Is this why we can’t have nice things? Over the weekend, vandals caused what the City of Eau Claire called “extensive” damage to the Phoenix Park Trailhead restroom, including smashing a toilet. Because what says “a fun autumn day in the park” like shattering a big piece of porcelain? (It’s a rhetorical question, folks.)
Construction on Downtown’s Block 7 is About to Begin – So You Can’t Park There Anymore
It’s happening! In this case, the “it” is the long-awaited redevelopment of downtown Eau Claire’s Block 7 (a.k.a. The Livery lot, a.k.a. where everybody parks to go to the downtown farmers market). Construction on the vacant block – which is bordered by North Barstow and Galloway...
