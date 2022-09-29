ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Volume One

CUT THE CRAP: Vandals Wreck Phoenix Park Bathroom

Is this why we can’t have nice things? Over the weekend, vandals caused what the City of Eau Claire called “extensive” damage to the Phoenix Park Trailhead restroom, including smashing a toilet. Because what says “a fun autumn day in the park” like shattering a big piece of porcelain? (It’s a rhetorical question, folks.)
EAU CLAIRE, WI

