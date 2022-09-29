ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Wilde Wears Fitted Leggings After Packing On PDA With Harry Styles: Photos

By Audrey Rock
Olivia Wilde looked fit and refreshed as she stepped in in West Hollywood following a serious PDA session with boyfriend Harry Styles! The gorgeous Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, was seen on Thursday, September 29 rocking fitted leggings and a black tank top in black, with a small white towel around her neck. Olivia accessorized with a couple of elastics around her wrist, black sneakers, and sunglasses as she made her way to the gym while carrying an iced coffee. The lovely brunette actress tellingly carried a Harry Styles Love On Tour water bottle as well, and accented the autumn vibe with a wine red shade of nail polish. Olivia was recently seen passionately kissing Harry, 28, in hot and heavy public photos taken in New York on September 22, and on a romantic dinner date, as well .

The mom of two certainly has been keeping busy amid all the

surrounding Harry, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, and former cast member Shia LaBeouf. Add in a tricky custody situation with ex Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, and she clearly has her hands full. But Olivia appears to juggle it all beautifully, and pooh-pooh’s rumors that there’s been a problem on her movie, as well.

“My priority is them,” Olivia told Kelly Clarkson of her children during a September 21 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “As long as they’re happy and they’re healthy then — my ex and I, we agree on that. They are everything to us. There are so many families that are blended and different shapes.” However, as she makes her way from movie set to workouts at the gym to romantic dinner date nights with Harry, that doesn’t mean there aren’t challenges as she navigates being a single mom.

“It’s tough,” she continued during the chat with Kelly. “I think, you know, reshaping a family is tricky, and the one benefit is it’s allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions and about happiness and about what family means and love and it’s actually allowed me to get to know them in a different way.”

