East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water DailyAnthony J LynchOakland, CA
Good times transcend some weird weatherClay KallamNapa, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
santarosahistory.com
ROAD TO THE MALL: GREATEST EXPECTATIONS
By Christmas 1974, Santa Rosa City Hall was at war. Not good, but at least the bleak concrete architecture that made the government complex look like a fortified bunker now seemed fitting. The city was fighting its war on several fronts. The county was suing the city, accusing it of...
sonomasun.com
Teachers vote to strike; homeless count; pool delayed, and more
Sonoma Valley Unified School District’s average wage for teachers is $74,043. The statewide teacher pay average last year was $85,856. The Valley of the Moon Teachers Association wants a raise for members. The district is holding out. The union says more than 95% of its members have authorized a strike. “The district does not value our teachers like the rest of California,” said Laura Monterosso, Sassarini teacher and VMTA co-president. “The priorities in the district are upside down, and those closest to the students are prioritized last.” SUVSD’s total available funds are the highest in at least five years, the union contends, and have increased by more than $26.5m in the last five years. Bernadette Weissman, Sonoma Valley High School teacher, is the VMTA bargaining chair. “With a catastrophic teacher shortage facing our profession, and after two horrific years of pandemic that were met with sacrifice and flexibility, the district’s actions towards teachers are unnecessary and disrespectful.” Though a strike is authorized, the union has not set a deadline, and negotiations continue. Play nice, everyone, and make good choices!
sonomasun.com
Railroaded: community input totaling lacking in ‘outrageous’ SDC plan
We are writing (to Sonoma County officials) following our review of the draft environmental impact report pertaining to the Sonoma Developmental Center’s (SDC) future. As most following this planning process, including Sonoma County Planning Commissioner Greg Carr, have stated (repeatedly, loudly, emphatically) – we find that this report fails, either in part or in total, to account for several environmental impacts essential to any meaningful understanding of the ways in which the public’s safety, true protections for the natural environment, and the many human needs are to be addressed. And so, with but a few scant weeks to pour through a 789 page report that bases its assessments, conclusions, and recommendations on the previous “Plan” – and so is itself deeply flawed and grossly inadequate, we will once more howl into the void.
High rent costs and few housing options are fueling a homelessness crisis in the Bay Area's Sonoma County region
Despite small victories, homelessness still looms large in the North Bay.
lakecountybloom.com
A Weekend Away in Kelseyville, Part 2
If you didn’t get a chance to read it, here’s a link to Part 1. It’s a bright sunny morning at Suites on Main in Kelseyville, and the day is full of possibilities. And yes, our goal is still not to leave Main Street. So here’s how we do it. First, start the day with a great cup of coffee. There’s something to be said about consistency, especially when it comes to the morning’s consciousness. Rain or shine, weekdays or weekends, Studebaker’s Coffee Shop and Deli will not disappoint with their hours, coffee, sandwiches, and cheerful service.
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Did You Know Money Was Printed in Redwood City?
One of the noteworthy structures of Redwood City's historic district is located at the corner of Broadway and Main. It's known as the First National Bank of San Mateo County, Redwood City. Founded in 1891, it initially operated from the Capital Hotel in the middle of the block. In 1899,...
Walnut Creek small business’ lease terminated early for Chanel store
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Owners of the last mom-and-pop shop in Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza say they’re being forced out of business before the holidays. The family-run ‘Decors de France’ is closing this weekend because they say the mall’s owners have terminated their lease early. Decors de France had a lease that ran until […]
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
sonomacountygazette.com
A new brand for the Russian River?
On Thursday September 29, Sonoma County and the Russian River Confluence launched a new sustainability-focused brand for the Russian River. The new brand centers around a logo incorporating the phrase “Respect Russian River” and a stylized R with flowing vertical lines. The Russian River Confluence is a coalition...
Petaluma Tattoo shop highlights suicide awareness, prevention at event for Buckelew Programs
Tattoos and suicide prevention were front and center at a Petaluma event that brought artists from the Bay Area and LA together. Here's how suicide has touched so many of their lives and how they're helping.
SFist
SF Street Sweepers Are Rallying Today In Opposition of Prop B — the Supes' Effort to Nix a New Sanitation Department
Proposition B, if it passes in November, will negate part of the voter-approved Proposition B that passed two years ago creating a new city department responsible only for cleaning streets and sidewalks. And labor unions representing sanitation workers are pissed about this. It's one of those curious political stories that...
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
diablomag.com
Restaurant Review: Dim Sum Delight
It used to be that uncovering good dim sum required a little legwork: an exploratory mission to Oakland’s Chinatown or Dublin’s Ulferts Center, perhaps, or a longer journey to Milpitas Square or Clement Street across the bridge. Those days are in the past, fortunately, as dim sum—and dumplings...
sonomasun.com
The tradition continues in Glen Ellen
What Glen Ellen’s annual parade lacks in length – the whole town is about two blocks long – it makes up in community spirit. The 2022 Glen Ellen Village Fair returns Sunday, October 9, with food and crafts booths, music stages, Kids’ Alley, 40 vendors, the famous quilt raffle, and lots of small-town charm.
Escape To A Glowing Garden Paradise At Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival
Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival is back this year from October 13-15 at the Gardens at Lake Merritt! Take a trip across the Bay to a glimmering oasis of light installations distributed throughout these lovely lakeside gardens, which have been a beloved feature of the city for over 50 years. The festival is a major fundraiser for the Gardens that helps to keep them thriving all year round so that the public may continue to enjoy them for free. Over 100 artists will create exciting and innovative light art pieces for three glorious nights at the Gardens. Many of this year’s installations are brand-new, with exciting cutting-edge displays around every corner. The festival also includes an art festival each night where pieces will be available for purchase. The participating artists at the event donated their time in order to create these light installations, so be sure to show your appreciation by purchasing their art. General admission to the Autumn Lights Festival is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-17. You can purchase tickets for the earlier shift from 6-8:30pm or the later shift from 8:30-11pm.
sonomamag.com
We Tried the $295 17-Course Dining Journey at the New Cyrus Restaurant
After 10 long years, the Michelin-starred Cyrus restaurant has returned to Sonoma County after closing in 2012. In many ways, the new restaurant, now located in Geyserville, holds true to the original vision of Chef Douglas Keane and business partner Nick Peyton — it is a mix of opulent, painstakingly created European and Japanese small bites arranged with culinary tweezers and served on bespoke ceramic dinnerware. It doesn’t get a whole lot more pinkies up than this $295 prix fixe meal. Although, compared to other high-end Wine Country restaurants that charge upwards of $500 per person for their multi-course meals, it’s a relative deal.
everythingsouthcity.com
South City Grocery Outlet Offers 50-75% Off Regular Prices: Sales Week of October 5-11th
Get a jump on your shopping list by pre-planning your weekly menu and save, save, save when you shop at South City Grocery Outlet. Neighbors have been weighing in on the continued increasing prices witnessed, from milk to meat, and pretty much everything in between. While gas prices continue to climb, we can expect to see prices on all goods increase as well.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases...
sfstandard.com
Massive San Francisco ‘Floating Cube’ Tower May Bring 826 New Homes
A massive new tower complete with “floating cube” could soon adorn San Francisco’s skyline. The 62-story tower will feature 826 rental homes, with 135 listed as affordable. It will include 472 two-bedroom apartments, 118 three-bedroom units, 118 studios and 118 one-bedroom apartments. Described as a “subtle glowing...
