sonomasun.com

Railroaded: community input totaling lacking in ‘outrageous’ SDC plan

We are writing (to Sonoma County officials) following our review of the draft environmental impact report pertaining to the Sonoma Developmental Center’s (SDC) future. As most following this planning process, including Sonoma County Planning Commissioner Greg Carr, have stated (repeatedly, loudly, emphatically) – we find that this report fails, either in part or in total, to account for several environmental impacts essential to any meaningful understanding of the ways in which the public’s safety, true protections for the natural environment, and the many human needs are to be addressed. And so, with but a few scant weeks to pour through a 789 page report that bases its assessments, conclusions, and recommendations on the previous “Plan” – and so is itself deeply flawed and grossly inadequate, we will once more howl into the void.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

A Weekend Away in Kelseyville, Part 2

If you didn’t get a chance to read it, here’s a link to Part 1. It’s a bright sunny morning at Suites on Main in Kelseyville, and the day is full of possibilities. And yes, our goal is still not to leave Main Street. So here’s how we do it. First, start the day with a great cup of coffee. There’s something to be said about consistency, especially when it comes to the morning’s consciousness. Rain or shine, weekdays or weekends, Studebaker’s Coffee Shop and Deli will not disappoint with their hours, coffee, sandwiches, and cheerful service.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Did You Know Money Was Printed in Redwood City?

One of the noteworthy structures of Redwood City's historic district is located at the corner of Broadway and Main. It's known as the First National Bank of San Mateo County, Redwood City. Founded in 1891, it initially operated from the Capital Hotel in the middle of the block. In 1899,...
KRON4 News

Walnut Creek small business’ lease terminated early for Chanel store

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Owners of the last mom-and-pop shop in Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza say they’re being forced out of business before the holidays. The family-run ‘Decors de France’ is closing this weekend because they say the mall’s owners have terminated their lease early. Decors de France had a lease that ran until […]
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

A new brand for the Russian River?

On Thursday September 29, Sonoma County and the Russian River Confluence launched a new sustainability-focused brand for the Russian River. The new brand centers around a logo incorporating the phrase “Respect Russian River” and a stylized R with flowing vertical lines. The Russian River Confluence is a coalition...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Restaurant Review: Dim Sum Delight

It used to be that uncovering good dim sum required a little legwork: an exploratory mission to Oakland’s Chinatown or Dublin’s Ulferts Center, perhaps, or a longer journey to Milpitas Square or Clement Street across the bridge. Those days are in the past, fortunately, as dim sum—and dumplings...
ALAMEDA, CA
sonomasun.com

The tradition continues in Glen Ellen

What Glen Ellen’s annual parade lacks in length – the whole town is about two blocks long – it makes up in community spirit. The 2022 Glen Ellen Village Fair returns Sunday, October 9, with food and crafts booths, music stages, Kids’ Alley, 40 vendors, the famous quilt raffle, and lots of small-town charm.
GLEN ELLEN, CA
Secret SF

Escape To A Glowing Garden Paradise At Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival

Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival is back this year from October 13-15 at the Gardens at Lake Merritt! Take a trip across the Bay to a glimmering oasis of light installations distributed throughout these lovely lakeside gardens, which have been a beloved feature of the city for over 50 years. The festival is a major fundraiser for the Gardens that helps to keep them thriving all year round so that the public may continue to enjoy them for free. Over 100 artists will create exciting and innovative light art pieces for three glorious nights at the Gardens. Many of this year’s installations are brand-new, with exciting cutting-edge displays around every corner. The festival also includes an art festival each night where pieces will be available for purchase. The participating artists at the event donated their time in order to create these light installations, so be sure to show your appreciation by purchasing their art. General admission to the Autumn Lights Festival is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-17. You can purchase tickets for the earlier shift from 6-8:30pm or the later shift from 8:30-11pm.
OAKLAND, CA
sonomamag.com

We Tried the $295 17-Course Dining Journey at the New Cyrus Restaurant

After 10 long years, the Michelin-starred Cyrus restaurant has returned to Sonoma County after closing in 2012. In many ways, the new restaurant, now located in Geyserville, holds true to the original vision of Chef Douglas Keane and business partner Nick Peyton — it is a mix of opulent, painstakingly created European and Japanese small bites arranged with culinary tweezers and served on bespoke ceramic dinnerware. It doesn’t get a whole lot more pinkies up than this $295 prix fixe meal. Although, compared to other high-end Wine Country restaurants that charge upwards of $500 per person for their multi-course meals, it’s a relative deal.
GEYSERVILLE, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

South City Grocery Outlet Offers 50-75% Off Regular Prices: Sales Week of October 5-11th

Get a jump on your shopping list by pre-planning your weekly menu and save, save, save when you shop at South City Grocery Outlet. Neighbors have been weighing in on the continued increasing prices witnessed, from milk to meat, and pretty much everything in between. While gas prices continue to climb, we can expect to see prices on all goods increase as well.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Massive San Francisco ‘Floating Cube’ Tower May Bring 826 New Homes

A massive new tower complete with “floating cube” could soon adorn San Francisco’s skyline. The 62-story tower will feature 826 rental homes, with 135 listed as affordable. It will include 472 two-bedroom apartments, 118 three-bedroom units, 118 studios and 118 one-bedroom apartments. Described as a “subtle glowing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

