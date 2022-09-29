Is this why we can’t have nice things? Over the weekend, vandals caused what the City of Eau Claire called “extensive” damage to the Phoenix Park Trailhead restroom, including smashing a toilet. Because what says “a fun autumn day in the park” like shattering a big piece of porcelain? (It’s a rhetorical question, folks.)

