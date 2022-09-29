Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
FDA approves treatment that ALS Ice Bucket Challenge helped fund
Imagine being trapped in a paralyzed body. That's how the ALS Association describes the progression of a neurological disease called ALS, which 31,000 people in the United States are living with. Thankfully, there is hope for a better quality of life thanks to a drug that the Food and Drug...
Managing chronic pain
50.2 million Americans deal with chronic pain daily. That’s one in five Americans who live with debilitating chronic pain.
